This $50 T-shirt from size-inclusive brand Universal Standard is one of the best we’ve ever tried — here’s how you can get it for $1 plus shipping

Universal Standard is a size-inclusive brand that makes great basics in sizes 00 to 40.

They also happen to make one of our favorite T-shirts around, called the Tee Rex ($50), which we first tried earlier this year along with the brand’s denim.

Below, you’ll find a full review of the Tee Rex T-shirt, plus photos of how it fits on a few of us from around Business Insider.

We're also collaborating with Universal Standard to send you a Universal Standard Tee Rex ($50) of your own for just $1 plus the cost of shipping.

We teamed up with Universal Standard to send 10,000 Tee Rex T-Shirts to our readers, who will only have to pay $1 for the shirt plus the $9 shipping cost. When you enter, you'll be signed up for our weekly Insider Picks newsletter, and you'll receive a code from Universal Standard to place your Tee Rex order on its site. The promotion will last either until the end of December 2019 or until 10,000 readers have claimed their $1 T-shirt (whichever comes sooner).

Trends come and go, but there are some wardrobe staples that will never go out of style. A great T-shirt is at the top of that list.

When it comes to basics, we’re in the “fewer, better” camp. We tend to go for a few, high-quality basics that’ll last a lifetime in our wardrobe, instead of stocking up on cheaper options that probably won’t make it past a season or two. That outlook, along with some other important factors we’ll get into below, is why so many women on the Insider Picks team love the Universal Standard Tee Rex ($50).

We’ve already crowned Universal Standard as the best place to buy women’s T-shirts, and we’ve named the Tee Rex shirt as the best oversized option in our guide to the perfect white T-shirts. While the company makes plenty of other T-shirt styles, the Tee Rex is our collective favorite thanks to its slightly oversized fit, perfect amount of stretch, and size inclusivity.

There are a lot of factors that make up a great T-shirt. But since everyone seems to have different preferences for style and fit, it’s hard to find something that makes everyone happy. Somehow, though, Universal Standard’s Tee Rex shirt does just that; it’s a universal style and a perennial favorite. A “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”-like T-shirt.

The shirt’s fabric is a cotton and modal blend. Modal adds just the right amount of stretch and movement to the shirt, while the cotton allows it to maintain breathability and a bit of structure. It’s thick enough that it’s not sheer at all, even in white.

Then there’s the fit. Universal Standard was founded on a commitment to size inclusivity, and this shirt is designed to make everyone who wears it feel good when they put it on. A crew neck, a slightly elongated sleeve, and curved hem at the bottom make for a shape that’s universally flattering. The shirt comes in sizes ranging from 00 to 40 (broken down into a classic sizing scheme from 4XS to 4XL), as well as seven colors, from basic black to a rich eggplant.

I personally love the unique shape. It’s fitted in the right places, drapey where you want it, and the fabric is quite the treat. My favorite way to wear my Tee Rex is tucked into high-waisted jeans or a skirt; the curved hem makes for easy tucking and the rest of the shirt billows over beautifully. Sometimes I’ll even tie the shirt at the bottom and pair it over a skirt or a dress for a whole new look.

A range of folks at Business Insider, all different sizes and with different styles, collectively love this T-shirt – myself included.

Here’s what the Tee Rex looks like on a few of us from around the company:

Celia Fernandez, Style Reporter, in Olive

“This is officially the softest T-shirt I have in my closet. The length is perfect because I can easily tuck it in or wear it out.”

Mara Leighton, Commerce Reporter, in Berry

“Universal Standard’s T-shirts are probably the softest that I own – which is why I typically reserve this shirt for sleeping. But its scooped hem also makes it easy to tuck into pants better than other shirts, and the longer sleeves tend to be universally flattering – though a little longer than my usual choices. It’s also worth mentioning this is a 2XS for a looser look than the prescribed 3XS which looked a bit more fitted.”

Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks Editor, in White

“If the perfect white tee is what you’re after, this is The One. I’ve been wearing it for a few months now in size XS (which translates to a 10-12) and it has held up beautifully without any pilling or stretching. I love pairing it with jeans and half-tucking it for a casual look, but thanks to the drape of the curved hem, it doesn’t bunch up or lay weirdly when fully tucked into a skirt or even work pants.”

MoMo Lamping, Operations & Culture Associate, in Eggplant

“This shirt is a great basic/everyday T-shirt. It’s not too tight but it’s just fitted enough to still give you a figure. I also can’t get over how soft this shirt feels. It’s perfect for running around town or lounging at home. I wish I had one in every color!”

Mel Ruiz, Office Assistant, in White

“The shirt was really soft and such a great material. It’s very breathable, and I was able to move well in it.”

The $1 Tee Rex promotion

We take your trust seriously, so we want to be very clear about how this promotion came to be. Insider Picks had already tested these T-shirts independently and written about them in other articles before the brand approached us with the opportunity to provide 10,000 shirts to our readers at a price of just $1 plus the cost of shipping. Many folks on our team wear the shirt in their everyday lives, and we truly stand behind its quality, so we’re excited to make this happen.

Here’s how to get a Tee Rex shirt for $1:

Head over to the Universal Standard x Insider Picks landing page. Give Universal Standard your name and email. You can sign up for our Insider Picks newsletter, which makes it easy to discover even more cool products and brands each Friday. The first 10,000 readers will be emailed a unique code to get a $1 shirt, and you’ll have to pay $9 for shipping. Place your order for your own Tee Rex tee (usually $50) in any color of your choice. Wear your Tee Rex shirt all the dang time.

Note: The promotion will last either until the end of December, 2019, or until 10,000 readers have claimed their $1 T-shirt (whichever comes sooner).