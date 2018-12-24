United’s terminals at Houston’s largest airport just got a $180 million upgrade. Here are 4 dazzling restaurants travelers can now check out.

- source
- OTG Experience
George H.W. Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston is adding four new stylish restaurants to its Terminal E. Done in collaboration with OTG, an airport experience consultant, the restaurants will be available for United Airlines customers to enjoy.
OTG is no stranger to airport dining renovations. The company has also worked its magic on United’s Terminal at Newark Airport, JetBlue’s terminal at JFK International, American’s terminal in Philadelphia.
In addition to Terminal E, OTG has also worked to revamp Houston’s Terminal B and Terminal C. In total, OTG’s investment in United Houston terminals total $180 million. (United Airlines does not fly to Houston Hobby Airport.)
Take a closer look at the four new dining options in Terminal E at George H.W. Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston:
1. First up is Gavi. It’s an Italian restaurant by Chef Ryan Pera.
Gavi aims to mimic an outdoor Italian bistro.
Its facade features a wavy black canopy and angular tree design.
The bar is fully stocked and has three TVs.
And the hanging lamp lighting sure seems cool.
It can accommodate up to 110 travelers.
2. Next up is Q. It’s is a barbecue smokehouse by Chef Greg Gatlin.
The restaurant comes equipped with its own meat smoker.
The long bar has two towers that showcase a variety of whiskeys.
The restaurant features designs of copper and wood and seats 106 travelers.
3. Next is Tanglewood Grille by Chefs Seth Siegal-Gardner and Terrence Gallivan. It’s a Texas steakhouse built so guests sit under an angular oak canopy.
The restaurant has a menu that recalls Houston’s proud history as a steakhouse hotspot.
The restaurant’s design features 1.5 miles of aluminum tube.
4. Yume is a pan-Asian eatery by chefs Chris Kinjo and Mike Tran.
The establishment is decorated with over 400 lanterns,…
… 1,500 beer bottles, and 23,000 mahjong tiles.
There is an eclectic array of Pan-Asian cuisine to try.
The restaurant is meant to conjure up a marketplace.
