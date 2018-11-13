United Engine Corporation (UEC) Presents Russian Developments for Gas Transport and Power Generation in China

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – Media OutReach – November 13, 2018 – United Engine Corporation (part of the Rostec State Corporation) has presented Russian developments in the field of gas turbine units for gas transport and power generation in the framework of China International Import Expo 2018 in Shanghai.

China International Import Expo 2018 was held from November 5 to 10 at the National Convention and Exhibition Center of Shanghai.





UEC considers the Chinese market as one of the most attractive markets in terms of promotion of its industrial products. The company, being a participant of the Russian exposition at the stand of the”High Technologies” section, has discussed the prospects of cooperation with Chinese companies and presented its latest developments to potential partners.





Industrial gas turbine engines manufactured by UEC are equal to the world analogues by their general indicators (capacity, efficiency, economy, and resource), except they are much more affordable.





UEC’s stand presented present an interactive model of a gas turbine engine PS-90GP-25, part ofin the gas turbine engine line of the PS-90GP family, the best-selling one in the industrial segment. These engines belong to the largest and most popular segment of the market, 16–25 MW, and are used as a mechanical drive in gas pumping units and generator drive of gas turbine power plants. These are the most reliable “ground” engines, which are at the same level as the world’s best analogues by their technical characteristics.





At present, UEC extends cooperation with Chinese partners both in the sphere of supply of UEC’s power equipment to the Chinese market, and in terms of joint development of perspective industrial gas turbine equipment. Moreover, the work is being carried out with Chinese manufacturers of compressor equipment for the use of their equipment in projects of UEC on the territory of the Russian Federation and third-party countries.





In 2017 UEC and Chinese State Harbin Turbine Company (HTC) signed an agreement on strategic partnership regarding supply, production and development of industrial turboshaft units of small and medium capacities.





Gazprom, NC Rosneft, Lukoil, Surgutneftegas and others are the main Russian consumers of turboshaft industrial technologies produced by UEC. UEC’s gas pumping equipment, particularly PS-90GP engines, is widely used at key gas pipelines of Gazprom: Power of Siberia, Nord Stream, and Ukhta-Torzhok.

JSC United Engine Corporation (a part of the Rostec State Corporation) is an integrated company specializing in the development, serial production and maintenance of engines for military and civil aviation, space programs and navy, as well as oil and gas industry and power industry. One of the priority activities of UEC is the implementation of integrated programs for the development of the industry enterprises with the introduction of new technologies that meet international standards.