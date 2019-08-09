A drunk United Airlines attendant slurred a safety announcement then passed out during the flight, prosecutors say

caption A video of the allegedly intoxicated United Airlines flight attendant apparently passed out on the August 2 flight. source ABC

The sole attendant on a United Airlines flight was drunk and gave an “incomprehensible” safety demonstration before passing out, prosecutors and passengers say.

On Thursday, St. Joseph County prosecutors charged Julianne March with public intoxication after she was found to be five times over the legal limit for flight attendants on an Air Wisconsin-operated United flight from Chicago, Illinois, to South Bend, Indiana, on August 2, The Belleville News-Democrat reported.

The 49-year-old gave an incomplete safety address, staggered into passengers, dropped items, and passed out unbuckled, passengers said.

March had a blood-alcohol content of .20, prosecutors said, adding she admitted to drinking two vodka “shooters” before work.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Julianne March, 49, with public intoxication on Thursday, according to an affidavit seen by The Belleville News-Democrat.

Police attended the Air Wisconsin-operated aircraft at South Bend Airport, Indiana, after it landed from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on August 2, after reports the attendant was intoxicated

According to prosecutors, March had slurred her in-flight safety speech, stopped it after 10 seconds, ignored the internal telephone, bumped into passengers, and then passed out with her seatbelt undone.

Passenger Aaron Scherb told ABC News March, who was the sole attendant onboard, was “incomprehensible.”

Hey @united, our flight attendant appears to be quite drunk on this from from ORD to SBN. She is slurring her speech (she couldn’t make it through the security announcement), couldn’t walk straight/was bumping into everyone in the aisle, and kept dropping things. — Aaron Scherb (@aaronscherb) August 2, 2019

After police had taken March off the plane in South Bend they asked her what city she was in, the News-Democrat reported. March replied: “Chicago.”

March was breathalyzed and found to be five times over the legal limit for flight attendants, with a blood-alcohol content of .20, prosecutors said.

The News-Democrat report that police noted March had “bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, poor balance, and the smell of alcohol on her breath.”

caption A still from a video purportedly showing the United attendant giving an announcement. source ABC

March later told police she drank two vodka “shooters” before she started work that day, according to charging documents cited by the newspaper.

A St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office spokeswoman said March could face six months in jail if found guilty.

March is also facing charges of endangering passengers, ABC News reported. The affidavit states March had “endangered the life of another person … the passengers on the flight.”

Air Wisconsin, which operated the flight for United, told ABC News March was no longer employed with the airline.

Business Insider has contacted United Airlines for comment, but is yet to receive a response.