25 unique and interesting Father’s Day gifts from Etsy that Dad is sure to love

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Etsy

Not everyone is born with creative chops, and that’s okay. Leave it up to the artisans at Etsy to make your cool and interesting Father’s Day gift this year.

Keep in mind that Etsy usually has longer shipping times and they vary from shop to shop. Order soon to ensure delivery by Father’s Day (June 16).

If you’d like to look outside of Etsy, we have many more Father’s Day gift ideas for you here.

If you want to gift a unique, handmade gift this Father’s Day but lack the time or skills to craft it yourself, look no further than Etsy. The creative playground is home to endless ideas that you can use to make Father’s Day especially memorable this year.

It’s a great place to find custom gifts, leather and wooden goods, and quirky products you probably wouldn’t have thought of yourself.

Keep in mind, however, that longer production and shipping windows might apply since many gifts are handmade or made-to-order. Shop our Etsy Father’s Day picks below, and order them sooner rather than later to ensure they’ll arrive in time.

For more great gift ideas, check out these Father’s Day gift guides:

Matching Papa Bear and Baby Bear shirts

source Etsy

Step out in adorable style with a soft baby bodysuit and matching T-shirt. The set is perfect for new dads celebrating their first Father’s Day.

A beer flight with his name all over it

source Etsy

This personalized wood paddle comes with four 4.5-ounce tasting glasses, so all he has to provide is the beer.

An apron for meat lovers

source Etsy

A heavy cotton apron for the resident butcher of the home is both useful and eye-catching.

A unique Bluetooth speaker

source Etsy

The stylish speaker is made from real bamboo, has a 30-foot range, and plays for up to seven hours. Though it’s small, it has excellent sound quality.

A coffee mug with his face on it

source Etsy

Submit a photo of Dad to have him transformed into and immortalized as a cartoon character on a ceramic mug.

A tech docking station

source Etsy

Help him organize his devices and other essentials with this beautiful and sleek docking station. It can charge up to three devices simultaneously and hides the cords to minimize the mess. You can get it laser-engraved for an extra-personal touch.

A stamped leather dopp kit

source Etsy

The distressed, top-grain cowhide leather, available in nine gorgeous colors, can be stamped with a custom monogram. The craftsmanship of these handmade bags is clear in the details.

Fragrant beard oils

source Etsy

Taking care of his beard has never felt more luxurious than with these Bourbon Barrel, Sandalwood Spice, and Back Country Forest beard oils. They’re all-natural and will keep his beard and face feeling smooth and moisturized.

Playful dinosaur planters

source Etsy

Mix and match colors and dinosaur types to make a planter that best fits your dad’s personality. The maker will even add small hand-painted accents such as teeth, nails, and horns for free if you ask them to.

A photo map of the US

source Etsy

Remember family trips past and keep track of where you should go next with this photo map made for adventurous travelers.

Cufflinks made with real whiskey barrel pieces

source Etsy

You can choose from a clean or charred whiskey barrel, or olive wood to grace these accessories.

Bacon and egg socks

source Etsy

Remember to cook up a real breakfast of bacon and eggs for your dad to gift alongside these socks on Father’s Day.

A funny ‘Star Wars’-themed card

source Etsy

It’s the kind of humor that’s right up any dad’s alley.

An engraved golf ball marker made from a real quarter

source Etsy

These shiny golf ball markers made from specialty quarters are so beautiful he almost might not want to use them.

An engraved cigar humidor

source Etsy

A sophisticated box that keeps his cigars fresh is a must-have for cigar enthusiasts.

Chocolate video game controllers

source Etsy

Combine his sweet tooth with his love for video games and you have this chocolate PlayStation controller. Whether he likes milk, dark, or white chocolate, he’ll enjoy the fun treat.

A leather bracelet you can engrave with everyone in the family’s names

source Etsy

A bracelet with everyone’s names is a thoughtful but subtle way he can carry his family with him everywhere.

A custom cutting board

source Etsy

He’ll appreciate the personal touch every time he takes out this bamboo board to prep food and cook for the family.

A monogrammed passport cover

source Etsy

A soft leather cover not only protects his most important travel document but also looks classic and elegant.

A denim camera strap

source Etsy

This simple strap looks great with his camera and is sturdy yet comfortable.

Four different varieties of sustainably sourced, whole-bean coffee

source Etsy

Four different profiles (fruity, classic, balanced, and bold) will keep his palate entertained throughout the week.

A sentimental photo frame

source Etsy

The photo display also doubles as a mini storage cube for small knick-knacks.

Delicious, gourmet hot sauce

source Etsy

Belizean Habanero, Jalapeno Lime, Jamaican Jerk, Cherry Bomb, Red Velvet… this Wisconsin-based shop makes 15 mouth-watering hot sauce flavors, but you can only choose three to fill this custom gift pack.

A minimalist backpack

source Etsy

It’s waterproof, has a lot of pockets (but doesn’t look bulky or tacky), and features spacious interior compartments – what more can he ask for?

A lamp that fuels his Super Mario obsession

source Etsy

You can choose between two colors, 8-Bit Orange and Bowser’s Castle Gray. It comes with the bulb, too, so simply plug in and watch it (and his face) light up.