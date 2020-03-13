The most unique tiny homes on the market right now in the US

caption This truck was turned into a tiny house. source Tiny House Listings

Across the US, there are tiny houses for sale that are more unique than the rest.

Some tiny houses started out as other structures, such as a horse trailer or a moving truck, before being turned into cozy living spaces.

A hobbit house with hand-carved fixtures is on the market for $75,000 in Colorado.

While tiny houses come in every shape and (small) size, some are more unique than others.

Insider scoured Tiny House Listings to find tiny houses that stand out from the rest. Some of them started out as other structures, such as horse trailers, while others have creative architecture that allow for surprisingly spacious living areas.

Here are some of the most unique tiny houses that you can buy right now.

This turquoise tiny house gives a whole new meaning to the term “beach house.”

caption Beach house. source Tiny House Listings

For $13,500, this beach house is 80 square feet and is located in Eustis, Florida.

The turquoise color scheme continues inside the tiny beachside retreat.

caption Inside the beach house. source Tiny House Listings

The house includes a mini fridge, a microwave, an electric hot plate, a coffee maker, and a portable electric heater.

This horse trailer was turned into a $16,000 wagon.

caption Gypsy wagon. source Tiny House Listings

The 108-square-foot tiny house is on the market in Naples, Florida.

Inside, it is elaborately decorated with knickknacks.

caption Inside the gypsy wagon. source Tiny House Listings

The tiny house also comes with a king-size bed, but it does not have a bathroom.

This irregular-shaped tiny house is completely off the grid and is on the market for $55,000 in Hawaii.

caption Tiny house for sale in Hawaii. source Tiny House Listings

The listing for the 120-square-foot house reads, “Built with function and simplicity in mind, this super space-efficient tiny home checks all the boxes.”

The sloping roof makes for interesting architecture inside the house.

caption Inside the tiny house. source Tiny House Listings

The house has a living space, a kitchen, and a lofted bedroom.

This truck was creatively turned into a $28,500 tiny house in Benicia, California.

caption The tiny house truck. source Tiny House Listings

The outside of this 100-square-foot truck resembles the quaint front porch of a traditional home.

Although the truck has no windows, it does feel quite spacious inside.

caption Inside the truck. source Tiny House Listings

Inside the truck-turned-tiny house, you can find a Murphy table, ceiling storage, a queen-size bed, and a living room.

This van is unique in that it houses a very modern tiny house.

caption Tiny house van. source Tiny House Listings

This 2013 Mercedes Sprinter van is located in Dallas, Texas, and costs $49,000.

The walls and ceiling of the van are covered in cedar and pine, while the floor has marble tiles.

caption Inside the modern van. source Tiny House Listings

The van also has solar panels, stainless steel appliances, and a memory foam mattress.

This hobbit house is $75,000 and is located in Buena Vista, Colorado.

caption Hobbit tiny house. source Tiny House Listings

The tiny house is just 88 square feet and has unique woodworking details. The creative roof and shape of the house make this home especially unique.

The aesthetic continues inside the house.

caption Inside the hobbit house. source Tiny House Listings

You can also find custom-made bunk beds and hand-carved lighting fixtures inside the house.

This horse trailer was turned into a whimsical tiny house on wheels, and it costs $15,000.

caption The horse trailer. source Tiny House Listings

Located in Naples, Florida, this home is 96 square feet and is said to be the perfect weekend house.

The whimsical decor continues inside the tiny house.

caption Inside the horse trailer. source Tiny House Listings

Inside, there is a small kitchenette and a king-size bed.

Likewise, a cargo trailer was turned into a tiny house, and you can buy it for $16,500.

caption The cargo trailer. source Tiny House Listings

The 125-square-foot house is located in Vero Beach, Florida. The listing says it is the perfect home for travel lovers. It also comes with solar panels, which can be seen on the top of the house.

Inside, there is a couch that folds down into a bed.

caption Inside the cargo tiny house. source Tiny House Listings

The tiny house also has a bathroom, skylights, and a folding deck.

In California, this uniquely shaped tiny house costs $116,000.

caption Tiny house for sale. source Tiny House Listings

This tiny house is 240 square feet.

The house’s unique design creates a sunny atrium inside the home.

caption Inside the tiny house. source Tiny House Listings

“It’s not complicated,” the listing reads. “It’s friendly, quiet, and cozy.”

This vintage travel trailer has been turned into a tiny house, and it’s on the market for $89,000.

caption Tiny house in Arizona. source Tiny House Listings

This 188-square-foot tiny house used to be a 1947 Spartan Manor travel trailer and can be found in Tucson, Arizona. It’s fully solar-powered.

Although the trailer is vintage, the interior is a modern oasis.

caption Vintage trailer tiny house. source Tiny House Listings

The tiny house has stainless steel appliances, high-end cabinetry, a separate bedroom, and a full-size bathroom.