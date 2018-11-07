Women’s clothing company Universal Standard has launched an inclusive line of basics offered in sizes 00 to 40

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The Foundation Collection from Universal Standard features some of the most comfortable clothing I’ve ever owned, and it’s made for all women of all sizes.

Rather than pigeon-holing women into XS to XL sizes, Universal Standard instead offers a broad, inclusive range of clothing options that allow ladies of all shapes and sizes to shop in the same place in the same way.

The seven essential items in the Foundation Collection now make up the staples of my wardrobe, and I can’t imagine ever going back to a time when I (and any other woman) didn’t own them.

The most comfortable clothes I own are also the most inclusive, and if I weren’t so taken with the material used by Universal Standard’s incredible line of basics, then I would’ve been won over by their forward-thinking approach to fashion.

For the last three years, the brand has been creating modern takes on classic essentials for women of all sizes, and now, Universal Standard has launched its first fully size inclusive line of elevated basics to serve women of truly all shapes and sizes. With the Foundation Collection, not only will you be able to find a size that fits you, you’ll find a size that makes you feel fabulous.

With sizes ranging from 00 to 40, the Foundation Collection (and Universal Standard as a whole) wants nothing to do with the notion of plus sizes or extra smalls or larges. Instead, the brand has created a capsule collection that is just as appealing to one body type as it is to another. And most importantly, just as comfortable.

As someone who often attempts to leave the house in an outfit as close to pajamas as possible, I’ve found that the Foundation Collection has truly allowed me to live my best, laziest life. All of the pieces in this collection are constructed with a ribbed jersey, which hugs your curves in a flattering fashion.

caption Shop the Universal Standard Foundation Collection 7-piece kit, $180. source Universal Standard

The Collection is comprises seven items – a bandeau, a camisole, both a short sleeve and a long sleeve V-neck and crew neck, and my personal favorite, a turtleneck. The long-sleeved items are warm enough to be worn alone during the fall (or late spring) but versatile enough to be layered atop or beneath other pieces as the weather turns colder. The turtleneck I find particularly charming because it’s not at all constricting. I’ve worn my fair share of turtlenecks that would as soon choke me as keep my neck warm, which makes the Foundation Collection’s take on this staple all the more appealing. Not only does the collar drape in an extremely flattering fashion, but it’s also remarkably cozy and soft. The short sleeve shirts and cami, on the other hand, are breathable without being baggy – ideal for the summer.

All pieces are available in a standard white, black, and an elegant grey that tends toward the lighter end of the spectrum, but goes well with just about any other color.

Not only was I impressed by the construction of each piece, but I was also pleasantly surprised by the fit. Given the wide range of sizes, I wasn’t quite sure how Universal Standard would ensure that a size 00 fit just as well as a size 40. The secret, I surmise, comes in the way that the jersey forms to your body. It doesn’t cling in a too-tight way, but it also doesn’t fall shaplessly along your side. Instead, it forms well to the shape of your body, smoothing everything out in between, and helping you both look and feel your best.

The Foundation Collection is available as both a four-piece ($120) and seven-piece kit ($180), and you can mix and match both the colors and the sizes within each kit.