United’s flagship Polaris airport lounge in Newark is 27,000 square feet of complimentary restaurants, bars, private nap rooms, and showers — here’s what it’s like

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

United Airlines’ Polaris Lounges are some of the most luxurious airport spaces you’ll find in the US, but they’re not available to everyone.

Only passengers flying long-haul international business class on United, or international first or business with certain partner airlines, get to use the lounges.

Right now, there are only five locations, with more set to open in the next few years.

I had the chance to check out the 27,000-square-foot Newark Airport Polaris Lounge before a recent flight, and I was blown away by how well executed the luxury concept is.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

United Airlines’ Polaris Lounges are some of the fanciest spaces you’ll find in US airports, and the airline even won the “best domestic premium lounge” award from luxury travel website The Points Guy.

But “fancy” usually also means “exclusive,” and exclusive is exactly what these lounges are: Only those flying United’s long-haul international business class, or business or first class on certain partner airlines, are allowed to use them. Even then, there are some restrictions, and most airports don’t have these lounges yet.

There are currently only five locations – Chicago O’Hare, Houston Intercontinental, Los Angeles, Newark, and San Francisco – with more slated to open over the next few years.

I tried out the 27,000-square-foot Newark one, and it not only met expectations – it far exceeded them, from the atmosphere to the food and drinks at the buffet, restaurant, and bar, all of which were included in the price of the ticket. Keep reading to see what it was like.

The Polaris lounge experience starts when you first walk into the airport — there’s a special entrance for passengers with top elite status or who are flying business class.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

The entrance to the lounge itself is just past security and to the left.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

Access to the Polaris lounge is ultra exclusive, and is limited to passengers flying in United’s international business class, Polaris, along with first- and business-class passengers on some of United’s international partner airlines.

There’s also a United Club, the airline’s standard lounge. Anyone can purchase a membership for access. Top-level elite frequent flyers and people with certain credit cards can also get access, regardless of which class they’re flying.

Just past the front desk, there’s a short but wide hallway with a handful of seats. Since it’s near the entrance, you’d think there would be a lot of commotion and foot traffic, but it actually seemed relatively quiet — the exclusivity of the lounge helps here.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

The lounge boasts 455 seats, and there is a huge range of seating types …

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

… including some near semi-private partitions …

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

… plush open seating …

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

… quieter cubicle-like individual seats …

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

… and variations on everything. Seats are interspersed throughout the lounge, which is laid out in a way that it never feels too crowded.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

For those looking to get some real work done, or who have a private phone call, there are a handful of phone-booth rooms. These are first come, first served.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

There are also 10 “quiet suites,” which are fairly private rooms with a comfortable couch for a quick nap.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

They don’t have closing doors, but the suites are located in a private hallway isolated from the main part of the lounge.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

Additionally, there are 10 shower suites.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

The shower suites are cleaned after each use.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

The attendant who oversees the shower suites has amenities available, including vanity kits, hair dryers, and deodorant.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

Of course, the food and drinks are a key part of the lounge experience. There’s a small buffet to the side with a few snacks and soft drinks …

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

… but the buffet in the middle of the lounge steals the show, with a ton of tasty hot and cold options — both savory and sweet — for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

There’s also a gorgeous full-length bar, with an extensive list of options.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

The real highlight, though, is the complimentary dining room. There are 24 tables, so there could be a short wait depending on the time of day, but the host can take your name down and let you know when to come back.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

You can order pretty much anything off of the drinks list or food menu.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

I went with the United Old Fashioned …

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

… and a delicious burger.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

My wife also had a burger, plus the Paper Plane, a signature Polaris Lounge drink. I had a sip, and it was great.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

Thanks to an unexpected snowstorm that caused an overnight delay, we ended up back in the lounge the following morning for breakfast.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

I had the omelette, plus a much-needed cup of coffee.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

All in all, the Polaris Lounge made for an enjoyable way to wait for my flight. The food and drinks were great …

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

… but the atmosphere was what really made it so pleasant.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

Needless to say, it beats the usual chaos at the gate.