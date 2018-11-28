19 unique golf gifts for players of all skill levels

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Amazon

The holiday time may not be the best for golfing weather… depending on where you live, of course. (We northerners are very jealous of you southerners this time of the year.)

Even if cool weather makes it tougher to play golf, it doesn’t mean golfers stop thinking about the game. You can keep that fuel for the game of golf going during the winter with holiday gifts for golfers.

Most golfers love trying out new equipment, which means a golf gift is always appreciated and almost certainly will be used, once the weather warms up.

Check out our list of 18 great golf gifts at all different price points for the holidays, and a “19th hole” gift that’ll have them laughing, even if their game involves spending more time in the woods than on the fairway.

A two-headed club brush

source Amazon

Every golfer can use a club brush while on the course. Keeping the club face’s grooves clean will help you strike the ball properly. This brush has two sides, one to clean the club face and one for the grooves. It clips onto your golf bag with a 2-foot retractable line, so you can leave it attached to the bag while you use it.

A soft microfiber golf towel

source Amazon

Golf towels are designed to handle the dirt from your golf ball and clubs. Because they become dirty over time, having a couple of extra towels stored inside the bag that the golfer can swap out as needed will make this set of three microfiber towels a handy gift. Each towel has a carabiner clip to affix to the golf bag. The soft nap on the towels handles golf ball dimples and golf club grooves perfectly.

A reasonably priced golf ball

source Amazon

Every golfer can use more control around the green, and these golf balls will help. The cover on the Hex Bit balls is soft, which improves the feel you’ll have on short approach shots and chip shots. Best of all, these balls are reasonably priced, which means the gift recipient won’t feel bad if he or she hits one or two… or all 12 into various water hazards during the next round.

A comfortable golf glove to prevent blisters

source Amazon

Bionic Gloves StableGrip Golf Glove, ~$20-$30, available at Amazon (prices vary by size and hand orientation)

A high-quality golf glove can help any golfer’s game. It allows them to maintain a tight grip on the club, but it also prevents blisters, so they can play at their best. The Bionic Gloves product maintains its shape beautifully between rounds, which ensures it’s always in prime condition for the next time on the course.

A portable cooler

source Amazon

When it’s a hot day on the course and the beverage cart is nowhere in sight, any golfer would appreciate having this portable cooler available. It holds up to 10 regular-sized cans of your favorite beverage. And it has extra pockets for keys, tees, or a smartphone. It’ll strap to your cart or bag, making it easy to carry.

A college mascot driver headcover

source Amazon

Golfers like to personalize their golf bag by changing out the headcover on the driver. Those golfers who also love college football and basketball will love the gift of a jumbo headcover featuring their team’s mascot. More than 50 college mascots are available, so you can pick your favorite.

A book to sharpen the golf swing

source Amazon

Whether you’re seeking a gift for a beginning golfer or a player who could use a refresher on the fundamentals of the swing, “Ben Hogan’s Five Lessons” is among the most trusted golf books ever written. The book will have you thinking about the basic parts of your swing, helping you repeat the proper swing from shot to shot.

An oversized umbrella to battle the elements

source Amazon

Any golfer could end up caught in the rain during a round. After all, if you’re having the round of your life, you’re not going to let a little rain stop you. Using this 68-inch golf umbrella, which is available in multiple colors, will keep you and your clubs dry while walking to the next shot.

A golf gear organizer

source Amazon

With this gift, the golfer will always be ready to play. The trunk organizer will hold the golfer’s shoes, glove, hat, socks, tees, and golf balls, all in individual compartments and pockets that are secured. Some sections of the organizer consist of a mesh material to allow wet items to air-dry and prevent odor.

A practice net for use at home

source Amazon

When you don’t have time to travel to the driving range for practice, you can use this pop-up net to work on your game at home. This net isn’t designed for full swings, but it will help you sharpen your short game around the green. The net folds down to a small size when you’re done using it for easy storage too.

A practice green for use at home

source Amazon

All golfers can take advantage of practice time spent with the putter, but most of us neglect this part of our game. This indoor putting green will allow the gift recipient to work on his or her putting stroke anywhere and anytime. The automatic ball return saves time. And the markings on the green help you learn to keep your putter head in proper alignment.

A pro-level golf ball

source Amazon

High-level golfers need a type of ball they can fully control from anywhere on the course. The Pro V1 is an excellent choice, as it checks all of the boxes you’ll want from your ball, including distance, accuracy, and short-game control. Low handicap golfers will love using these Titleist golf balls.

A long-sleeve men’s polo shirt

source Under Armour

Most polo shirts for golfers have a short-sleeve style. But when you want a unique gift for your favorite golfer, consider a long-sleeve golf polo shirt. There are times when the golfer will be playing in cool weather or when he’ll want a bit of extra sun protection, making this Under Armour shirt a smart choice.

A comfortable and stretchable women’s jacket

source Under Armour

A golf jacket needs to be sturdy enough to protect you from the weather out on the course, but it also needs to allow you to stretch and move naturally. You don’t want the jacket to hinder your swing. This Under Armour women’s jacket has windproof materials, an internal pocket for your phone, and four-way stretch fabrics.

A souvenir frame for displaying golf pencils

source Amazon

If your favorite golfer loves showing off all of the courses he or she has played, this display case is a really cool idea. You can insert up to 96 golf pencils in the case. Most golf courses have the course name imprinted on the pencil, which makes it a nice display option and a reminder of your favorite courses.

A handy hybrid club

source Worldwide Golf Shops

Hybrid clubs are a smart choice for novice and older golfers alike, as they provide the best features of both woods and irons, making them easy to swing successfully. The Hot Launch 3 uses a rear center of gravity to generate more loft on the shot, which inexperienced golfers often struggle to achieve, without sacrificing distance.

A lob wedge

source Worldwide Golf Shops

Lob wedges are clubs that aren’t often included in sets, so they can make a nice add-on gift for any golfer. The Vokey SM7 looks amazing, and it helps even novice golfers strike the ball properly on short approach shots. You can pick from wedge lofts between 46 and 62 degrees with this family of lob wedges.

A high-quality rangefinder

source Amazon

This Callaway rangefinder will give you measurements within a yard of accuracy over distances up to 1,000 yards, which is a great help on the golf course. It also takes the angle of incline or decline to the green into account when giving you the measurement. The rangefinder emits an audio signal when you’re locked into the target for convenience.

A fun 19th-hole gag gift

source Amazon

If you need a gag gift for the golfer in your life who takes his or her game way too seriously, this book will generate plenty of laughter, even after another rotten score. The book lists the 50 most common mistakes recreational golfers make, all in a sarcastic tone that’s perfect for a fun and inexpensive gag golf gift.