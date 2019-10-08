UnionBank of the Philippines bags prestigious fintech and digital awards, 3 years running

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 October 2019 – Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), with its vision of transforming into “A technology company, also a bank,” recently made waves as its top executives won big at the Singapore Fintech Awards 2019.





UnionBank Chairman Justo A. Ortiz and Senior Vice-President and Fintech Business Group Head Arvie de Vera each won the Asia Fintech Leaders Award which recognizes remarkable leaders across the region for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and pursuing innovative strategies.





The Awards aims to highlight those across Asia who have made extraordinary contributions to the fintech industry’s meteoric rise on the global stage. Indeed, Ortiz and de Vera have been making strides globally, advocating for smart banking as a way to realize the bank’s purpose of elevating lives, fulfilling dreams and enabling communities.





The Awards were hosted by the Singapore Fintech Association, while the rigorous judging process was helmed by none other than PwC Singapore.





The winners were announced at a Gala Night graced by Ravi Menon, Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Minister Ng Chee Meng, Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) of Singapore.





In addition, UnionBank also won, for the third year in a row, the Best Digital Bank — Philippines award at the Asiamoney Best Bank Awards 2019 in Singapore on September 25. Asiamoney also identified UnionBank as one of 30 financial institutions to watch out for in Asia, and among 5 on its radar for digital banking.



