The new luxury airport lounge at San Francisco's airport has a full bar, nap pods, and 492 power outlets — take a look inside

By
Melia Robinson, Business Insider US
-
The author enjoying a cocktail at the United Airlines Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport.

The author enjoying a cocktail at the United Airlines Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport.
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Flying can be a real pain. But for United Airlines’ international travelers with money to spare, a high-end experience awaits them at San Francisco International Airport.

The airline raised the curtain on its new Polaris lounge – only the second of its kind – at SFO’s international terminal on April 30. The business-class clubhouse features a full restaurant and bar, a library, shower suites, and nap pods for weary travelers.

Business Insider got a peak inside United’s Polaris lounge. Here’s what you’re missing.

For United Airlines international travelers, the premium experience of flying business-class starts before they leave the ground.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Past the reception desk at the Polaris lounge, travelers enter a library area that was quiet but bustling when we visited.

United

The lounge seating has comfy chairs and privacy boards that, like cubicles, offer fliers privacy to take a call or do sensitive work.

United

There were outlets galore! 492 UBS ports and 492 outlets in total.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

The lounge stretches nearly a football field in length and has two floors. Its oasis of calm draws a stark contrast to the chaos of the international terminal.

United

Down the hall, ceiling lights glitter like stars in the night sky.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

They set just the right mood for a snooze. There are five private daybeds, or “nap pods,” outfitted with Saks Fifth Avenue bedding.

United

The nap pods come equipped with earbuds and an eye mask.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

There’s even a white-noise machine for tuning out sounds.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

The shower suites feel bigger than some studio apartments in San Francisco. Staff will steam travelers’ clothes upon request.

United

The experience continues upstairs …

United

I made a beeline for the bar, where bartenders craft locally inspired cocktails, including the Mai Tai, invented in Oakland in 1944.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

I tried the Paper Plane, a sweet tea cocktail featuring oolong-steeped bourbon, two types of honey, Amaro Nonino Quintessentia liqueur, and lemon.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

With a drink in hand, I stopped for a moment to take in the opulence around me. The walls are dressed in white Calacatta marble, while the floors have Turkish marble imported from Italy.

United

Glass baubles hang like rain drops from the chandeliers.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

There are no fewer than eight pieces of art by prominent Bay Area artists, on loan from the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Travelers can watch United planes taxi from a window seat.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Food is a pivotal part of the Polaris lounge experience. The Dining Room restaurant has a menu that blends California cuisine with international comfort foods, such as a traditional Chinese congee breakfast and hand-cut pappardelle pasta with mushroom ragout.

United

Travelers who are more crunched for time might grab bistro food from the buffet. This is no continental breakfast, however.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

It’s better. Deconstructed Cobb salad, anyone?

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

A ramen noodle bar, available in the afternoon, has all the fixings.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

The full dessert bar does not disappoint.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

To enter the Polaris lounge at SFO, travelers must be flying United Airlines business-class on international flights.

United

First- and business-class international fliers on the Star Alliance partner airlines also have access.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

United plans to expand the Polaris lounge to Newark, DC, Los Angeles, Houston, London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo, but has not announced all opening dates yet.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Time to fly!

