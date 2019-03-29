Several United passengers had to be taken to the hospital after the plane made an emergency landing because of a strong odor in the cabin

- source
- United Airlines flight 1675 made an emergency landing at Washington D.C.’s Washington Dulles International Airport due to a fuel odor, Washington’s NBC affiliate reports.
- A United representative told Business Insider the flight diverted due to “a strong odor,” but did not disclose the odor’s origin.
- After the flight landed at Dulles, passengers were removed from the aircraft and evaluated by medical personnel, the United representative said.
- Some passengers were taken to local hospitals following the evaluations.
The Boeing 737 departed from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport at around 6:30 a.m. and was headed to San Francisco, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. The flight landed at Dulles around 7:45 a.m.
After the flight landed, passengers were removed from the aircraft and evaluated by medical personnel, the United representative said. Some passengers were taken to local hospitals following the evaluations.
The United representative said passengers will be rebooked on different flights to San Francisco.
You can read United’s full statement below:
United 1675 from Baltimore-Washington to San Francisco diverted to Washington Dulles because a strong odor in the cabin. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to a gate. Customers were immediately deplaned and evaluated by medical personnel. Several customers were transported to local hospitals. Customers will be rebooked on flights to San Francisco from Washington-Dulles.
