Uniqlo has 10 new T-shirt designs representing Singapore estates from noodley Bedok to quirky Yishun

caption Uniqlo collaborated with local artist Ewejin Tee to produce 10 new T-shirt “sticker” designs dedicated to Singapore neighbourhoods. source Uniqlo

Love Singapore but don’t know how to show it in shades that are not just red and white?

A new range of T-shirt designs launched by Japanese fashion giant Uniqlo on Friday (August 2) can perhaps get you in the mood for National Day this year.

Specially designed by local hand lettering and typography artist Ewejin Tee (also known as EJ), the 10 “stickers” pay tribute to 10 Singapore neighbourhoods and their most well-known features.

In an interview with Business Insider, Tee said the 10 neighbourhoods were picked by Uniqlo in celebration of their 10th anniversary in Singapore.

“The idea behind it was to have icons that Singaporeans can relate to,” the 35-year-old said.

Tee added that he especially loves the Toa Payoh neighbourhood after living there for 10 years, but added that he now lives in Punggol.

The designs are part of the #UTWearYourSingapore campaign for the brand’s T-shirt printing service called UTme! that is available only at its flagship store in Orchard Central.

Customers can customise their own T-shirt designs with the help of in-store tablets, and T-shirts can be printed in about 15 minutes, Uniqlo said.

Prices range from S$24.90 for a child’s shirt to S$29.90 for a adult sizes.

Here’s all the designs you can choose from:

Evidently, there’s no escaping the topic of food when talking about Singapore.

Tee’s Bedok design features the estate’s famous bak chor mee, while Tiong Bahru’s is inspired by an old-school chwee kueh stall signboard at the market and food centre.

For Katong, Tee chose to highlight colourful Peranakan-style shophouses – a hallmark of the district.

And for Tampines, Tee was inspired by a block of flats on Street 42 with the very retro (and no longer seen) TV test page painted on its facade.

Telok Blangah’s design features the Henderson Waves bridge, while Serangoon’s looks like it had been chomped on (because Chomp Chomp, duh). The very clever design is also Tee’s favourite one.

And for his favourite neighbourhood, Tee chose to feature Toa Payoh’s iconic dragon playground in playful colours.

For Punggol, it’s nasi lemak represent.

The quirkiest design of course pays tribute to Yishun, which was in recent years made a social media star in its own right, thanks to random and strange incidents highlighted in the media.

And of course, the tranquil Bukit Timah design is a nod to the now-closed railway track, which was in the past used by trains running between Singapore and Malaysia.

