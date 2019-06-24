14 wild floats that are a must-have for your summer pool parties

caption You can unleash your inner mermaid with this pool float from Amazon. source Amazon

From giant sloths to fire-breathing dragons, there are plenty of unique pool floats available to spice up your summer parties.

Some of the most Instagram-worthy choices include floats shaped like colorful unicorns and rainbows.

The most expensive options on this list include a motorized float and a giant picnic table.

Summer is finally here, which means it’s the perfect time to spend your days lounging around in bodies of water.

Whether you’re at the pool or beach, there are several eye-catching inflatable floats on the market. Foodies can float on giant pieces of pizza or glittery bottles of rosé, while those looking for the perfect Instagram photo can ride on colorful floats shaped like unicorns and rainbows. There are also options for people looking to take their whole crew with them on the water, with some floats holding up to six people.

Here are some of the wildest floats available that you’ll want for your next summer party.

Editor’s note: All prices are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change.

This seven-foot tall rainbow float is one of the most colorful options.

caption This one comes with a built-in cooler. source Funboy

Funboy’s Giant Six Person Rainbow Cloud Island Float features six cupholders and a built-in zippered cooler so you can take the whole party with you. It retails for $396.

A sloth-shaped float is perfect for those lazy summer days.

caption This will speak to your lazy side. source Walmart

This 50-inch float from SwimWays includes a handy cupholder in one of the sloth’s paws. It’s available for $34.99 on Amazon.

A motorized pool float will let you zoom away from your troubles all summer long.

caption The two joysticks control the motors at the bottom. source Poolcandy

The Splash Runner Motorized Inflatable Swimming Pool Lounger by Poolcandy is a motorized pool float that lets you “cruise effortlessly” in the water with two joysticks located on each side. It retails for $199.99 on Amazon.

Amazon is also selling an avocado-shaped pool float with a removable pit.

caption “The ultimate millennial pool float.” source Amazon

The removable pit can be used as a beach ball, and customers have given it a four-and-a-half out of five-star rating so far, calling it “adorable” and “the ultimate millennial pool float.” It’s available for $21.99 on Amazon.

Taco Bell lovers can float away on a giant packet of the restaurant’s hot sauce.

caption “Let’s do this.” source Taco Bell

The 43-inch by 80-inch float is made of PVC material and costs $45 on Taco Bell’s Taco Shop website.

“Game of Thrones” fans can bring the show to life with a giant dragon-shaped float by GoFloats.

caption You can buy it in “fire” and “ice” varieties. source Amazon

The mythical float retails for $19.99 on Amazon and comes in “fire” and “ice” varieties. There’s also a larger version available for $34.99, which is meant to hold two people.

The WOW Novelty Water Bouncer brings the fun of a trampoline to the water.

caption This float lets you jump on water. source Sam’s Club

The trampoline includes a 70-inch bounce area and can hold up to 240 pounds. Sam’s Club sells the float for $249.81 and it comes shaped like either a duck or a turtle.

The Bestway Big Red Truck Lounge Float lets you take a “drive” on the water.

caption This “truck” comfortably seats two people. source BJ’s Wholesale Club

The truck’s hood doubles as a built-in cooler, while the truck’s bed has a cupholder on either side. It’s available for $39.99 at BJ’s Wholesale Club, though ir originally retailed for $49.99.

This giant boat-shaped float by SunPleasureInflatable lets you take your whole crew with you on the water.

caption This boat has plenty of seating. source Amazon

The giant inflatable has a built-in cooler, six bench seats, and eight cupholders. The price tends to fluctuate on Amazon, though it’s available from $336.96 at the time of writing.

You can float on rosé all day with this option from Urban Outfitters.

caption Rosé all day. source Urban Outfitters

The glittery wine bottle-shaped float even has a cupholder for your own personal glass of rosé. It originally retailed for $36, but is currently on sale for $19.

Rhino Building Products makes a floating picnic table that lets you comfortably eat and drink while out on the water.

caption Bring the picnic to the water. source Sam’s Club

The table can fit up to five adults and has four cupholders. It retails for $598 at Sam’s Club.

You can ride a unicorn out into the water with this colorful option from Jasonwell.

caption It even has a colorful rainbow tail. source Amazon

This giant inflatable has enough room for up to two adults and retails for $29.99 on Amazon. There’s an option for kids that costs $20.99 as well.

You can live out all of your mermaid dreams with this design from Jasonwell.

caption Available in pink and green varieties. source Amazon

The mermaid float comes in green and pink varieties for all of your Instagram photo needs. The pink option retails for $20.99, while the green option sells for $19.99.

Pizza lovers can float on a giant slice of their favorite food.

caption This one has two cupholders. source Amazon

The large float by Intex features two cupholders, and the brand recommends tying eight slices together to make a giant pizza float. It retails for $21.95 on Amazon.