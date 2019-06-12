9 of the most unexpected cocktail and food pairings you need to try

caption These cocktail pairings aren’t typical but they are delicious. source iStock

Lots of people know popular food and drink pairings like wine and cheese.

But others may not be so obvious.

Pair fried food with champagne.

A citrus drink like a gimlet goes well with sushi.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

When it comes to hosting parties, a go-to for many is the classic wine and cheese pairing. But if you’re a cocktail lover instead, you may not know what food to serve with a margarita or an Old Fashioned.

INSIDER spoke to several experts in the spirits industry to learn what food and cocktail pairings work best. Here are a few combinations you have to try:

A Whiskey Sour is a neutral partner to your salad.

caption You can add an egg white to your cocktail (or salad!). source Shutterstock

“A sessionable, acid forward, juice-based whiskey cocktail serves as a non-competing and neutral partner to a salad dish,” Jackie Zykan, Old Forester master taster, told INSIDER.

Made with sugar, spirit, and citrus, a Whiskey Sour brings together the original big three flavors of a classic cocktail. If you choose, you can thicken it up by adding an egg white to the top. But either way, this drink serves as a refreshing add-on to any salad course, according to Zykan.

The citrus of a gimlet works well with the saltiness of sushi.

caption These make a perfect match. source Shutterstock

Instead of heading for the sake to sip with your sushi, you may want to consider mixing it up with a gin gimlet next time, according to Eric “ET” Tecosky, founder and owner of Dirty Sue Premium Olive Juice and US brand ambassador for Jack Daniel’s.

“The citrus notes of the lime juice, a touch of sugar, and the flavor of a good London Dry gin go really nice with all the salty, wasabi goodness of a sushi meal,” ET told INSIDER.

A Bloody Mary with a club soda and a shrimp cocktail lets you embrace and enjoy the tomato flavors.

caption Add in a club soda for good measure. source Shutterstock

Though the cocktail sauce and a Bloody Mary may seem like tomato overkill, it actually works really well together. To get the most out of this pairing, it’s best to alternate between the Bloody Mary, the club soda, and the chilled shellfish.

“Start with the Bloody Mary, sip the club soda, enjoy some peel and eat shrimp and/or oysters. Then sip your club soda and get back to the Bloody Mary. Repeat,” ET said. By tempering each with the bubbles, he explained, it gives you space to reset yourself for round two.

“And the really good part is that by staying in the same flavor lane, neither the drink nor the food takes your palette out of the moment you’ve created,” ET told INSIDER.

Lobster bisque and an Old Fashioned offset each other in the best way.

caption It pairs well with the creaminess of the soup. source Shutterstock

Despite the simplicity of an Old Fashioned, which is really no more than whiskey that is seasoned and sweetened, it can add so much flavor when paired with a lobster bisque, according to Zykan.

“The subtly herbaceous, sweet, and briny notes in the soup really offset the citrus oil on top of the drink,” Zykan told INSIDER. “The creamy texture is cleansed from the palate with the slightly bitter and spirit forward finish of the cocktail.”

Margaritas and grilled foods pair well because of their sweet and salty flavors.

caption it’s perfect for a cookout. source Shutterstock

“Yes, beer is the go-to pairing for grilled hot dogs and burgers; no one’s disputing that. But I like the sweet notes of a margarita to balance all the spice and salt we indulge ourselves with,” ET told INSIDER.

You can think of this combination with an “opposites attract” mentality when you pair the sweetness of the margarita with something spicy or salty such as a grilled burger or grilled chicken breast.

A Kentucky 75 makes fried food taste even better.

caption Champagne and fried food is a match made in heaven. source Shutterstock

If you’ve heard of a French 75, the Kentucky 75 puts a spin on this champagne-based cocktail by incorporating bourbon instead of gin.

“One of my favorite pairings is fried food and champagne. This elevates that method and brings the flavor of honey in with the chicken, and adds in vibrant citrus which further helps to cut the fat of the fried skin,” Zykan said.

The bubbles in a Highball brighten the flavor of a bowl of chili.

caption The bubblier the better. source Shutterstock

“Yes, chili and beer go great together for a bit. After a while, the heaviness of both can start making you rethink your Sunday Funday. The reason beer and chili go well together is in the bubbles. But by that logic, the bubblier the better, right?” ET said.

By switching over to a very bubbly cocktail such as a Highball, you’re getting more bubbles and an increased saltiness that brightens the rest of the flavors in your dish, ET explained. Plus, the relatively low alcohol levels of the drink let you enjoy the slow-cooked masterpiece you’ve had on the stove all day without overdoing it, he added.

The bitters and oak-aged spirits of a Vieux Carre cuts through heavy meat dishes, making it an excellent companion.

caption It’s perfect with a buttery steak. source Shutterstock

If you aren’t familiar with a Vieux Carre, it’s a New Orleans recipe consisting primarily of rye whiskey and brandy surrounded by herbaceous and bitter notes from its supporting ingredients, according to Zykan.

“Oak-aged spirits and bitters alike create astringency on the palate which cuts through heavy, fatty meats much like a heavy, tannic wine would,” Zykan told INSIDER.

A Vanilla Rose Julep helps to elevate the flavors of a spice-heavy dish.

caption It’s a bit of a twist on the classic drink. source Shutterstock

For spicier dishes, such as chicken tikka masala, you’ll find that mint is a natural complement as it helps to tame the heat, Zykan said, making the classic Mint Julep a great companion. But when you combine the mint with a hint of rosewater, it ignites the fragrant spice combination, she explained, which you can get with a Vanilla Rose Julep.

This cocktail calls only for bourbon, vanilla bean rose syrup, mint leaves, and bitters.

“The vanilla and nutty almond notes in both the syrup and whiskey elevate the cardamom, ginger, and coriander in the dish,” Zykan told INSIDER.