10 unique dog breeds you’ve probably never heard of

caption The Bergamasco Sheepdog is a unique pup. source Shutterstock

Through many years of natural and artificial selection, we’ve found ourselves with hundreds of unique dog breeds each with their own temper and looks.

Here are just a few of the rarer and lesser-known dog breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.

Pyrenean shepherds are energetic dogs.

caption They have incredibly soft coats. source Shutterstock

These shaggy dogs are descendants from the ancient dogs of the Pyrenees Mountains. Originally bred to be sheepherders, these energetic dogs come with two different coats of fur: rough-faced and smooth-faced.

Catahoula leopard dogs don’t look like any other dog breeds.

caption They have a unique look. source Shutterstock

The only dogs originating from Louisiana, their name Catahoula is a Choctaw word meaning “sacred lake.” These astounding looking dogs earn the leopard part of their name from the variety of spots dotting their coats. They come in a wide array of colors and are sure to turn heads if you’re walking with one down the street.

Peruvian Inca Orchid dogs are practically hairless.

caption The dog comes in three different sizes. source Evdoha_spb/Shutterstock

These dogs have alopecia making them practically hairless. Coming in three sizes and a variety of skin colors, the Peruvian Inca Orchid has a unique look to complement its equally unique name.

Azawakhs probably run faster than you.

caption They’re speedy dogs. source Shutterstock

A dog originating in West Africa, this breed looks like the greyhound’s more muscular kin. Features of this dog include a short coat where you can see some of their musculature, long legs, and a running speed that would put any Olympian to shame.

Carolina dogs are often found in the wild.

caption They’re often wild dogs. source Shutterstock

One of the few breeds of dog to still be found out in the wild, the Carolina Dog is sometimes known as the American Dingo. They look like something between a coyote and wolf and are known to roam the wilderness around South Carolina and Georgia, and sometimes they can be found all the way up in Pennsylvania.

New Guinea singing dogs make a distinct sound.

caption The dog has a unique howl. source Shutterstock

Although not your typical domesticated pooch, New Guinea singing dogs have been introduced to people’s homes and have been conditioned to play with people. What makes this dog so unique is the iconic sound that gives them their name. While most dogs howls are uniform, the New Guinea singing dog’s howl is distinctly high pitched and increases in pitch towards the end.

The Norwegian Lundehund has a special feature.

caption They’re natural born climbers. source Shutterstock

Although the Norwegian Lundehund looks like a standard sort of small dog, on closer inspection you’ll find that they have six toes on each paw making them extra dexterous when climbing. They also have the ability to completely close their ears and hyperextend their neck so they can look directly behind them. This flexible pup has more in common with a cat than most other dogs.

Puli dogs are a lot of work to clean but worth it.

caption They’re bundles of love. source Shutterstock

Frequently mistaken for a mop, the Puli has a coat of tight mats that resemble dread locks. These little dogs are incredibly playful and loving but their unique coats need to be groomed frequently so as to not become too unruly. Despite their enormous coat of fur, they’re actually quite agile animals.

Mudi dogs are incredibly rare.

caption They originated in Hungary. source Shutterstock

The Mudi is one of the rarest dog breeds in the world. They hail from Hungary and are known for their intelligence, agility, and for looking like a black fox. These adorable small dogs have a uniquely shaggy coat that gives them that wild appearance. Sadly, you’ll be extraordinarily lucky to see one of these dogs in person because the breed almost died off in World War II.

Bergamasco sheepdogs hail from Italy.

caption It has an impressive coat. source Shutterstock

If you thought the Puli had matted cords of fur, wait until you get a look at the Bergamasco sheepdog. Normally you try and help your dog to avoid getting mats in their fur, but in the case of this sheepdog, it’s part of their appeal. The Bergamasco sheepdog originated in Italy and is a descendant of ancient herding dogs in the region. That unique coat helps to protect them from the cold and snow while they work up in the mountains herding sheep.

