10 creative animal Halloween costumes that no one else will be wearing this year

By
Marilyn La Jeunesse, Insider
-
There are other animal options other than a cat.

caption
There are other animal options other than a cat.
source
Paramount Pictures

The cat costume is a Halloween classic. But it’s also overdone. I’m not judging, that was literally what I did last year. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Aside from convenience, there are plenty of adorable animals in the animal kingdom that you can channel this Halloween. From a magical unicorn to an adorable giraffe, there are so many animal costumes you could try out this October 31.

Pastel unicorns are all the rage.

caption
This costume is cute and cozy.
source
Yandy

Mythical and magical, what’s not to love about dressing up as a unicorn? Essentially a onesie with a fancy hood, this costume is a great option for those who live in a cooler climate.

Squirrels are underrated.

caption
Squirrel Girl is good inspiration for a unique animal costume.
source
Halloween Costumes

You can embrace Marvel’s superhero Squirrel Girl and replicate her unique look. To be fair, this costume actually looks pretty chic.

Skip the vampire look this year and just be a bat.

caption
What’s cooler than a vampire? A bat.
source
Party City

Vampires? Skip this Halloween cliché and attend your costume party as a transformed vampire in bat form. It’s unique, clever, and no one will be expecting it. Plus, you can make this costume look chic or absolutely terrifying with a healthy amount of fake blood.

This unique dino costume will make you the talk of the town.

caption
This costume is inflatable and a unique type of dinosaur costume.
source
Halloween Costumes

You heard it here first: Giant inflatable tyrannosaurus rex costumes are out and giant inflatable brontosaurus costumes are in. Give this lovable herbivore a chance – it might just win you the “Best Costume” award at your office party.

Giraffes are the cutest.

caption
This giraffe costume is comfy and affordable.
source
Target

Giraffes are adorable and shouldn’t be excluded from Halloween fun. This giraffe costume is affordable, cute, and looks cozy. All the things you want out of a costume.

Right shark, who?

caption
This costume is inspired by the iconic left shark performance.
source
Google Express

Bring back 2015 with a Left Shark-inspired costume at your costume party. For added atmosphere, play Katy Perry songs on repeat and dance until your heart is content.

Swedish Fish are animals … kind of.

caption
A Swedish fish is a great type of fish to dress up as.
source
Google Express

You could dress up as Nemo or Dory, but what’s the fun in that? Consider dressing up as the famed candy Swedish Fish instead. It’s pretty clever and people will (hopefully) appreciate the ingenuity.

Bring in the dancing lobsters!

caption
This lobster is creative and a great throwback.
source
Halloween Costume

Channel your inner ’00s kid and dress up as the Dancing Lobsters from “The Amanda Show.” All you need for this costume is a lobster outfit and some killer dance moves.

Fox and the Hound is a cute couple costume.

caption
The fox and the hound is a cute animal themed couple costume.
source
Google Express

Here’s a free couple’s costume idea: portraying Disney’s fox and the hound at your next Halloween get-together. Trust me, no other couple will do this, so you’ll definitely stand out amongst the crowd of Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jeans.

People will fawn over this outfit.

caption
This baby deer costume comes with a great opportunity for cool makeup.
source
Halloween Costumes

Dressing up as a baby deer is a cute alternative to any cat costume. Dedicate yourself to a full face of makeup to complete this costume’s look.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.