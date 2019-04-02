12 things you didn’t know you could order at The Cheesecake Factory

caption Yes, even avocado toast. source Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is known for its cheesecake, but there is a lot more you can order.

Avocado toast is on the menu.

So is poke.

With more than 200 locations worldwide and a wide array of decadent, delicious entrées and desserts alike, The Cheesecake Factory has become a staple of American dining ever since 1978 when the first outpost was opened in Beverly Hills, California.

Known for its expansive and ever-changing menu, it can be understandably tough to choose what to eat at The Cheesecake Factory, let alone to actually try everything it has to offer.

There are plenty of tasty options you didn’t know you could get at The Cheesecake Factory that has nothing to do with its signature cheesecakes, from all-day eggs and omelets to a perennial millennial favorite, avocado toast.

These are the 11 things you had no idea you could order at The Cheesecake Factory.

Enjoy lighter dessert options like strawberries and whipped cream or a bowl of ice cream.

caption Strawberry shortcake. source Flickr/Ted Eytan

It’s hard to pass up a slice of cheesecake when you’re there, and with more than 30 rotating options on the menu, you’ll undoubtedly want to try them all.

But if you’re just too full at the end of your meal (or prefer to take your cheesecake to-go) and still want a little something sweet, there are plenty of lighter desserts on the menu to choose from, including a bowl of fresh strawberries and whipped cream, strawberry shortcake, or a bowl of vanilla ice cream with whipped cream on the side.

Enjoy a vegetarian-friendly burger.

caption The Impossible Burger is on the menu. source Flickr/Flavio Ensiki

Sometimes, we all just need a burger and fries, but if you follow a vegetarian diet, you might think there aren’t choices for you at The Cheesecake Factory. But in 2018, the chain began quietly adding the Impossible Burger to select locations, according to VegNews.

The plant-based burger reportedly began appearing on the menu at select locations across the US, and it’s served on a non-vegan brioche bun with tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, and a non-vegan special sauce. The vegan news outlet reports that some locations were also serving vegan buns upon request.

The Impossible Burger does appear on the restaurant’s official site as of 2019, so we recommend checking with your closest location to inquire about the vegan options available.

You can even order vegan options.

caption The vegan Cobb salad. source Cheesecake Factory

The chain can be vegan-friendly as long as you check in with your server and make substitutions, such as holding the cheese, mayo, and butter on many popular menu items. But if you’re looking for a no-fuss vegan option, try the vegan cobb salad, a bed of lettuce topped with veggies, nuts, and grains like asparagus, green beans, beets, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, quinoa, farro, almonds, sunflower seeds, and the house vinaigrette dressing.

PETA has listed other ways to order vegan at The Cheesecake Factory, including salads, appetizers and sides like french fries, guacamole, and fresh veggies, pizza, pasta, and more.

You can have breakfast all day long, any day of the week.

caption The omelet. source Abigail Abesamis

In 2017, the chain began offering weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays featuring signature brunch favorites like Bruléed French Toast, Green Chilaquiles with Carnitas and Eggs, and Fried Chicken and Waffles Benedict, but if you want lighter breakfast fare, you can enjoy it all day long any day of the week.

The expansive eggs and omelets menu lets you choose plenty of protein-packed breakfast options, from breakfast tacos and farm fresh eggs to a build your own omelet option, featuring toppings and mix-ins galore.

You can have Thanksgiving any day of the year.

caption You don’t have to wait until November. source The Cheesecake Factory

If you’re a big fan of turkey dinner, you can get a Thanksgiving-themed sandwich year-round at the Cheesecake Factory, complete with turkey, crispy onions, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and gravy.

You can even get poke.

caption Tuna poke is another unlikely option. source The Cheesecake Factory

Even big fans of the raw fish dish may not know that you can score tuna poke at the Cheesecake Factory. This take on poke is piled high with fish, cucumber, onions, and served over rice or salad.

The chain also offers avocado toast.

caption It’s a sizable option. source Cheesecake Factory

It’s one of the trendiest foods out there, and even The Cheesecake Factory is on board, offering avocado toast on grilled artisan bread topped with fresh avocado, marinated tomatoes, watercress, radishes, red onions, and drizzled with olive oil and lemon juice.

You can go gluten-free at The Cheesecake Factory.

caption Your pasta can be made gluten free. source The Cheesecake Factory/Facebook

Finding gluten-free options can be tough when dining out, but the global chain makes it a bit easier.

Back in 2014, the restaurant began expanding its gluten-free menu offerings, with blog The Peaceful Haven noting that items that can be modified to be gluten-free are noted on the bottom of the menu.

You can pick up a fruit-infused smoothie.

caption It’s one of a few frozen options. source Flickr/vagueonthehow

If you’re saving up your appetite for a slice of cheesecake but still want a little something, you can enjoy one of the iced frozen drinks, including the strawberry fruit smoothie, the tropical smoothie, the peach smoothie, and the frozen iced mango.

Though the menu is full of complex options, you can also order a simple spaghetti and meatballs.

caption They have the classics. source The Cheesecake Factory

Sure, the chain is known for its ornate pasta dishes like the Louisiana chicken pasta, shrimp with angel hair, and pasta Napoletana, but sometimes, you’ve gotta go with a classic. Spaghetti and meatballs make for a great option when you’ve got a hankering for some hearty comfort food.

The steak menu is surprisingly expansive, too.

caption There are tons of steak options. source The Cheesecake Factory

It’s not a steakhouse, per se, but The Cheesecake Factory’s steak menu is surprisingly large, including decadent twists on classics like steak Diane, filet mignon, grilled rib-eye steak, and more.