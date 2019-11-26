13 unique food and drink items released in 2019

caption The KFC Cheetos Sandwich combined fried chicken with the cheesy chips. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

A number of food and beverage companies made waves with unconventional product releases in 2019.

As the year comes to a close, we look back at some surprising products that have come out so far.

A few have unique flavors, like Roasted Turkey Pringles or pumpkin-spice flavored SPAM.

Others combine sweet and savory in unexpected ways, like a steak and bourbon ice cream and chocolate gnocchi.

Trader Joe’s Chocolate Lava Gnocchi combines sweet and savory in an unexpected way.

caption Trader Joe’s Chocolate Lava Gnocchi. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Trader Joe’s dropped the new product on November 15, and it doesn’t seem like it’s leaving shelves anytime soon. Business Insider’s Erin McDowell found the texture of the potato dish to be a little too much for dessert. However, she did love the rich, chocolatey flavor of the molten lava.

Although it was only available for a month, KFC’s Cheetos Sandwich combining fried chicken and Cheetos was a hit among lovers of the crunchy, cheesy chip.

caption KFC’s Cheetos Sandwich. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

In her review of the limited-edition item, which was released on July 1, Business Insider’s Irene Jiang wrote that “the sharp, pungent, Cheetos cheese tang was the perfect match for KFC’s crispy-as-funk fried chicken.”

Over the summer, Jack in the Box fans got excited about “Tiny Tacos,” a bite-sized version of the fast-food chain’s tacos that was tested in a few select locations.

caption Jack in the Box’s Tiny Tacos. source Jack in the Box

The mini tacos were tested in July in restaurants in Dallas and Austin, Texas, as well as Fresno, California, with customers paying $5 for a big box of 25 tiny tacos. The items don’t appear on the regional fast-food chain’s online menu at the time of writing, however, indicating that they might have been a shortlived addition.

Roasted Turkey Pringles dropped just in time for Thanksgiving.

caption Roasted Turkey Pringles. source Target

Pringles’ limited-edition roasted turkey-flavored chips were released in mid-October, and are available in select US retailers at the time of writing.

We tried a box of the Roasted Turkey Pringles after they were sent to the Insider offices last week. Our verdict was that they weren’t bad. Though they didn’t taste exactly like turkey, they came pretty close, with a flavoring akin to that of chicken chips.

Ben & Jerry’s sold a deep-fried ice cream that looked almost exactly like fish and chips.

caption Ben & Jerry’s Phish & Chips. source Ben & Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry’s Phish & Chips featured Phish Food ice cream and was only available at a shop in London every “Fry-day” in July. While not everyone could get to try the $7.45 (£5.95 GBP) ice cream treat, the optical illusion captured the internet’s attention at the time.

Nickelodeon got nostalgic earlier this year with some slime-inspired Ice Cream bars.

caption Nickelodeon Slime Orange and Lemon Lime Slime Bars. source Walmart

Nickelodeon’s Slime Orange and Lemon Lime Slime Bars were a Walmart-exclusive nod to the old days, when Nickelodeon was known for dumping massive amounts of green slime on its slew of original shows. The frozen bars rolled out on April 29, but unfortunately for slime-lovers, it looks like the product has been discontinued on Walmart’s website.

Burger King’s Ghost Whopper was aimed at stoking some Halloween spirit.

caption Burger King’s Ghost Whopper. source Burger King

Burger King offered the Ghost Whopper at 10 locations across the country the week leading up to Halloween. Although it was essentially a regular Whopper sandwich, it had a spooky white-colored sesame bun, made using white cheddar flavoring.

KFC combined sweet and savory with its Donut-Bun Fried Chicken Sandwich.

caption KFC’s Fried Chicken and Donuts. source KFC

You might have heard of chicken and waffles, but what about chicken and glazed donuts? The sweet and savory combo from KFC dropped for a limited time at around 40 locations throughout Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as Richmond and Norfolk, Virginia, to critical acclaim.

Four Loko launched a hard seltzer with a 12% alcohol by volume (ABV).

caption Four Loko’s Hard Seltzer. source Four Loko

Four Loko released a black cherry hard seltzer that’s available in stores across the country. The spiked seltzer packs a punch with a 12% ABV – more than double the alcohol in a White Claw, another popular hard seltzer this year.

SPAM launched a special version of its canned meat with a pumpkin-spice flavor.

caption Pumpkin Spice SPAM. source SPAM

Pumpkin spice-flavored SPAM sounds like a autumnal prank, but information about the product is still on the brand’s website. The product sold out in less than seven hours on September 23, the day of its release, but you can still find cans on eBay at the time of writing.

Gordy’s released pickle juice in a can that’s so popular that it’s temporarily sold out.

caption Gordy’s Fine Brine canned pickle juice. source Gordy’s

For some, canned pickle juice means no longer having to drink straight from the pickle jar. For others, it’s ideal for pickleback cocktails.

These cans from Gordy’s retail for $16 per four-pack on the company’s website, though they are temporarily sold out at the time of writing.

LongHorn Steakhouse launched an ice cream that tastes just like steak and bourbon topped with whipped cream and meat “sprinkles.”

caption LongHorn’s Steak and Bourbon Ice Cream. source LongHorn Steakhouse

This wacky ice cream concoction was the steakhouse’s only exception to its rule of fresh, never-frozen steak, according to a press release sent to Insider. Unfortunately for bourbon, steak, and ice cream lovers, the limited-time offer – which launched on July 1 – has ended.

Kellogg’s launched a Baby Shark breakfast cereal just in time for Shark Week.

caption Kellogg’s Baby Shark breakfast cereal. source Kellogg’s

Kellogg’s Baby Shark breakfast cereal launched on August 17, and was an instant hit with kids who are fans of the viral YouTube song.