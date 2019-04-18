33 unique Mother’s Day gifts from Etsy that moms will love

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, you’re probably searching for that perfect gift for Mom.

If you haven’t checked it out yet, we highly recommend taking a look at Etsy – the online marketplace is full of handmade products from all over the world. We’re always suprised at the unique things we find.

We already checked out the site and hand-picked 33 interesting finds that we think will make great Mother’s Day gifts.

Etsy is one of our favorite destinations for unique gifts – whether that means handmade, vintage, or customized. It has thousands of one-of-a-kind pieces from talented artisans all over the world, and well-curated gift guides for all of your gifting needs.

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, we highly recommend checking out what Etsy has to offer. Whether you want to splurge on some handmade jewelry, or go the DIY route and make mom an old-fashioned IOU coupon book, Etsy has something for you.

Keep reading for 33 unique products from Etsy that Mom will love:

A pack of 50 coupons

Are you ever too old to give Mom some IOU coupons? I think not. After all, what does she love more than spending time with you? Fill these with some fun activities you can share and let her redeem whenever.

An adorable egg cup

If her morning routine runs on boiled eggs of any sort, these ceramic swans will make breakfast a lot more fun. She can also get creative and use this as a trinket dish, salt cellar, or little dip bowl. And, if you want more, the maker offers all kinds of adorable egg cup animals.

A unique coin purse

Customize this cool leather pouch with a name on front or a message inside, or both. The personalization adds a nice touch to an already great gift.

A relaxing eye pillow

After a long day at work, she’ll love to relax with this soothing eye pillow. Just heat or freeze the linen bag, fill with the lavender blend, and place over tired eyes – the bag releases a calming scent and soothes the skin, perfect for moments when she needs to wind down.

A personalized photo key ring

She’ll never lose her keys again if they’re attached to this cute key ring, which includes a custom engraving and a photo of her favorite people.

An artistic planter

Celebrate her great style with this mod handmade planter – she’ll love the abstract design. If you really want to go the extra mile, put a real plant in the pot so it’s ready to go.

A sweet and simple card

Sometimes, all you need is a sweet card to tell Mom how much you appreciate her. This card has a cute message on the cover and plenty of room inside for you to leave all of your heartfelt thoughts.

A vintage-looking teapot

Heating water may seem banal, but this precious ceramic teapot will at least make it a more aesthetically pleasing pursuit.

A set of custom coasters

Personal and practical, this set of coasters is a more useful take on the traditional photo book.

A pillow of her favorite pet

If she makes it very clear that her favorite child is the furry one, show her you get it with an adorable pillow version of the family pet. Really, everyone benefits from this one.

A cute plant and message

Plain and simple, Mom rocks. You may feel like you’ve told her a million times, but it can’t hurt to say it again – this time with an air plant in a crystal planter.

A minimalist pair of gold earrings

If you’re looking to splurge, you can’t go wrong with some nice jewelry. These earrings are beautiful and handmade, so you can be sure they’re one-of-a-kind.

A simple and light scented candle

The light and fresh scent of this candle will bring the scent of spring into any room – even if the weather isn’t so great outside. Plus, when it burns out, she can reuse the jar as a trinket holder or succulent planter.

A luxurious body scrub

A nice body scrub is a little luxury she (and her skin) will be very thankful for. Choose from lavender, orange ginger, pink salt, and a variety of other delightful scents.

A relaxing spa gift box

You may not be able to give her a real spa day, but this box is pretty close. Full of luxe lavender body products like a clay mask, shower steamer, and body oil, she can treat herself to some pampering from the comfort of her own home.

A convenient bathtub caddy

Bath time is pretty good as-is, but a book, glass of wine, and some candles could definitely make it better. This sturdy caddy ensures she can bring whatever she’d like to her next bubble bath, without making a mess.

A unique piece of wall art

Why give a bouquet of flowers that’ll only last for a week or so, when you could give her some framed lavender that’ll last forever?

A birthstone ring

These rings look great alone or together. Get her a ring of her own birthstone, or choose a few that represent the birth months of everyone in her family.

A celestial signet ring

A signet ring is a timeless jewelry style and a great gift. Small topaz stones, mirroring the shape of a constellation add a unique touch to this one.

A vase and smartphone holder

Most smartphone stands have a utilitarian look, but this one is minimal and stylish, serving as a vase to hold her favorite flowers, too.

A monogrammed ring dish

Pick her favorite color, add her initial, and you’ve got her new favorite addition to her dresser.

A funny pair of socks

Pair these with a bottle of her favorite varietal. You read the socks.

A pillowcase of her favorite place

A minimal and stylish take on hometown pride, she’ll love adding this pillow to her living room or bedroom.

A set of cheeky bookends

Help her keep her overflowing cookbook collection organized with these cute cutlery bookends made for the kitchen.

A spa-like waffle robe

Who doesn’t love wrapping up in a cozy robe after a warm shower? This one is just like the kind she’d get at a spa.

A rustic stone serving tray

This rustic stoneware instantly elevates cheese and crackers, charcuterie, or whatever else she decides to serve on it.

A charming map

This personalized map is a cute way to decorate her home. The image is made using vintage maps and includes a custom message of your choosing.

A dainty necklace of her children’s names

This necklace can hold up to four names. So, you can include just her name or the names of family members for a sentimental take on the classic initial necklace.

A bright suede clutch

This bright pink clutch is roomy enough for all of her daily essentials. The suede, edge detailing, silk interior, and monogram options make it truly unique.

A cuter plastic bag alternative

Whether she’s going to the farmer’s market or Trader Joe’s, grocery shopping looks a lot better – and more sustainable – with one of these canvas bags printed with a fun saying.

An aromatherapy necklace

Choose from a variety of gemstone combinations to find a necklace that fits her style. The necklace is cute enough as is, but it can be lathered with essential oils for a little aromatherapy treatment, making it an even better buy.

A travel journal

Fuel her wanderlust with this unique journal. It has all kinds of features to help her plan her next trip, like a packing list, budget sheets, and side pockets to stash photos and other mementos.

A garden stake

If she’s got a major green thumb, help her mark her territory with this garden stake. Noo ne will ever forget whose garden it is, but more importantly, it adds some nice decor to her yard.