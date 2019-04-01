Flights across the US are delayed after a major IT outage hit at least 5 airlines

caption United Airlines is affected. source David McNew/Getty Images

Dozens of flights have been delayed after the FAA said several major airlines are experiencing an IT issue which is causing delays.

The affected airlines include American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, and Alaska Airlines.

Flights at US airports across the country are delayed because of an IT failure affecting at least five airlines, the FAA has said.

Southwest Airlines, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, and Alaska Air are affected, and delays are expected, the authority told CBS.

Some of those airlines told passengers on Twitter that an IT failure was to blame.

I completely apologize, we are currently experiencing a System-Wide Outage we are working diligently to get it back up and running. We do not have a specific time as yet. TMC — Delta (@Delta) April 1, 2019

It appears that we are experiencing an outage that is impacting our ability to create release paperwork, Katie. We know this is frustrating, and we will get you in the air as quickly as possible. ^CM — United Airlines (@united) April 1, 2019

Departure boards at Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport, in Florida, show delays for Southwest Airlines flights.

Southwest Airlines said on Twitter that they have been told the technical issue delaying their flights has now been resolved.

Alaska Airlines said on Twitter that they are working on a solution.

Departure boards at Dallas Fort Worth Airport, Texas, show delays for Alaska Airlines passengers.

Departure boards at Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport show delays for some United Airlines passengers.

Several JetBlue and Southwest flights out of Boston Logan Airport are delayed.

A number of United, Delta, and Southwest flights from Port Columbus International Airport are delayed.

AeroData, a program used to calculate the balance of flights, seems to have been the cause.

“AeroData is currently experiencing a technical issue that is impacting multiple carriers, including a few of our regional carriers,” American Airlines said in a statement.

“AeroData is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.