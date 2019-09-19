I went on the new ‘Jurassic World’ ride 3 times at Universal Studios Hollywood and got soaked every time

caption Here’s how it looks when the raft comes down the final drop of Jurassic World — the Ride. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

During a recent trip to California, I stopped by Universal Studios Hollywood for the first time.

I’ve been to the Universal park in Orlando, Florida, numerous times, so I thought it only made sense to see what I was missing at Hollywood’s counterpart.

I went on Jurassic World – The Ride, which opened in July, three times and wound up wet every time.

If you sit in one of the two front rows toward the right side, you’re going to get pretty wet.

You can bring a backpack and valuables on the ride, but unless you want them to get wet, you’re better off leaving them in a free locker.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

I’ve always enjoyed the “Jurassic Park” movies, even if they can get a little silly. So during a recent trip to California, I stopped by Universal Studios Hollywood for the first time to check out Jurassic World – The Ride.

The water attraction opened earlier this summer in July and isn’t available at the Orlando, Florida, parks. I knew it wasn’t going to be a completely new ride, as it replaces the park’s Jurassic Park: The Ride. Despite similarities to the previous iteration of the attraction, I was still excited to see what it was all about and, more important, whether it was worth the update.

What did I think?

I thought it was great. I went on the ride three times throughout the day without waiting too long and got soaking wet every time. Keep reading to see what you should know before going on the ride yourself. You definitely shouldn’t bring any valuables you don’t want to get soaked.

Here’s what you should know before riding.

The wait was never more than an hour while I was there

caption This is the entrance to the new ride. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Granted, I went to the park on a Wednesday, but the wait time was never unbearable for the six-minute ride. (Then again, anything seems bearable to me after waiting eight hours to go on the new “Harry Potter” coaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in June.)

Universal’s Hollywood park is a bit smaller than what I’m used to at its Orlando counterpart. If you’ve never been there, you’ll quickly learn that the park is split over a few levels. So if you make the trek down multiple large escalators to the “Jurassic World” area, you’re probably going to stay down there for a bit.

caption You have to take multiple staircases or escalators to reach the “Jurassic World”-themed ride at Universal’s Hollywood park. If you want this photo, you can capture it after you exit the “Mummy”-themed ride. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

I had one of Universal’s express passes, which lets you go in a different queue, and never waited more than 20 minutes to get on the attraction. There was a video to watch if you were waiting on the express queue for a longer amount of time, but I never really got a chance to watch it. A longer standby queue snaked around to a path you couldn’t see from the express one.

caption I got to the front of the queue quickly each time I visited the ride. Because my wait time wasn’t that long, this was the best photo I could quickly snap of the boarding area as I was quickly shuffled along. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

The ride retools the park’s previous attraction to great effect.

caption I had never been on the ride before, so it all seemed new to me, but a lot of it looked as if it stayed true to the original while still feeling like a new experience. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

I thought if Universal Studios was going to build a “Jurassic World” ride, it was going to be based on one of those cool gyrospheres like the one Claire used to escape from the dinos.

caption I still think a gyrosphere “Jurassic World”-themed coaster would be a great addition to Universal. I’m going to continue to pitch it every chance I get. source Universal Pictures/”Jurassic World”

That’s not the case here. (I’m holding out hope for the future.)

Universal’s Hollywood park doesn’t have the room to accommodate a lot of new attractions. Instead of scrapping the old ride and starting anew, Universal reenvisioned its 1996 ride to reflect the newer film franchise.

After finding a video of the original ride at Universal Studios Hollywood, it’s easy to see the overall route and layout of the attraction doesn’t change. You’re still riding on a large raft (now, it’s a different color), go under a waterfall, and end the ride escaping an encounter with a massive T. rex. Some of the animatronics from the original ride are also still intact.

caption Here’s how the raft on the old “Jurassic Park” ride looks compared with the newer model. source inselvideo, Universal Studios Hollywood

But the updates make the new ride worthwhile. Much of the old ride used to just be outdoors, taking you through Isla Nublar, like this:

caption Here’s how it used to look when you entered the gates of Jurassic Park on the old ride. source inselvideo/YT

One of the major additions is a giant aquarium that houses some of the water dinosaurs that weren’t seen in the first iteration of the ride. It replaces the outdoor part of the ride seen above.

Riders get to see the larger-than-life Mosasaurus, which memorably ate sharks as if they were nothing in the first film.

caption This was fan’s first introduction to the Mosasaurus from “Jurassic World” trailers. The beast makes quite the entrance on the new ride. source YouTube / Universal Pictures

On the original ride, you were trying to get away from a T. rex. On Jurassic World – the Ride, an Indominus Rex (a hybrid between a velociraptor and a T. rex, among other dinosaurs), is on the loose. Something that was very effective was seeing Chris Pratt’s character, Owen, come on a screen to tell riders he was sending his raptor Blue to help guide us to safety.

You’re most likely going to get wet on this ride.

caption I heavily underestimated just how wet I would get on this ride. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Full disclosure: I’m not a big fan of water rides. Send me on every and any kind of roller coaster that goes backward or sideways or that tosses me upside down. But a water ride? I’ll usually pass. I like going on as many rides as possible on a day at a theme park. I’m not a big fan of doing that in clothes that are soaking wet.

Regardless, I like going on new rides and had been hearing about the “Jurassic World” one for a bit. I was feeling pretty confident I probably wouldn’t even get that wet. I went on Splash Mountain the week before at Disneyland and didn’t get wet at all. (Granted, there were only two of us in the boat and the Disney cast seemed to know where to place you so you didn’t get wet after 9 p.m.)

I was so confident I wouldn’t get that wet that I didn’t even store my belongings in a locker. I trusted the ride attendee who assured me it was fine to take my drawstring bag with me.

Huge mistake.

All three times I went on Jurassic World – the Ride I left soaking wet. My shorts were stuck to my legs, my shirt was clinging to me, and my copy of Stephen King’s “Doctor Sleep” needed to be aired out. Thank goodness I put my hair up, or I would have looked as if I had just stepped out of a shower.

caption Looking back, I should have put my items in a locker. I also probably should have brought my poncho. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Even though I don’t like getting wet, I had a lot of fun on this ride, mostly because I got wet during unexpected moments. Ironically, I barely got wet at all during the ride’s biggest drop, which was what concerned me most of all when boarding the ride.

I mean look at this thing:

You can see and hear riders coming down a huge drop on your way to the ride. The raft makes a huge splash when it hits the water.

So I was surprised when I got wet three other times on the ride when I wasn’t prepared. Water comes at you from overhead, gets squirted at you, and splashes up into the raft at different times throughout the ride.

OK. But where am I going to get wet?

caption Some riders ducked and shielded themselves as they came down the final drop of the “Jurassic World” ride. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

The first opportunity to get wet comes early on when you enter the new aquarium room. You think you’re just looking at prehistoric fish, but watch out for the Mosasaurus. The moment he comes on the left screen, it’s time to cover your head and duck. He swims up to the surface and causes a giant splash of water to come down from overhead, soaking some of the people on the raft.

Naturally, I was sitting in the right location to get hit with a good chunk of that water.

caption Water pours down on you from the left in the aquarium room. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Moving to the next outdoor room, a cute dinosaur pops out of the water to greet you on your right. Wouldn’t you know it, but that dino squirted water out of his nose right into my face.

caption I thought this guy was my friend. He was not. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Finally, after ascending up a climb for about 30 seconds, the raft made a small dip into Tyrannosaurus Rex Kingdom. You’re most definitely getting hit with some water if you’re in the front row on an end seat.

The most obvious time to get wet is when the raft plunges more than 80 feet at the ride’s end. Somehow, that was the only time when I barely got wet. (Or maybe I was so wet already that it didn’t make a difference at this point.)

Where to sit if you don’t want to get wet

The three times I went on the ride, I sat in one of the front two rows at the very end. I’m pretty sure that’s where you get the wettest. I got the wettest my third time on the ride when I was in the front row.

While some people wore ponchos on the ride, I noticed that everyone wasn’t as soaking wet as me. If you were on the left side of the raft or in the very back, you most likely weren’t going to get sprayed by the Mosasaurus in the aquarium room. Again, if you’re sitting on the left side, you’re not going to get sprayed by the one dino who comes out of the water to spray some of the riders on the boat’s right side.

caption Aim for a seat toward the back left if you want to stay drier. source SoCal Attractions 360

Once more, if you’re in the back, you’re probably not going to get wet during the boat’s first plunge into the water after it climbs up a steep hill.

If you’re hoping to stay dry or mostly dry, I recommend one of the back two rows and either sitting toward the very left or cozying up to someone who can protect you as you sit more toward the center.

Overall: You should definitely go on this ride if you’re visiting Universal Studios Hollywood. It’s easily one of the park’s best rides.

caption Jurassic World — The Ride is a great way to cool off on a hot day at the park. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Without any outdoor roller coasters, Jurassic World – the Ride is one of Universal Studios’ Hollywood’s main attractions. I liked it enough to go on it three times. Of course, I was riding it a few times to see whether I would get wet every time, but it was enjoyable to hear riders’ reactions as you went down the giant drop at the end and whenever you were unexpectedly hit with water.

You may even miss some things the first time. For instance, if you’re sitting on the right side of the raft (as I did all day), you may miss out on the bloodied and dead dinos on the left when you enter the Predator’s Cove. It’s insinuated the Indominus Rex got a little hungry and ate them before clawing its way to another part of the ride.

If it’s a hot day out in Hollywood, this is the perfect ride to cool down on. Even if you don’t like getting wet, you’re probably going to dry off pretty quickly in the California sun. With a reasonable wait time, it’s a ride you could easily go on a few times in one day at the park.