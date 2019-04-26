12 places to go on a date that aren’t dinner and a movie

caption A ferry ride or harbor cruise can set the scene for a romantic, unique date. source iStock

Finding unique, creative places to go on a date can be tough.

Some of the best places to go on a date might be ones you never thought of, like the gym.

If you want to have a memorable experience, try going on a ferry ride or riding in a hot air balloon.

It can be a hassle to figure out what to do for date night – it’s even more frustrating when both you and your date are “cool with anything.”

But whether it’s a first date, a second date, or a three-year anniversary, sometimes you want to do something extra memorable with the person you’re into.

Here some unique places to go on a date that you might not have thought about before.

You can enjoy impressive views from a hot air balloon.

caption It’s a truly unique experience. source iStock

Although they can be a bit pricey (oftentimes a few hundred dollars per person depending on when you book it and if you prefer a private ride or not), hot air balloon rides can be incredibly unique and special.

With a bit of research, you could woo your date with a local, sunset ride or a picnic in the sky.

A tarot-card reading could provide you both with some new insights and guidance.

You and your date can receive a bit of spiritual guidance by getting your tarot cards read together.

Whether you have ever had a reading or not, this could be a special experience that you might want to share with someone close to you.

A ferry ride or harbor cruise can be quite romantic.

caption This can be convenient if you live near a harbor or lake. source iStock

Whether you live near a harbor or lake or are prepared to drive to a body of water a few towns away, a ferry ride or water-taxi ride can be quite romantic.

You don’t have to be going to any particular place – enjoy a meal onboard or bring your own snacks and drinks to catch up with your date in a new setting.

There’s plenty to do at an amusement park.

caption There’s plenty of things to do in amusement parks. source i-m-a-g-e/Shutterstock

An amusement park is an exhilarating place for a date because it gives you a lot of options and you don’t have to stick to one setting.

You can watch musical shows, snack on fried food, have conversations while you wait in long lines for rides, challenge each other in games, and enjoy stunning views from the top of a ferris wheel.

The nail salon could be a relaxing date spot.

caption It can be a relaxing place to catch up with your partner. source Shutterstock/Nestor Rizhniak

Getting a bit pampered at a nail salon can be a great bonding experience. It’s also more affordable than most high-end spas and it’s a great date idea for couples who are oftentimes busy and forget to take a bit of time to treat themselves.

An arcade or barcade can be a fun place to hang out.

caption You’re never too old to enjoy playing games. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

Indulge in some nostalgia with a trip to your local arcade or barcade, if you’re of legal drinking age and are hoping to combine cocktails with games.

At an arcade, you get to have an interactive experience with your date while being able to challenge them to some of your favorite games that you might not have played in years.

Jumping around an indoor trampoline playground can give you both an adrenaline rush.

If you’re looking for a fun workout that’ll also boost your adrenaline, take your date to an indoor trampoline playground.

Show off your acrobatic skills (or lack of) and have fun jumping around for an hour or so.

The gym can be a productive date spot.

caption You’ll have someone to spot you. source iStock

Although you might not think of romance when you think of the gym, it can be a great place for you and your partner to challenge yourselves and each other.

If your gym offers classes, try signing up for a new workout that you both haven’t tried yet, like an aerial-yoga class or pole-dancing class.

If your gym doesn’t offer classes, spot each other at the free weights or even try doing some exercises that are designed for pairs.

If you enjoy the experience, you can even create a customized workout for the two of you to do again later in the week.

A pottery class can be a great place to show off your creative side.

caption It might get a bit messy. source Shutterstock

A pottery class is another great place if you’re looking to have a hands-on, interactive experience. Doing something creative and challenging together can be fun – just tell your date to wear clothes they don’t mind getting a bit dirty.

Plus, if all goes well, you’ll have something you’ve made to keep as a memory of the date.

A bookstore can be a fun place to learn more about your date and grab coffee.

A bookstore can be a fun place to learn more about each other’s favorite books and authors. You can even try to pick out new books for one another.

Plus, a lot of bookstores are connected to cafés that are the perfect setting for having a conversation over a few cups of coffee.

Going to trivia night at a local bar can be fun.

caption A lot of bars have trivia nights. source Getty Images

Trivia night is a great opportunity to show off your TV-specific or generalist knowledge. Discussing the questions and answers can help you and your date learn more about each other while potentially bringing you closer to winning the game.

Going to bar trivia is also a great idea for group dates because you can all work together as a team.

Watching an extreme sporting event can be fun and invigorating.

caption A monster-truck rally can be cool to watch. source REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Baseball games and basketball games are common date spots, but you may not have considered enjoying something a bit more extreme.

If you’re looking for an exciting date, try scoring tickets to action-filled events like motocross races, the Nitro Circus, or Monster Jam.