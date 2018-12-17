13 of the most underrated honeymoon destinations, according to an expert

caption These honeymoon destinations are original and exciting. source amyrxa/Shutterstock

Couples are looking for more off-the-beaten-path destinations when it comes to honeymoon planning.

Outdoor lovers will be blown away by trips to places like Lapland, Patagonia, or Mongolia.

For a restful beachfront honeymoon check out Seychelles, the Azores, or Islamorada.

As exciting as getting married may be, chances are engaged couples are most looking forward to the honeymoon – aside from spending the rest of their lives together, of course.

That first time you go away as a married couple is a special experience that many will say is once in a lifetime. Which is why you don’t want to head to just any locale. According to Mary Cecchini, founder of the boutique travel agency Living Big Travel, couples are looking for off-the-beaten-path destinations.

“I’m seeing couples looking for longer and more complex honeymoons,” Cecchini says. “They’re wanting a diverse range of experiences in one trip – beach time, city time, road-trips, backcountry hiking, and itineraries that take them to multiple countries.”

To help start off your search here are 13 underrated honeymoon destinations to help make the memories that will last a lifetime.

Experience the great outdoors in Banff, Canada.

caption Banff, Alberta, Canada. source kavram / iStock

Outdoors-y couples will be blown away by the Banff region of Alberta. This small resort town is located right between two massive peaks of the Rocky Mountains, which makes the scenery here more than just picturesque.

In the summer, couples can spend time outdoors hiking, swimming, camping, and boating while winter honeymooners can enjoy world-class skiing and chalet style relaxation. And if you’re looking to splurge, stay at the famous Fairmount Banff Springs, a landmark hotel in the area, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Snuggle up under the Northern Lights in Lapland, Finland.

caption Lapland, Finland. source BlueOrange Studio/Shutterstock

What better way to spend your first trip as a married couple than cuddling up under the northern lights?

Lapland, which is located in northern Finland, is a winter wonderland majority of the year and is also a place for rest and relaxation. The Northern Lights are visible for about 200 nights of the year and places like The Artic Treehouse Hotel are a perfect place for viewing this natural wonder.

Explore natural beauty in the Azores, Portugal.

caption Azores, Portugal. source Abspires40/Flickr

Dramatic landscapes, natural beauty, and plenty of adventure; the nine islands of the Azores archipelago off the coast of Portugal are some of the most beautiful and untouched in the world.

Even if you’re not the outdoorsy type, a honeymoon to the Azores should include hiking and exploring. The islands are just too beautiful to pass that up. From the natural hot springs at Ponta da Ferraria, to the fishing village on São Miguel Island, the largest in the archipelago, these breathtaking volcanic islands are a sight to be seen.

Head down the road less traveled in Mozambique.

caption Mozambique. source Stig Nygaard/Flickr

Coastal Mozambique can be the relaxing beach honeymoon of your dreams. Mozambique boasts some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, which are ideal for romantic getaways. There is plenty of wildlife to explore, too. If you’re looking for a safari try Gorongosa National Park which was voted best place to visit by National Geographic in 2019.

You can also head to Tofo, one of the more popular beach towns and stay in one of the waterfront beach huts.

Get lost in a medieval wonderland in Kotor, Montenegro.

caption Kotor, Montenegro. source Darko Vrcan/Shutterstock

If you’re looking for that southern Europe vibe at a lower cost and with fewer crowds, head to Montenegro.

This tiny country, just south of popular Croatia, is a relaxing retreat filled with medieval charm.

The fortified city of Kotor is right on the Adriatic coast and it’s full of character. Get lost together walking down the narrow cobblestone streets of Kotor or tour any of the city’s medieval structures. Kotor will set the mood for a storybook honeymoon.

Enjoy southern hospitality and romance in Savannah, Georgia.

caption Savannah, Georgia, USA. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Enjoy southern hospitality at its finest on a romantic escape to one of the US’s most charming cityites.

A honeymoon in Savannah would probably not include much in the way of adventure, but if you and your partner are looking for history, culture, and romantic walks under infinite rows of Spanish moss, this is the place to go.

Culture and adventure collide on a honeymoon in Israel.

caption Dead Sea, Israel. source Olesya Baron/Shutterstock

The great thing about honeymooning in Israel is that this small Middle Eastern country is easy to navigate and has it all. You’ll likely want to explore important cultural and historical sites, so be sure to make your way to the capital of Jerusalem.

Enjoy a romantic weekend at the Dead Sea and Ein Bokek, a desert oasis on the world’s lowest point below sea level.

Tel Aviv is where you’ll want to head for bustling nightlife and great food, and if you’re both looking to get back to nature the hiking in the Golan Heights is where you’ll want to be.

Experience Mediterranean charm at its finest in Puglia, Italy.

caption Puglia, Italy. source ermess/Shutterstock

Italy is always a popular honeymoon destination, after all, who can beat the romance of Venice or wine in Tuscany?

But if you’re looking for both those things, head to Puglia. This southern region, right at Italy’s “heel” boasts beautiful coastline, authentic Italian cuisine, and Mediterranean charm. It’s the perfect mix of romance and excitement.

Relax on the low-key island of Islamorada, Florida.

caption Islamorada, Florida. source John English IV/ iStock

Heading down to the Florida Keys may not seem like the most glamorous of vacations, but the truth is the laid-back island vibes of the Keys will make you feel like you’re somewhere far, far away.

Islamorada is one of the lesser known Keys, which makes it a great place for honeymooners to escape the crowds and enjoy the peace and quiet and plenty of alone time.

There’s an abundance of water sports from snorkeling, scuba diving, and jet skiing, to romantic activities like sunset cruises, biking along the island, or enjoying the night out together.

Romantic Palawan, Philippines will blow your mind.

caption Palawan, Philippines. source Shutterstock

Palawan is one of the 7,000 islands that make up the Philippines archipelago, but it might just be the most beautiful.

Covered in lush green forest, white sandy beaches, and crystal-clear water, Palawan is the ultimate in romantic getaways.

Most of the resorts are on private beaches and many even have private guest bungalows with direct access to the water, so you don’t have to worry about crowded beaches and tourist traps.

Mongolia is a once in a lifetime experience for rugged couples.

caption Mongolia. source Christian Kornacker/Shutterstock

Landlocked Mongolia is the perfect honeymoon destination for the rugged, explorer couple who spends their summer weekends camping or hiking.

It’s a different type of relaxation in Mongolia. Instead of lazy mornings at a beachfront resort, here you’ll experience camelback tours of the Gobi Desert or an overnight stay with a nomadic tribe in a traditional Mongolian Yurt. This is a country meant for the outdoor enthusiast, from hiking to horseback riding, you and your partner will feel more alive than ever traveling through its untouched nature.

Visit the Garden of Eden on earth in Seychelles.

caption Seychelles. source Tatiana Popova/Shutterstock

One hundred and fifteen tiny islands off the coast of East Africa make up Seychelles.

This beautiful archipelago is home to picturesque beaches and beautiful nature reserves. It’s also home to the famous Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve, which many have likened to the Garden of Eden. It’s a great place to go exploring with your spouse and experiencing a culture unlike any other.

Share breathtaking scenery and your love in Patagonia.

caption Patagonia. source Oomka/Shutterstock

Nothing says romance like trekking through Patagonia. The region encompasses the southernmost tips of South America and stretched across Chile and Argentina. The area is known for its beautiful snow-capped mountains, glacier parks, and wildlife. Couples can enjoy custom treks tailored to their interests or difficulty level. Just make sure you pack lots of layers, it’s pretty cold in this area.

