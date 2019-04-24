United Airlines just unveiled its first new look since merging with Continental Airlines nearly a decade ago

caption A United Airlines Boeing 737NG source United Airlines

United Airlines unveiled its new livery on a Boeing 737NG airliner.

It’s United’s first new paint scheme since the company merged with Continental Airlines in 2012.

United’s livery is an evolution of the old Continental paint design.

United Airlines unveiled its brand-new livery on Wednesday. It’s United’s first new paint scheme since the company merged with Continental Airlines in 2012.

“As we improve and elevate our customer experience, we are changing the way people think and feel about United, and this branding captures that new spirit,” United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz said in a statement. “This modernized design, especially our iconic globe, enhances the very best of United’s image and values while pointing in the direction of where we intend to go next in serving our customers.”

United presented its new livery on a freshly painted Boeing 737NG airliner.

The current United livery is based on Continental’s old blue and gray paint scheme, complete with a blue and gold globe on the tail. That design has been around for nearly three decades.

United’s new livery is more evolutionary than revolutionary. It’s actually the next iteration of the current paint scheme.

The biggest change will the more prominently displayed “UNITED” wordmark along the side of the plane. The globe on the tail has been redesigned to feature three different shades for blue – rhapsody blue, United blue, and sky blue.

“The next iteration of United’s livery prominently features the color most connected to the airline’s core – blue. Three shades – Rhapsody Blue, United Blue, and Sky Blue – are used throughout the design in a way that pays respect to United’s heritage while bringing a more modern energy,” United said in a statement. “The airline is keeping its iconic globe logo on the aircraft tail, which represents the carrier’s expansive route network of reaching 355 destinations in nearly 60 countries.”