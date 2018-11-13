United Engine Corporation (UEC) has presented the latest models of Russian aircraft engines in China

ZHUHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – November 13, 2018 – United Engine Corporation (part of the Rostec State Corporation) has presented its developments in the aircraft engine industry at the Airshow China 2018 exhibition and has discussed the progress of joint projects with Chinese partners.

Airshow China 2018 will be held from November 6 to 11 in Zhuhai.

Visitors of UEC’s stand had a chance to learn about PD-14, the latest Russian development in the sphere of civil aviation designed for the MC-21 airliner, the AL-41F-1S and RD-93 engines, used in fighter aircrafts, and the VK-2500PS engine manufactured for civil helicopters. The stand also presented the latest models of aircraft engines, developed jointly with Central Institute of Aviation Motors.





During the exhibition talks with representatives of Chinese corporations AVIC, AECC, and COMAC were held.





“The People’s Republic of China is a key foreign partner of the corporation,” says Alexander Artyukhov, General Director of JSC UEC. “Today the cooperation of engine-building sectors of Russia and China is moving towards a new form, which supposes joint development of propulsion systems, as well as modern technology and materials. In recent years we have been actively developing the civil direction in this field of cooperation.”





PD-14 is a base turbofan engine developed by UEC for MC-21-300 airliner using new technologies and materials (including composite ones). PD-14 exceeds its foreign counterparts in the sustainability, the engine settings provide for the reduction of specific fuel consumption in cruising mode by 10–15%. In October 2018 PD-14 was certified by the Federal Air Transport Agency.





VK-2500PS is an innovative version of the VK-2500 jet turboshaft engine. The VK-2500PS engine is manufactured with better performance specifications and with the use of modern digital electronic control and monitoring system. The engine involves solutions to manage long-term performance in accordance with specific operating conditions. The basic application of VK-2500PS is the innovative civil helicopter Mi-171A2.





In 2016 Aircraft Engine Corporation of China (AECC) was established in China, specializing in development, production, service, and repair of aircraft engines. Since then, AECC has been the key partner of UEC in China. The signing of a memorandum between UEC and AECC CAE in Beijing on cooperation in the development of turboshaft engine for the Russian-Chinese promising wide-body long-haul airliner was a truly significant event that took place in September 2017.

UEC (United Engine Corporation, part of the Rostec State Corporation) is specializing in the development, serial production, service & support of engines for military and civil aviation, space programs and naval applications, as well for the oil & gas industry and power generation.