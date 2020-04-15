UnionBank’s UShare platform accelerates online donations for Philippine NGOs in fight against COVID-19

Bank-backed payment platform UShare, is enabling NGOs in the Philippines to digitize their much needed fund raising efforts in the fight against COVID-19

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 April 2020 – Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), through its UShare platform, is enabling non-government organizations (NGOs) in the country digitize with some recording up to 30-fold increase in daily online donations after an Enhanced Community Quarantine was imposed on March 17.

With the quarantine extended until end-April, NGOs in the largely cash-based country are turning to digital channels for support of their COVID-19 programs aimed at flattening the curve.

Through UShare, foundations, non-profits, and academic institutions, are empowered to receive donations and payments online, and can easily integrate the platform on their respective websites.

UShare has been making significant impact for Philippine NGOs during this time allowing them to quickly digitize and adapt. UnionBank’s secure payment facility coupled with a user-friendly interface means these NGOs are empowered to tap funds coming in from both the Philippines as well as from overseas.

An example is Caritas Manila, a long-standing NGO that actively utilizes UnionBank’s platform for several of its initiatives including COVID-19 relief programs that help at risk families and the elderly in the Philippines through the provision of protective kits and food packs.

“We are very grateful to have partners in the private sector that continue to enable Caritas Manila in helping the less fortunate and vulnerable communities during the on-going crisis,” said Fr. Anton CT Pascual, Caritas Manila Executive Director. “It is inspiring to see that the Bayanihan (compassion) spirit is very much alive as we work our way to solve the global issue of COVID-19 with no one left behind,” Pascual added.

Their program, Caritas Damayan – LIGTAS COVID 19, supports families across the poorest communities in the Philippine capital of Manila where much of the outbreak is concentrated.

“UnionBank is happy to work with organizations such as Caritas to help enable them for online donations. Aside from the ability to pay or donate online, what is really unique about UShare is the online dashboard at the back-end which helps them properly track donations coming in, big or small. In a traditional bank account or cash- such reconciliation would be very challenging. And at times like these, you don’t want the clients burdened by such things. Their focus should be to continue helping the community,” said UnionBank Fintech Group Head Arvie de Vera.

To donate to Caritas Manila’s Caritas Manila’s COVID-19 initiatives, visit www.ubpay.com.ph/caritasmanila and select the “Caritas Damayan – LIGTAS COVID 19” campaign. Donations received will go to the distribution of protective kits including masks and alcohol, as well as food bags to sustain at risk families while the Enhanced Community Quarantine is in place.