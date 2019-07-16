10 borderline weird products that are on sale for Prime Day 2019

source Amazon

On Prime Day, we’ve been scouring Amazon for the best deals, period. These include the weird, interesting, and unexpected products that can go unnoticed in the shuffle.

They’re not just cheap gimmicks. They’re actually useful, and since they’re on sale this Prime Day, the barriers of entry to try them are even lower.

Shop the best Prime Day 2019 deals across tech, home, kitchen, and more. The Insider Picks team will be updating this list frequently.

During Prime Day, which ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can expect us to find you the best deals on the usual: tech, Amazon devices, home and kitchen essentials like vacuums and cooking appliances, and the like.

Inevitably, however, during this 48-hour marathon event, we fall into a rabbit hole of weird and unexpected deals that never make it to the front page of the main Prime Day site, but would be a shame to go unnoticed.

As strange and interesting as these products are, we wouldn’t dismiss them too quickly as being weird for weird’s sake. Upon closer inspection, they’re useful, too.

In previous years, the fun, quirky, and useful deals that captivated us included a domed window that gives your dog a peek past the fence, and a portable karaoke mic to encourage impromptu solo concerts.

After sifting through the hordes of deals, we’ve unearthed some more hidden gems, including travel pillows that may attract more than a few stares (but are extremely comfortable, so who cares?), and a very specific kitchen tool for bagel lovers.

Check out these 10 weird but useful Prime Day deals:

An immersive pillow

Nothing says ‘do not disturb’ like a giant pillow that envelops your entire head. It’s easy to nap in any position with the microbead filling cushioning your head at all angles, and you can still breathe thanks to the nose and mouth opening. The Ostrich Pillow also has two more openings on top where you can slip your hands.

A mini kitchen guillotine

With one fell swoop, your circle of doughy, carb-laden goodness falls victim to the sharp blades of this contraption. You’ll never accidentally cut your fingers or have to subject yourself to the indignities of an uneven side of bread again.

A chess set that lets you play against anyone in the world

You can now play other online players while enjoying a real, physical chess board. The Square Off Chess Set moves your opponent’s pieces across the board for them, so it’s almost like they’re sitting right across the table from you.

A stool that helps you do your business

As many of the hilarious comments point out, you won’t even have time to settle into a magazine or catch up on your Instagram feed before you’re done in the bathroom thanks to the Squatty Potty. Try completing the experience with another toilet game-changer – a bidet.

A pillow that props your head up comfortably

The Trtl Pillow Plus is a newer version of the popular Trtl Pillow, featuring premium cushioned comfort, adjustable height, and built-in breathability. You’ll settle into your 12-hour flight quickly, and maybe even have a pleasant dream or two.

A pair of futuristic hovershoes

Zip to school and work in these motorized skates made by your favorite city tour provider, Segway. While we may be years away from flying cars, these Electric Hovershoes are pretty close to our expectations of what future transportation modes will look like.

A kneeling chair

If your back is killing you because you’re stuck sitting in a chair all day, kneeling chairs are worth trying. The seat is angled to provide ergonomic support and is suitable for weights up to 250 pounds.

Fake snow

SnoWonder makes it possible to enjoy the wintery holidays a few months early. Mix it with water to make about 60 square feet of one-inch snow and start a snow angel-making competition. The safe and non-toxic material feels light and fluffy, just like real snow. It can also be used to make cloud slimes.

A training robot that turns you into a ping pong master

The Joola iPong V300 holds over 100 balls and can shoot at a frequency of 30 to 70 balls per minute. You can also adjust side-to-side oscillation, topspin speed, and backspin speed. Cue the montage of you ascending through the ranks of the ping pong world with the help of this trainer.

A notebook you can use for an infinite amount of time

Rocketbook’s reusable notebooks connect with an app to send your handwritten notes to a cloud service like Google Drive or Dropbox, so you can get the feel and convenience of physical writing as well as the practicality and security of typed notes. The set includes pens (which must be used with the notebooks) and microfiber towels to wipe your pages clean.