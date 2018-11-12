22 unique gift ideas for everyone in the family — all from Amazon

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. source Amazon When I’m browsing for gifts, Amazon is admittedly not the site where I expect to easily stumble across an option that I’ve never seen before or regard as cool. I tend to think that the new and interesting startups have a leg up in this regard. Since Amazon is so familiar to shop, however, an ideal situation would be for me to knock out all my holiday shopping at once there. It may be a convenient place to shop for ordinary and practical needs like kitchen tools and organization products, but is it really the best place to find unique gifts for your friends and family? This guide of 22 unique gifts, all available on Amazon, presents a compelling case. Looking for more gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

A hook system more reliable than the MTA

source Amazon

Part art piece and part functional organizer, the subway-inspired wall hook reminds them of the joys (and terrors) of riding public transportation.

A GoPro harness for their dog

source Amazon

To see life through their dog’s eyes might be one of the best perspectives an owner can experience. The comfortable and sturdy harness will take viewers on canine adventures of all kinds.

A programmable R2-D2

source Amazon

R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid, $54.19, available at Amazon Your favorite droid comes to life, with a little help from a corresponding app. It can drive around their home, change stances, and react to movie moments as it watches.

A garden aquarium that wastes no resources

source Amazon

The two-in-one ecosystem is self-sustaining: the fish waste fertilizes the micro greens on top while the plants clean the fish’s water. It requires less work and the greens should be ready in 10 days, plus it simply looks cool on their countertop.

The best way to play games with an Echo device

source Amazon

May their brains think fast and their hands tap faster. These buttons have more than 100 game skills that will make it hard to cut game night short. They can also be used to create Alexa routines around the home.

A rugged Bluetooth speaker made for the outdoors

source Scosche

This speaker can mount magnetically to metal surfaces and open your bottle of beer, but it’s also just a really great speaker, with strong sound, 12 hours of continuous playback, and a built-in mic.

A pan that lets them make three different lasagna recipes at once

source Amazon

The design of this nonstick pan, which fits standard lasagna noodles, encourages variety and experimentation in the kitchen. It’s also great for creating trios of breads, cakes, and egg dishes.

A ring that’s actually a fitness tracker

source Amazon

This sleek fitness tracker ring is more subtle than a smartwatch, but just as functional by tracking steps, heart rate, and sleep activity. It boasts waterproof durability and a battery life of up to three days.

A necklace cast from a real rosemary plant

source Amazon

They won’t be able to use a sprig in their cooking, but the hand-cast bronze necklace does keep the fragrant herb close to the heart.

A whiskey glass with a built-in cigar rest

source Amazon

An old-fashioned and a cigar go hand in hand, so it makes sense to just combine the two in one piece of glassware.

A wand that uses code to create magic

source Amazon

Kano’s kit lets kids ages six and up create spells, make feathers fly, and multiply objects through the magic of code. It comes with all the parts and instructions to make a coding wand and start swishing-and-flicking.

Tea lights that look like succulents

source Amazon

Whether they already have enough real succulents lining their windowsill or they just love the look of the small plants, these cute candles are a delightful sight to behold.

A bold calendar with more than 40,000 colorful designs

source Amazon

MoMA Perpetual Wall Calendar, $29.95, available at Amazon This is the wall calendar to end them all. There are enough combinations of color and composition for more than 40,000 days, so they’ll always face each day with a new and vibrant design.

A horn-shaped mug that can still stand upright on a desk

source Amazon

The shape of this leak-proof mug references the old legend that a shepherd discovered coffee beans with the help of his goats, while also ensuring your recipient doesn’t waste a drop of their drink. It includes two carrying straps and the holder transforms into a stand.

A recipe book inspired by the Bard of Avon

source Amazon

Two Shakespeare professors put together this drama-filled collection of cocktail and hors d’oeuvre recipes, complete with puns like Kate’s Shrew-driver and funny illustrations.

A portable campfire

source Amazon

Radiate Portable Campfire, $27.99, available at Amazon Outdoors enthusiasts and s’mores experts love this portable solution, which gets the campfire going without the pain of lugging around wood and other materials. The convenient and compact fire won’t get smokey and it extinguishes with a quick cover of the lid.

A nostalgic dessert

source Amazon

The indulgent sweet treat, available in flavors like chocolate chip and cookies-and-cream, is just like the creamy dough they snuck out of the mixing bowl. The difference is that Edoughble uses all-natural, GMO ingredients and no egg, raw flour, or chemical leavener.

A cutting machine that turns anyone into a DIY crafting expert

source Amazon

DIYers will never go back to laborious, imprecise hand-cutting after using this efficient and exact machine. It works with hundreds of materials and offers hundreds of digital patterns to get your recipient started on their crafting project.

A rocket-shaped cocktail shaker

source Amazon

The eye-catching cocktail shaker design isn’t so gimmicky as to lose its cool, but it’s still a great conversation starter as they make drinks at home.

A beautiful world map puzzle

source Amazon

Instead of traditional land masses and border lines, this 1000-piece puzzle fills in the countries with vibrant flowers, adding a new challenge to a classic pastime.

A mug for budding sailors, fishers, and scouts

source Amazon

Sip a hot beverage while learning how to tie eight different knots with this interactive mug. It comes with a length of rope so they can jump right into their knot education.

A smart blender that lets them know exactly what they’re putting in their smoothie

source Amazon

A standard NutriBullet is already a good, efficient blender, but this one’s even better. Using a built-in smart sensor, the Balance incorporates precision in the smoothie-making process by calculating the nutritional value of all the ingredients added.

