United Airlines dished out $10,000 each to 9 passengers who were forced to downgrade from business class to ‘Premium Plus’

United Airlines gave $10,000 travel vouchers to nine passengers on a flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Hawaii on Saturday.

The travelers to received the vouchers after the aircraft they were meant to fly on was swapped out, leaving fewer business class seats.

The passengers agreed to sit in “Premium Plus,” an area between business and coach class that offers more legroom than coach and other benefits.

Nine passengers received $10,000 each in travel vouchers after agree to downgrade from business class to “Premium Plus” seating on a Boeing 767-300 aircraft for their 11-hour flight on Saturday, according to CNN Travel.

United originally had planned to fly a Boeing 777, but had to swap aircraft last minute for an unknown reason. The Boeing 767-300 they took instead had fewer business class seats.

“Occasionally we have to change aircraft at the last minute and when that happens, we try to do the right thing and make the impact to customers as minimal as possible,” United spokesperson Maddie King told Insider.

King said that all nine passengers who were downgraded agreed to sit in “Premium Plus” seats, an area between business and coach classes that offers more legroom than coach, as well as a toiletry bag and other benefits when on long-haul flights.

United increased its available compensation offers for travelers who are involuntarily bumped from flights to $10,000 in 2017, according to The Independent, after the company came under fire when passenger David Dao was dragged from a flight after refusing to give up his seat.

