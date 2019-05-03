8 of the most unconventional treatments people use to get rid of acne

caption People will try some pretty unconventional things to get rid of acne. source eakkaluktemwanich/Shutterstock

People use some unconventional treatments to get rid of their acne.

Bird poop can apparently be used as an acne treatment.

One acne treatment involves rubbing your face with dryer sheets.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Unless you’ve been seriously blessed with a perfect complexion, you’ve probably tried a few out-of-the-box things over the years to banish bothersome pimples.

When you struggle with acne, it’s not uncommon to reach a point where you’re willing to do just about anything for clear skin. You might even consider some truly extreme treatments, like ones involve urine or precious metals, for example.

Here are some of the most surprising and intense things people do to get clear skin.

Soaking your skin with your own urine could clear up your face.

caption Using urine in your skin-care routine is a gutsy move. source http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Urine_sample.JPG

The squeamish need not apply to test drive this acne treatment. Urine therapy involves catching your own pee and using it as a mask. Followers say that urea, an organic compound naturally found in urine, helps to condition this skin.

This might sound like something your older sister tells you just to see if you’ll try it, but real dermatologists seem to have given urine therapy, or at least urea treatments, their seal of approval.

“It’s actually not as disgusting as it sounds,” dermatologist Whitney Bowe told Refinery29. “I recommend and prescribe different concentrations of urea, one of the main components of urine, all the time for my patients. It hydrates the skin and helps exfoliate away dead cells, giving skin a brighter appearance, smoother texture, and a healthy glow.”

Some people swear by snail slime treatments.

caption Some argue that snail slime is calming. source Wikimedia Commons

Good news for gardeners: snail slime could be the skincare salvation your acne has been waiting for.

First popularized in Korea, snail mucin skin treatments purport to treat acne by restoring damaged tissue and keeping skin moisturized, according to PopSugar. Though it does sound out of the box, some folks seem to really consider it an effective treatment for acne. However, snail mucin pimple treatments aren’t a sure thing just yet.

“There is some speculation that the mucin in these slime creams can be anti-inflammatory and calming,” co-director of the Washington Institute of Dermatologic Laser Surgery Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi told The Daily Mail. “However, there are no respected scientific studies to prove that it actually works. For now, I remain skeptical.”

Exfoliating with coal tar might be too harsh for your face.

caption Coal tar is a known exfoliant, but it might be too harsh for your face. source Reuters/Jason Lee

Coal tar has actually been used by dermatologists for over 100 years. It’s effective in treating dandruff and psoriasis, but some people claim it also works wonders on acne by removing dead skin cells and slowing the growth of new skin cells that may trap bacteria beneath the skin, according to Livestrong.

While the Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis Association does say that mild coal tar products should be OK for use on facial skin, WebMD cautions that coal tar topical liquid should not be used anywhere but the hair and scalp.

Some people use Windex on pimples.

caption Windex is best used for cleaning windows. source Windex

In a move straight out of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” Windex (yes, the blue stuff in the spray bottle) is an acne treatment some people swear by, according to Very Well Health.

Believers hold that the cleaning liquid somehow dries out their spots. However, Windex is highly alkaline and filled with volatile chemicals that can easily irritate the skin. In fact, the Material Safety Data Sheet for Windex expressly cautions users to avoid getting the product on their skin.

A banana peel facial may curb inflammation.

caption It’s not hard to obtain banana peels for your beauty needs. source Roland Tanglao/Flickr

Bananas are rich sources of Vitamins A, B, and C, all of which may help to fight inflammation in the body. Proponents of using banana peels on the skin say that the anti-inflammatory effects of bananas work wonders externally as well. Stylecraze even reported that adding an egg yolk to mashed banana peel makes for a pimple-curing paste.

It turns out that some anecdotal evidence has shown that it works for some users.

Luckily, it’s not dangerous or expensive to rub a few banana peels on your skin, so this is one unusual skin treatment that might be worth a shot.

If you can afford it, gold leaf facials are a thing.

caption Prepare to spend a lot of money for a gold facial. source REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Now, this is a beauty treatment a Roman emperor could get behind. If you want to experience the ultimate in luxe skincare, try a gold leaf facial.

The theory behind coating your skin in ultra-thin sheets of gold is that the metal counteracts free radicals in the skin, strengthens elastin, and promotes cell growth. It also is thought to have some beneficial effects when it comes to reducing inflammation and fighting breakouts, according to How Stuff Works.

If you want to experience a face full of gold for yourself, be ready to drop between $400 and $1,000. While you’re not guaranteed to walk out with perfect skin, you’ll definitely feel like a million bucks.

Abstaining from sex might keep your skin clear.

caption Some believe giving up sex is the key to clear skin. source iStock

Besides being the least fun beauty advice around, some people believe that abstaining from sex and masturbation might help clear troubled skin. The theory, according to Facing Acne, is that the release of hormones triggered by sex can cause increased oil production in the skin, thus leading to acne.

While it’s true that acne can be tied to hormones like testosterone, and sexual arousal can increase the levels of certain hormones in the body, there is no evidence that abstaining from sex will have any effect your acne, according to MSD.

Some people try a combo of Pepto-Bismol and mouthwash on their pimples.

caption You may be better off sticking to more conventional treatments. source Photocheaper/Shutterstock

This treatment definitely falls under the “just use whatever is in your medicine cabinet” category of acne treatment.

According to Medical Daily, some people apparently think that applying a mask of Pepto-Bismol followed by a toner of Listerine helps prevent their breakouts. While Listerine does have antiseptic properties, it’s full of additives and harsh alcohols that can be excessively drying and harsh on the skin.

And while Pepto-Bismol does contain beta hydroxyl acid and salicylic acid, ingredients that are known to prevent pimples, you’re probably better off just picking up skin-care products that contain those ingredients and are also formulated for use on the skin.