Thousands of counter-protesters drowned out 2 dozen white supremacists marching to the White House on the anniversary of the deadly Charlottesville rally. See what it looked like on the ground.

- A counter-protester records video on his Game Boy at Lafayette Park while demonstrating against a group of white supremacists who marched to the White House with a police escort in Washington, D.C. on August 12, 2018.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Sunday, a white supremacist rally in Washington D.C. was dwarfed by thousands of counter-protesters who out-shouted and out-marched the 20-odd white supremacists who marched from the Foggy Bottom Metro Station to Lafayette Park under heavy police escort.
It was clear how Washington D.C. felt toward the white supremacists who chose to hold their rally the day after the one-year anniversary of the Charlottesville white supremacist rally that killed Heather Heyer.
Here’s how the events unfolded on the ground:
Signs covered in slogans like “No Hood In My Woods” and “Solidarity Trumps Hate” were staged at Freedom Plaza hours ahead of the arrival of the white supremacist groups.
- Protesters gather in Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. before demonstrating against a white supremacist rally at the White House on August 12, 2018.
Thousands of counter-protesters began to fill Lafayette Square by noon.
- A counter-protester seen at Lafayette Park demonstrating against a group of white supremacists who marched to the White House with police escort in Washington, D.C. on August 12, 2018.
Press and counter-protesters waited outside of the Foggy Bottom Metro Station for the white supremacists to arrive for their planned march to Lafayette Park.
- Metro Police tape off the entrance to the Foggy Bottom Metro station before a group of white supremacists arrived to march to the White House in Washington, D.C. on August 12, 2018.
A Metro Police officer was overheard remarking, “I hope they throw something at them, just don’t hit me in the back of the head,” to a fellow officer.
- A group of white supremacists arrive at the Foggy Bottom Metro Station to march to the White House in Washington, D.C. on August 12, 2018.
Despite the palatable animosity toward the marchers, their arrival was peaceful, if loud.
- A group of white supremacists march to the White House in Washington, D.C. on August 12, 2018.
Washington D.C. Metro police were there to escort the white supremacists on their march toward the White House.
- A group of white supremacists with a police escort march to the White House in Washington, D.C. on August 12, 2018.
One of the main criticisms of police in Charlottesville was that they didn’t adequately protect the public during the chaotic rally there last August. A report confirmed the public’s concerns were true.
- Police stand between a group of white supremacists and counter-protesters in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. on August 12, 2018.
Source: USA Today
But D.C. police are much more accustomed to handling large crowds and protests.
- Police walk ahead of a group of white supremacists marching to the White House in Washington, D.C. on August 12, 2018.
As police marched two officers deep on all sides of the 20 or so white supremacists, hundreds of counter-protesters surrounded them, drowning out all sounds but the sirens from police motorcycles.
- A counter-protester screams past a police officer at a group of white supremacists marching to the White House with police escort in Washington, D.C. on August 12, 2018.
The police barrier effectively kept the two groups separated from each other.
- Police stand between a group of white supremacists and counter-protesters in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. on August 12, 2018.
There were quite a few interesting characters at the event.
- A counter-protester’s parrot seen at Lafayette Park, where its owner is demonstrating against a group of white supremacists who marched to the White House with police escort in Washington, D.C. on August 12, 2018.
And the signs were creative, with some taking aim at President Donald Trump.
- A counter-protester demonstrates at Lafayette Park against a group of white supremacists who marched to the White House with police escort in Washington, D.C. on August 12, 2018.
After being criticized for his comment that there was blame on “both sides” of last year’s rally, Trump tweeted on Saturday condemning “all types of racism and acts of violence.” He was at his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey over the weekend.
- A counter-protester demonstrates at Lafayette Park against a group of white supremacists who marched to the White House with police escort in Washington, D.C. on August 12, 2018.
Source: Business Insider
Waiting for the white supremacists at Lafayette Park were thousands more counter-protesters.
- A counter-protester records video on his Game Boy at Lafayette Park demonstrating against a group of white supremacists who marched to the White House with police escort in Washington, D.C. on August 12, 2018.
The counter-protesters’ chants of “D.C. means don’t come,” echoed out toward the White House.
- An Antifa member marches through the streets of Washington, D.C. in protest against a group of white supremacists who marched to the White House with police escort on August 12, 2018.
Police barricades continued to ensure the white supremacists and counter-protesters were separated.
- A police officer stops Antifa members from fleeing down a side alley into private property during a march against a white supremacist rally that was held in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. on August 12, 2018.
As rain began to fall, the counter-protesters remained unfazed, pulling ponchos and umbrellas out to cover themselves and one another.
- Black Bloc and Antifa members march through the streets of Washington, D.C. in protest against a group of white supremacists who marched to the White House with police escort on August 12, 2018.
Some simply weathered the downpour.
- A pair of counter-protesters pose during a march through the streets of Washington, D.C. in protest against a group of white supremacists who marched to the White House with police escort on August 12, 2018.
After the white supremacists were secreted away by police, the counter-protesters took to the streets.
- A counter-protester dances for press photographers near Lafayette Park during a demonstration against a group of white supremacists who marched to the White House with police escort in Washington, D.C. on August 12, 2018.
With the exception of a few tense moments between Antifa and police officers, the day remained peaceful.
- A counter-protester demonstrates near Lafayette Park against a group of white supremacists who marched to the White House with police escort in Washington, D.C. on August 12, 2018.
As the sun set, a group of counter-protesters burned a Confederate and alt-right flag as the Metro D.C. police looked on.
- Counter-protesters burn a Confederate flag near Lafayette Park during a demonstration against a group of white supremacists who marched to the White House with police escort in Washington, D.C. on August 12, 2018.
