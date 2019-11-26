United experiences ‘intermittent’ site and app outages as Thanksgiving travel gets underway

David Slotnick, Business Insider US
Getty Images/Spencer Platt

United replied to several tweets describing outages as “intermittent,” and said the airline was working to fix the issue.

Nearly 32 million Americans are expected to travel by air during the 12-day period surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday, from November 22 to December 3, 2019, according to industry trade group Airlines for America (A4A). 2.82 million were forecasted to fly on Tuesday, making it the third-busiest day before the holiday on Thursday.