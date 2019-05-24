25 unique and interesting Father’s Day gifts from Etsy that Dad is sure to love

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- Not everyone is born with creative chops, and that’s okay. Leave it up to the artisans at Etsy to make your cool and interesting Father’s Day gift this year.
- Keep in mind that Etsy usually has longer shipping times and they vary from shop to shop. Order soon to ensure delivery by Father’s Day (June 16).
- If you’d like to look outside of Etsy, we have many more Father’s Day gift ideas for you here.
If you want to gift a unique, handmade gift this Father’s Day but lack the time or skills to craft it yourself, look no further than Etsy. The creative playground is home to endless ideas that you can use to make Father’s Day especially memorable this year.
It’s a great place to find custom gifts, leather and wooden goods, and quirky products you probably wouldn’t have thought of yourself.
Keep in mind, however, that longer production and shipping windows might apply since many gifts are handmade or made-to-order. Shop our Etsy Father’s Day picks below, and order them sooner rather than later to ensure they’ll arrive in time.
Matching Papa Bear and Baby Bear shirts
Gift the Papa Bear and Baby Bear Matching Set, from $52
Step out in adorable style with a soft baby bodysuit and matching T-shirt. The set is perfect for new dads celebrating their first Father’s Day.
A beer flight with his name all over it
Gift the Personalized Beer Flight Paddle, $34.99
This personalized wood paddle comes with four 4.5-ounce tasting glasses, so all he has to provide is the beer.
An apron for meat lovers
Gift the Cuts of Meat Apron, $23.60
A heavy cotton apron for the resident butcher of the home is both useful and eye-catching.
A unique Bluetooth speaker
Gift the Acoustic Acorn Bamboo Bluetooth Speaker, $49
The stylish speaker is made from real bamboo, has a 30-foot range, and plays for up to seven hours. Though it’s small, it has excellent sound quality.
A coffee mug with his face on it
Gift the Custom Portrait Mug, $30
Submit a photo of Dad to have him transformed into and immortalized as a cartoon character on a ceramic mug.
A tech docking station
Gift the Docking Station Tech Organizer, from $59
Help him organize his devices and other essentials with this beautiful and sleek docking station. It can charge up to three devices simultaneously and hides the cords to minimize the mess. You can get it laser-engraved for an extra-personal touch.
A stamped leather dopp kit
Gift the Leather Dopp Kit, from $19.60
The distressed, top-grain cowhide leather, available in nine gorgeous colors, can be stamped with a custom monogram. The craftsmanship of these handmade bags is clear in the details.
Fragrant beard oils
Gift the Natural Beard Oil Sampler Set, $25
Taking care of his beard has never felt more luxurious than with these Bourbon Barrel, Sandalwood Spice, and Back Country Forest beard oils. They’re all-natural and will keep his beard and face feeling smooth and moisturized.
Playful dinosaur planters
Gift the Dinosaur Planter, from $17.28
Mix and match colors and dinosaur types to make a planter that best fits your dad’s personality. The maker will even add small hand-painted accents such as teeth, nails, and horns for free if you ask them to.
A photo map of the US
Gift the 50 States Photo Map, from $69
Remember family trips past and keep track of where you should go next with this photo map made for adventurous travelers.
Cufflinks made with real whiskey barrel pieces
Gift the Whiskey Barrel and Olive Wood Cufflinks, $18
You can choose from a clean or charred whiskey barrel, or olive wood to grace these accessories.
Bacon and egg socks
Gift the Bacon and Egg Socks, $13
Remember to cook up a real breakfast of bacon and eggs for your dad to gift alongside these socks on Father’s Day.
A funny ‘Star Wars’-themed card
Gift the I Am Your Father’s Day Card, from $4.27
It’s the kind of humor that’s right up any dad’s alley.
An engraved golf ball marker made from a real quarter
Gift the Engraved Golf Ball Marker, from $24.99
These shiny golf ball markers made from specialty quarters are so beautiful he almost might not want to use them.
An engraved cigar humidor
Gift the Engraved Cigar Humidor, from $46.80
A sophisticated box that keeps his cigars fresh is a must-have for cigar enthusiasts.
Chocolate video game controllers
Gift the Chocolate PlayStation Controller, from $14
Combine his sweet tooth with his love for video games and you have this chocolate PlayStation controller. Whether he likes milk, dark, or white chocolate, he’ll enjoy the fun treat.
A leather bracelet you can engrave with everyone in the family’s names
Gift the Braided Leather Bracelet, $10
A bracelet with everyone’s names is a thoughtful but subtle way he can carry his family with him everywhere.
A custom cutting board
Gift the Grill Master Cutting Board, from $17
He’ll appreciate the personal touch every time he takes out this bamboo board to prep food and cook for the family.
A monogrammed passport cover
Gift the Personalized Monogrammed Passport Cover, $17.99
A soft leather cover not only protects his most important travel document but also looks classic and elegant.
A denim camera strap
Gift the Denim DSLR Camera Strap, $35-$40
This simple strap looks great with his camera and is sturdy yet comfortable.
Four different varieties of sustainably sourced, whole-bean coffee
Gift the Driftaway Coffee Set, $46
Four different profiles (fruity, classic, balanced, and bold) will keep his palate entertained throughout the week.
A sentimental photo frame
Gift the Engraved Oak Photo Cube, $23.66
The photo display also doubles as a mini storage cube for small knick-knacks.
Delicious, gourmet hot sauce
Gift the Bushel & Peck’s Custom 3-Pack Hot Sauce, $18
Belizean Habanero, Jalapeno Lime, Jamaican Jerk, Cherry Bomb, Red Velvet… this Wisconsin-based shop makes 15 mouth-watering hot sauce flavors, but you can only choose three to fill this custom gift pack.
A minimalist backpack
Gift the Canvas Rolltop Backpack, $75.12
It’s waterproof, has a lot of pockets (but doesn’t look bulky or tacky), and features spacious interior compartments – what more can he ask for?
A lamp that fuels his Super Mario obsession
Gift the Mario Question Mark Block Lamp, from $59
You can choose between two colors, 8-Bit Orange and Bowser’s Castle Gray. It comes with the bulb, too, so simply plug in and watch it (and his face) light up.