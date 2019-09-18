13 unique Airbnb escapes in New York’s Hudson Valley, no car required

source Airbnb

With loads of leaf peeping, craft beer, and cider, towns in the Hudson River Valley offer the perfect fall weekend escape.

Popular places like Beacon, Hudson, Rhinebeck, and other neighboring areas are accessible from New York City by train or bus, eliminating the need for a car.

We looked for top-rated unique Airbnb rentals in the Hudson Valley available on a weekend next month, ranging from $139 to $315 per night.

For New Yorkers looking for a quick weekend getaway this fall, the biggest foil can sometimes be just getting where you want to go.

Many urbanites don’t own a car, or feel comfortable renting one. Problematic, if the dreamy place you’re eyeing to bunk is especially remote.

Fortunately, there are plenty of affordable and unique Upstate New York Airbnb rentals within a three hour drive that aren’t too hard to reach. But, if you really want to make things easy, some of the best gems are located right along major transit lines in the Hudson River Valley.

Hudson Valley towns like Beacon, Cold Spring, Hudson, and others are all loaded with stunning Airbnbs available to rent next month on, yes, a weekend. Major New York City train and bus lines reach them in around two hours or less, meaning you can easily leave after work on Friday – no OOO necessary.

If you want to skip town without stressing over how to get there, these Airbnb listings are all a short walk, or few minutes’ drive from the local train station. Popular cities like Beacon or Hudson do typically price on the higher end, as there’s not only increased demand, but more to do in town, too.

To ensure your money is well spent, I set the following parameters to identify truly unique properties:

Airbnb listing is for the entire home (no awkward kitchen conversations with your host while sipping morning coffee). The home is available on a weekend. I looked a month out at both October 18-20 or 25-27. Listings range in price from $139 to $315 per night. All were available to book as of publishing time. All are highly-rated Airbnb listings in New York’s Hudson Valley, with a review score of 4.7 or higher. Decor is highly regarded, incorporating unique furniture, design accents, historical elements, and attention to detail. These are not simply crash pads. Properties feel cozy and warm. ‘Tis the season.

Once you’re settled in your Airbnb rental, you’ll quickly see why these Hudson Valley towns are so special.

Keep reading to book any of these 13 Airbnbs for every price point, ranging from $139 to $315 a night.

Hudson carriage house, $225

caption Don’t worry, the garage door stays closed. source Airbnb

I’m not sure what I love more: the rustic yet exceedingly chic look of this gorgeous carriage house, or the fact that it’s merely a two hour ride on Amtrak from New York’s Penn Station. If you beat me to booking this one, enjoy the exposed brick, sleek wood, and mod design, in addition to fun perks like a private upstairs lounge and courtyard. Spend a crisp fall evening outside with your beverage of choice, and bites from Talbott & Arding Cheese & Provisions, my local pick for cheese, produce and fresh-baked treats.

Rating: 4.82

Hudson apartment, $267

caption What I wish my living room at home looked like. source Airbnb

This Hudson Airbnb is immaculate. The living room is Pinterest-worthy, design touches like platform beds and a claw foot tub feel super retro, and the deck and backyard are lit by twinkle lights. With two bedrooms, the price is quite affordable when split between two couples. Writes one review, “Annabel’s place was a dream. Beautiful, comfortable, convenient to everything and with lots of outdoor space to get fresh air. Oh, and that record player – lounging around listening to Nina Simone was everything. We’ll be back.”

Rating: 4.87

Hudson bowler, $285

caption This charming home was built in 1860 as a milliner’s hat shop. source Airbnb

Just a 10-minute walk from the Hudson Amtrak station, this historic home blends antique statement pieces with a sense of understated luxury. Many original details from 1860 remain, such as pre-tin plaster moldings, mahogany stairwells, and etched glass, with newer renovations paying homage to the past. And can we talk about the kitchen? The vintage fridge, stove and radio will transport you to another era, while the tiled mosaic floor deserves a firm place on your Instagram feed. There’s no outdoor space, but the plush sleigh bed looks especially homey.

Rating: 4.95

Hudson Mechanic’s Loft, $315

caption This former mechanic’s loft is reimagined as a hip loft sleeping six. source Airbnb

With three bedrooms and an airy loft layout, this is a great option for groups. A former converted industrial building, the fully renovated unit is centrally located to Hudson’s main commercial district. There’s also an outdoor courtyard shared with another unit for added fresh air. One review notes, “This loft is chic and stylish. It has a very open feeling and is located at the top of Warren street in Hudson. The location is perfect for exploring town and going out to restaurants. We were very, very pleased with the location and the loft. It could not have been better!”

Rating: 4.85

Rhinebeck loft, $299

caption If Don Draper lived in Rhinebeck. source Airbnb

Rhinebeck is another Hudson Valley darling, reachable by train in under two hours. I’m a fan of this luxe loft with its distinctive features, such as the low profile, upholstered king size bed; mid century furniture, and subway-tiled bathroom. There’s also a complimentary mini bar, reading nook, and plenty of space to stretch out. One weekend review raved, “Wonderful and thoughtful hosts! Better than a five star hotel … beautifully decorated, so many special touches, snack and stocked fridge, unbelievably comfortable bed, and so close to town. Would book here again and again!”

Rating: 5.0

Rhinebeck guest house, $315

caption With so many windows, this lofted guest house has a greenhouse-like, airy feel. source Airbnb

Small groups looking to explore Rhinebeck should check out this whimsical guest house. Decor is colorful and eclectic, with a four-poster canopy bed, plus an additional queen, double, and two twins spread throughout two bedrooms and a sleeping loft. It’s only a few minutes’ walk to the village center, though there’s plenty onsite to warrant so many five star reviews, such as the deck, fire pit, and bocci ball court outside, plus a fireplace inside for chilly nights.

Rating: 5.0

Kingston carriage house, $212

caption Inside, decor is sleek, upscale, and welcoming. source Airbnb

Here’s another historic carriage house, this time in Kingston, New York, just across the Hudson River from Rhinebeck. You can take Amtrak to Rhinebeck or Poughkeepsie and cab over, or take the convenient Adirondack Trailways bus direct from New York City. Much like surroundings, this Airbnb is steeped in 19th-century character – it was built in 1870 for Rondout shipping tycoon, Thomas Cornell, whose mansion stood across the street. Recommends one Airbnb user, “Jamie’s place is spacious and impeccable, like you’ve walked into a designer showroom. It’s in an amazing building and walking distance to downtown.”

Rating: 5.0

Kingston farm house, $263

caption Simple, yet super stylish. source Airbnb

For Hudson Valley appeal coupled with sweeping views, consider this renovated farm house with three bedrooms. Light and bright, it sits on a hill overlooking Kingston and the full Hudson River Valley. Admire one-of-a-kind style choices like periodic table pillows, decorative paddles, and period rugs. Throw a log into the wood-burning stove and savor a slower pace.

Rating: 5.0

New Paltz, New York: Barn, $179

caption For something rustic, try this converted barn beloved by Airbnb users. source Airbnb

There’s something especially cozy about a barn, especially in Upstate New York. New Paltz is fast emerging as a Hudson Valley favorite and this former barn easily gives away why. Large globe lanterns hang from open, vaulted ceilings, and simple furnishings are accented by bright pops of yellow. There’s a propane fireplace inside, plus a grill to dine alfresco under the stars.

Rating: 4.90

New Paltz Tudor, $199

caption The fireplace, spa-like shower, and warm living room feel particularly inviting. source Airbnb

The New York Trailways bus zips straight up to New Paltz from the city in 95 minutes, and will drop you off just five minutes from this adorable Tudor. In fact, the attentive host includes everything you need to know about arriving by bus in his listing, likely one of the many reasons his property has earned so many rave reviews. One shares, “This is a very cute apartment right in the village. Very comfortable bed. A brand new and stylish bathroom, but everything else is charming with older appeal. You can park on the street comfortably and then walk to most of where you’d want to go in the village.”

Rating: 4.70

Beacon apartment, $139

caption Simple, clean lines highlight a minimal aesthetic. source Airbnb

Full disclosure: I’m obsessed with Beacon and go every year to hike Mt. Beacon, dine on Main Street, and listen to live jazz at Denning’s Point Distillery (available most Saturdays). So I have a lot of opinions on where you should stay, in addition to what you should do. At the same time, I’m not alone in my adoration of Beacon, and high demand often inflates most rental prices to rival that of a five-star luxury hotel. As such, this Airbnb seems rare with its fair pricing, modest yet tasteful design, and prime location just steps from Main Street.

Rating: 5.0

Newburgh mid-century home, $150

caption Mid-century modern meets Scandinavian cool. source Airbnb

When Beacon is overbooked, but you still want to easy access to the art of Dia Beacon, consider staying across the river in Newburgh. From the outside, this Airbnb looks like a trendy gallery, but it’s really a mid-century marvel of an apartment with a private garden. You’ll be walking distance to restaurants and shops in the village, and the ferry to Beacon.

One reviewer notes, “Our stay was truly 10/10 in every possible way thanks to Cynthia’s helpful communication and attention to detail, and also her beautiful, spacious apartment! The neighborhood is as quiet as can be if you’re looking for a great night’s sleep. With so much to see, do, and eat all within easy walking and driving distance, I wouldn’t hesitate to book Cynthia’s place again!”

Rating: 4.93

Garrison studio, $175

caption Pops of citrus accentuate a neutral palette. source Airbnb

Fancy hotel or Airbnb? It’s hard to tell thanks to a well-curated designer look. This striking studio is part of a larger home, but rest assured it’s totally private with a separate entrance. Though the shared amenities are worth using: two ponds and a garden, fire pit, swings, and an orchard. Better still, it’s close to West Point and Storm King, and only minutes from the Garrison Metro North train station, which is only an hour from New York City.

Rating: 4.82