33 unique and interesting gifts you didn’t know you could get on Amazon

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Amazon

From laptops and fresh groceries to a pair of socks – or even a literal car – it seems like you can find pretty much anything on Amazon. The sheer breadth of products is one of the many benefits of shopping with the e-commerce giant, but it can also become one of the frustrations. With so many options to choose from, you can end up spending far too much time scanning the site for what you want, or in a shopping black hole for something you definitely didn’t need in the first place.

In a sea of choices that nearly everyone has access to, you might not think of Amazon as a spot to find truly unique gifts. But if you’re willing to do some digging (that’s what we’re here for), you can find some pretty cool things. Amazon handmade offers locally made and artisan products from small businesses around the country and Amazon has even curated gift lists and ideas catered to different hobbies, styles, and more.

If you want to get straight to the point, keep scrolling. We skimmed through the site and found lots of unique products that will make great gifts this season.

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

A fruit bowl that adds some design flair to their kitchen

source Amazon

This steel fruit bowl is far from ordinary. The spindly, plant-like stems curve upward to hold food, but also add a very interesting aesthetic to any countertop.

A trio of handmade spicy sauces

source Amazon

If they can’t bear the thought of a meal without hot sauce, upgrade their spicy condiments with this set from Bushwick Kitchen. With a spicy honey, spicy maple syrup, and a gochujang-sriracha blend, they’ll have lots of new spicy flavors to test and love.

Buildable magnets that will keep adults entertained

source Amazon

The fidget spinner had it’s moment, and now it’s Speks’ turn. This set of over 500 magnets can be mashed, rolled, and molded into different shapes. It’s a productivity toy that even adults will love to play with.

A leather wallet and notebook combo

source Amazon

This leather Field Notes cover is completely handmade in the United States. With card slots and a memo book included, it’s a great gift for someone who’s about to embark on a new adventure, or anyone who loves to travel.

A set of coasters that just fit together

source Amazon

While coasters are a pretty basic household accessory, there are plenty of ways to make them more fun – like this set that is shaped like puzzle pieces. They all actually fit into one another, so they can be used as small coasters for individuals glasses, or put together and used as a trivet for bowls or plates.

A retro rice cooker

source Amazon

This little gadget not only cooks rice but can make stew, oatmeal, soup, pasta, veggies and more. The style and colorful enamel coating adds a retro look to their kitchen.

A cute and practical phone holder

source Amazon

This endearing little dino isn’t just a piece of decor, it can actually can hold their phone. It comes in over ten colors, so you can find one in their favorite color.

A canvas bag with a motto to live by

source Amazon

We’re sure they’ll find use of out this canvas pouch, whether it’s to hold knick-knacks or anything of the like. Plus, we think the phrase printed on it is pretty sound advice.

A brownie pan that only makes edge pieces

source Amazon

If they have a major sweet tooth and are always fighting for the end pieces of the brownie, they’ll go crazy for this pan where every piece is an end piece.

A charging stand for all of their devices

source Amazon

This gift is a no-brainer for loyal Apple users. Instead of dealing with a tangle of chords from charging all of their products, they can streamline with this singular hub, which has a designated spot for their iPhone, Airpods, and Apple Watch.

A hydrating face cream that the French swear by

source Amazon

French pharmacies are known for their readily-available, high-quality skincare products. Gifting your buddy a ticket to Paris may be out of the budget, but you can still snag them some of these cult-favorite products, like this seriously hydrating face cream.

An adorable eye mask for some beauty sleep

source Amazon

Improving their sleep is a gift in itself. This eye mask will help them get some shut eye, plus the bunny ears and plush fabric make it super cute and cozy.

A little fan to deal with their unpredictable office temperatures

source Amazon

Office dwellers know how unpredictable temperatures can get. To save them when their office transitions from an ice box to a desert, gift them this little portable fan. It’s small, portable, and plugs into any USB for a quick, cold breeze.

A mini teepee-style tent to pamper their pet

source Amazon

They love their furry friend more than anything, so get them a gift that shows you know that. This dog bed is one of the cutest we’ve seen, and we’re sure their precious pet will enjoy having their very own fort.

A punny apron that reminds them of their favorite show

source Amazon

If you’re looking for the right gift for that special person who loves “Game of Thrones,” is always cooking, and has a great sense of humor – we think we’ve found it.

A bright and colorful hamper

source Amazon

No one wants to see a giant pile of dirty laundry on the floor. Help them conceal their mess with this hamper, which is actually nice to look at and adds a pop of color to their room.

Relaxing and detoxifying bath salts

source Amazon

Everyone deserves some relaxation, which is why these calming bath salts make such a great gift. Inside there’s vanilla, ylang ylang essential oil, and Himalayan pink salt crystals, which together help soothe the body.

A candle that smells just like home

source Amazon

One of our editors recently asserted that “candles are the most classic gift of all time.” We have to agree, and while there are many to choose from, we love the sentimentality and customization Homesick candles offers. They have candles made to smell like each of the 50 states, many cities, and even experiences like watching Friday night football or taking a road trip. No matter where they call home, one of these candles is sure to bring them a rush of nostalgia.

An insulated pint glass that keeps your brew cool

source Amazon

If they like their beverages ice-cold, they’ll appreciate this thoughtful bottle holder. It can hold 12 oz. cans, 16-ounce cans, or be used as a pint glass holding 16 fluid ounces, so it’s really a three-in-one gadget. When they need a break from beer, this is perfect for keeping their water bottles chilled too.

A portable printer that lets them print instantly

source Amazon

Nowadays, most of our photos live on our smartphones and social media apps, but many of us still love getting to look through or hang up printed pictures. This portable printer lets them do this super easily, with Bluetooth connectivity so they can print pictures in a snap.

A creative journal that’ll help them get some sleep

source Amazon

A great night’s sleep is essential to our well-being, but getting those eight hours in each night can be easier said than done. If you know any night owls who need to catch up on their sleep, this journal will make a great gift. It’s full of prompts, illustrations, and questions to put their minds at ease when they’re up in the wee hours of the night.

A pack of sticky notes to keep them on track

source Amazon

For the friend who likes to keep it really organized, help them stay on track with this thoughtful set of sticky notes. With categories like “To Ponder”, “To Remember”, and “To Buy”, they can keep track of everything they need to accomplish in the near future.

The cutest hot chocolate mugs

source Amazon

Imagine the warm and fuzzy feeling that you get sipping on a mug of hot chocolate with marshmallows. These mugs embody that and all other kinds of cozy feels.

A phone case for Disney lovers

source Amazon

Since it’s Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday, there are plenty of Mickey-themed gifts for the Disney lover in your life. We love this phone case because it not only has a cute design, but the signature OtterBox durability, too.

A set of Moscow Mule mugs to add to their bar cart

source Amazon

Whether they use them to drink the namesake cocktail or not, these copper mugs make drinking any beverage more fun.

A breakfast station with everything to make the most important meal of the day

source Amazon

If a classic American breakfast sounds like their perfect morning, give them this clever kitchen gadget that can do it all – crunchy toast, crispy fried eggs, and a hot cup of coffee.

A fruity hand cream that’ll look great on their counter

source Amazon

This rich hand cream is made with shea butter and peach extract to moisturize seriously dry skin. We love the refreshing, light peach scent and the adorable container, which looks just like a peach.

A Pikachu backpack for some Pokemon on the go

source Amazon

This bag is just as great for young kids as it is for the adults whose fondest childhood memories consist of trading Pokemon cards. Who doesn’t love Pikachu?

The perfect socks for pizza lovers

source Amazon

From pizza ovens to pizza apparel, there’s no shortage of gifts catered to pizza lovers out there. We’re partial to these socks for their packaging, which is made to look like an actual pizza in an actual pizza box.

Unique illustrated prints to hang around the house

source Amazon

Finding unique home decor that’s also affordable can be a tough feat, but these artistic prints check off all the boxes. The illustrations of plants, fruits, and vegetables make a great addition to their kitchen, or even their bedroom if they want to show off their green thumb.

Reusable lunch bags that they’ll actually want to use

source Amazon

Plastic bags are an unnecessary expense when you could just have reusable ones. Their environmentally-conscious and frugal sides will thank you for these sandwich and snack bags, which are dishwasher safe and BPA free. They’ll save a ton of money and plastic waste by using these, plus the colorful patterns are much more fun than clear plastic.

A travel pillow that actually works

source Amazon

We’ve sung the praises of the Trtl Pillow before – it’s an essential for any traveler. The cozy and supportive neck pillow is a great gift for any frequent travelers, or anyone who’s about to head out on a trip.

A cutting board of their favorite place

source Amazon

Entertainers and those with state pride will love this cutting board. You can find a board shaped like any of the 50 states or Puerto Rico, each laser engraved with important landmarks, cities, and sights. It’s a fun, personal gift that they’re sure to love.