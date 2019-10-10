13 unique Christmas trees that you probably haven’t seen before — from candy cane stripes to palm trees

source Amazon

The traditional Christmas tree has evolved, with literally hundreds of unique, fun options available online.

Styles vary in size, color, price, shape, design, and more, so you can easily find one that fits your space and personality.

We rounded up 13 of the coolest Christmas trees that will add a unique flair to your holiday decor. If winter gets you down, you’ll love this tropical Christmas tree set ($150), and or create your own Whoville with this ‘Grinch’-inspired tree ($324.99).

Like the gingerbread house, caroling, and Santa Claus, the Christmas tree is a beloved holiday tradition.

But if you’re looking to break from tradition a bit, there are plenty of fun, unique Christmas trees to make a statement this holiday. We found styles to match a variety of tastes, with varying size, color, price, shape, and design options. These trees are just as easy to assemble and break down for storage as their traditional counterparts, and you can place an order for delivery from the comfort of your home.

To make your life easier, we rounded up 13 of our top picks based on positive customer reviews. And if you need additional Christmas decor inspiration for tree skirts, tree stands, ornaments, and more, check out some of our buying guides:

A rainbow Christmas tree that’s composed of 1,213 branch tips

This full-shape tree features 100% rainbow-colored PVC needles, lending itself to other celebrations throughout the year, like Pride Month. Plus, it’s covered by a five-year foliage warranty, which ensures that you won’t have to worry about it bending or losing needles for a while.

Tree Measurements: 7 feet tall, 46 inches wide

Light Count: Unlit

Other Considerations: 5-year foliage warranty

A silver shadow Christmas tree that fits nicely in tight spaces

This ombre-styled tree has a slim shape that’s ideal for decking out tiny spaces. At 6 feet tall, it has plenty of real estate for your favorite ornaments.

Tree Measurements: 6 feet tall, 33 inches wide

Light Count: Unlit

Other Considerations: 5-year foliage warranty

A candy cane Christmas tree with red and white needles

For those of you with a serious sweet tooth, you can have a tree that replicates a classic holiday treat. This candy cane tree is covered in spiraling red and white foliage with 469 branch tips, providing a full-body, festive look in any space.

Tree Measurements: 5 feet tall (also available in 7 feet), 28 inches wide

Light Count: Unlit

Other Considerations: 5-year foliage warranty

An all-American Christmas tree with clear lights

This stars-and-stripes tree with 1,402 branch tips holds festive meaning for more than one holiday (think Fourth of July or Memorial Day) – so you’ll get the most out of it all year long. Due to its intricate design that includes 25 clear LED lights, you don’t need ornaments for decorative flair, but that, of course, is up to you.

Tree Measurements: 6 feet tall, 41 inches wide

Light Count: 25

Other Considerations: Covered by a limited 60-day warranty, something to keep in mind especially if assembly goes awry

A cactus-style Christmas tree made with eco-friendly material

This cactus tree is not just eye-catching – it’s environmentally friendly too. That’s because it’s pre-lit with low-voltage LED lights, which are both energy-efficient and long-lasting. Also, each branch is made with high-quality PVC needles, ensuring that your tree will be in good condition for years to come. This tree comes with 48 ball ornaments, an adapter, and a sturdy stand.

Tree Measurements: 7 feet tall (also available in 5 feet and 6 feet), 30 inches wide

Light Count: 160

Other Considerations: No warranty

A pre-lit LED Christmas tree with 600 Twinkly App Lights

This colorful pre-lit LED tree provides around-the-clock entertainment, thanks to “Twinkly,” an app that allows users to choose and personalize light effects. The app itself is free for iOS and Android devices.

Tree Measurements: 7.5 feet tall (also available in 9 feet), 62 inches wide

Light Count: 600

Other Considerations: Pricey – but if you’re a tech buff who enjoys hands-on innovations, then it’s worth the price tag.

A tropical Christmas tree that’s suitable for both indoors and outdoors

This tree features two palm trees in two different sizes: 3 feet and 5 feet. They’re mounted on a free-standing metal base, which eliminates the need for a tree stand or skirt. Another major perk is that the display can be placed either inside or outside, depending on what you envision.

Tree Measurements: 5 feet tall, 37 inches wide

Light Count: 100

Other Considerations: Electric and battery power options included

A wine bottle Christmas tree that honors your go-to Pinot Noirs

By design, this wine bottle tree allows you to place your empty bottles on display, a fun decorative touch in any room. Assembly is required – but you’ll be happy to find that it comes with a 21-inch stand, 72-inch cord, clear lights, and 83 branch tips. You’ll need to be extra careful while decorating this tree. Proceed with caution, especially if you have small children or pets.

Tree Measurements: 7 feet tall (also available in 4 feet), 40 inches wide

Light Count: 500 clear lights

Other Considerations: 2-year warranty

A bendable Christmas tree inspired by ‘The Grinch’

If you want to pay homage to ‘Whoville’ this season, then look no further. This bendable tree marries the natural characteristics of an Alpine Tree with its own distinctive qualities – the most notable one being its curve, which can be bent to an angle. Though it comes unassembled, the pieces provided are easy to build and break down for storage.

Tree Measurements: 10 feet tall, 29 inches wide

Light Count: Unlit

Other Considerations: No warranty, Houzz’s 30-day return policy applies

An upside-down Christmas tree with realistic features

This upside-down tree features 100% forest green PVC needles and 1,062 branch tips, making it resemble natural foliage. Thankfully, it includes a robust stand specifically made for its upside frame. With this option, you’ll obviously have to forgo a tree topper. That said, you’ll have more room for creative experimentation with your decor.

Tree Measurements: 7 feet tall, 50 inches wide

Light Count: Unlit

Other Considerations: 5-year foliage warranty

A popup tinsel Christmas tree that’s easy to assemble

This spiral tinsel tree is designed with round shimmering sequins, battery-operated LED color lights and high-quality metal for extra durability. The best part is that it’s collapsible for easy setup, which means you won’t need a bevy of complicated tools on hand. Its short height means it’s both versatile and convenient in all spaces. Also, for those on a budget, this tree is more affordable compared to larger options.

Tree Measurements: 5 feet tall, width not provided

Light Count: Unknown

Other Considerations: No warranty

A Christmas tree that cuts decorating time in half

Decorating can be tedious, often taking a full day. This uniquely designed half tree with incandescent lights expedites the process, without comprising the fun involved. Not to mention, it’s much easier to assemble and pack up post-holiday than its conventionally styled cohorts.

Tree Measurements: 7 feet tall, 60 inches wide

Light Count: 150

Other Considerations: No warranty

A snowy Christmas tree that replicates Alaskan pines

This Alaskan pine tree provides a wintry-feel, with 600 warm white LED lights and 1,045 realistic, faux snow-covered branches. No ornaments needed here, though woodland creatures would be a nice touch.

Tree Measurements: 6.5 feet tall, 29 inches wide

Light Count: Unlit

Other Considerations: If you want a taller option, you’ll have to purchase through third-party sellers. Three-year light duration and 10-year construction limited manufacturer warranty.