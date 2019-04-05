A United flight had to make an emergency landing after two screens in the cockpit reportedly shut off mid-flight

caption United Airlines flight 4390 had to make an emergency landing on Thursday evening after two screens in the cockpit shut off mid-flight, ABC affiliate KTRK reports. source United

United Airlines flight 4390 had to make an emergency landing on Thursday evening after two screens in the cockpit shut off mid-flight, ABC affiliate KTRK reports.

The flight, which was operated by United contractor ExpressJet, was heading from Knoxville, Tennessee to Houston, Texas when it experienced a mechanical issue and was diverted to Dallas, an ExpressJet representative told Business Insider.

“We lost two of our screens,” the flight’s pilot says in a video that appears to have been taken on the flight. “Now, if we kept flying, we’d lose them all eventually because there’s not enough cooling. There’s tremendous heat behind those screens.”

United Airlines flight 4390 had to make an emergency landing on Thursday evening after two screens in the cockpit shut off mid-flight, ABC affiliate KTRK reports.

Read more: The US’s reputation as the gold standard for aviation safety is at a make-or-break moment

The flight, which was operated by United contractor ExpressJet, was heading from Knoxville, Tennessee to Houston, Texas when it experienced a mechanical issue and was diverted to Dallas, an ExpressJet representative told Business Insider. The representative did not specify the nature of the mechanical issue.

“Customers deplaned normally and we are working to get our customers on their way to their destination as soon as possible,” the representative said.

Twitter user Rodney Giles said his parents were on the flight and posted a video that he suggests was taken from the aircraft.

“We lost two of our screens,” the flight’s pilot says in the video. “Now, if we kept flying, we’d lose them all eventually because there’s not enough cooling. There’s tremendous heat behind those screens.”

United 4390 lost their screens in the cockpit pic.twitter.com/vliOVotLWW — Rodney D. Giles (@rodneygiles) April 5, 2019

Have you worked as a flight attendant for United or any other airline and have a story to share? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.