United’s terminals at Houston’s largest airport just got a $180 million upgrade. Here are 4 dazzling restaurants travelers can now check out.

caption A look at the built-in smoker at Q, the new barbecue smokehouse inside Terminal E. source OTG Experience

United Airlines’s Terminal E at George H.W. Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston is getting a culinary makeover.

The reimagining of Terminal E was completed by airport dining experts OTG.

OTG’s investment in United’s Houston terminals totaled $180 million.

The four restaurants were designed by Rockwell Group and all feature unique architecture and eye-catching layouts, with each restaurant having its own flavor and type of cuisine.

Q is a barbecue smokehouse with a meat-smoker built into the terminal. Gavi is an Italian restaurant and Tanglewood Grille is a Texas steakhouse. Yume is a Pan-Asian marketplace with a variety of food stations.

George H.W. Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston is adding four new stylish restaurants to its Terminal E. Done in collaboration with OTG, an airport experience consultant, the restaurants will be available for United Airlines customers to enjoy.

OTG is no stranger to airport dining renovations. The company has also worked its magic on United’s Terminal at Newark Airport, JetBlue’s terminal at JFK International, American’s terminal in Philadelphia.

In addition to Terminal E, OTG has also worked to revamp Houston’s Terminal B and Terminal C. In total, OTG’s investment in United Houston terminals total $180 million. (United Airlines does not fly to Houston Hobby Airport.)

Take a closer look at the four new dining options in Terminal E at George H.W. Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston:

1. First up is Gavi. It’s an Italian restaurant by Chef Ryan Pera.

source OTG Experience

Gavi aims to mimic an outdoor Italian bistro.

source OTG Experience

Its facade features a wavy black canopy and angular tree design.

source OTG Experience

The bar is fully stocked and has three TVs.

source OTG Experience

And the hanging lamp lighting sure seems cool.

source OTG Experience

It can accommodate up to 110 travelers.

source OTG Experience

2. Next up is Q. It’s is a barbecue smokehouse by Chef Greg Gatlin.

source OTG Experience

The restaurant comes equipped with its own meat smoker.

source OTG Experience

The long bar has two towers that showcase a variety of whiskeys.

source OTG Experience

The restaurant features designs of copper and wood and seats 106 travelers.

source OTG Experience

3. Next is Tanglewood Grille by Chefs Seth Siegal-Gardner and Terrence Gallivan. It’s a Texas steakhouse built so guests sit under an angular oak canopy.

source OTG Experience

The restaurant has a menu that recalls Houston’s proud history as a steakhouse hotspot.

source OTG Experience

The restaurant’s design features 1.5 miles of aluminum tube.

source OTG Experience

4. Yume is a pan-Asian eatery by chefs Chris Kinjo and Mike Tran.

source OTG Experience

The establishment is decorated with over 400 lanterns,…

source OTG Experience

… 1,500 beer bottles, and 23,000 mahjong tiles.

source OTG Experience

There is an eclectic array of Pan-Asian cuisine to try.

source OTG Experience

The restaurant is meant to conjure up a marketplace.