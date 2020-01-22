A ‘Secret Life of Pets’ ride is opening at Universal Studios Hollywood this spring — here’s everything we know

caption Max is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood. source Universal Pictures

Universal Studios Hollywood is opening a “Secret Life of Pets” ride this spring.

The cast of the two films, including Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart, will reprise their roles on the upcoming ride.

Guests will become stray puppies on the ride, which will have seats resembling giant cardboard boxes.

There is no opening date for The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! yet.

A ride based on “The Secret Life of Pets” franchise is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood in California this spring and kids can expect to see and hear a bunch of their favorite characters on the attraction.

The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! will reunite the cast of the two films, including stars Kevin Hart (Snowball), Patton Oswalt (Max), Tiffany Haddish (Daisy), Jenny Slate (Gidget), and Eric Stonestreet (Duke) as they provide their voices on the upcoming ride.

Universal Studios Hollywood made the announcement Wednesday. The full list of stars reprising their characters for the ride also includes Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Steve Coogan, Chris Renaud, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Jessica DiCicco, and Tara Strong.

As of now, there is no official opening date for the attraction or concept art. But we do have this new logo that USH released:

Here's how the logo for the new attraction will look.

Until it opens this spring in Universal City, California, here’s what you should know about The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!

What will the ride be about? Guests will become puppies.

No, Max. Guests won't actually become literal puppies.

Previously announced, the attraction will turn guests into stray puppies as they go on an adoption day adventure to find the home that’s right for them.

According to UHS, the ride will combine facial recognition with gesture tracking to help “turn” guests into a pup for the ride’s duration. Each time guests visit the attraction, they’re likely to be a different stray puppy.

What kind of attraction is this?

Guests will "transform" into puppies who ride in cardboard boxes.

The ride concept may bring to mind Universal’s “Despicable Me” attraction which “transforms” guests into the adorable minions by its end. That attraction simply has visitors sit and watch a screen for the majority of the ride. That’s not what’s happening here.

Guests will head on a moving ride which seats them in vehicles that look like giant cardboard boxes. The boxes are supposed to resemble the box in which Katie finds her dog Max as a puppy in the first film.

A moving track will take fans through New York City as they head toward a pet adoption event. According to USH, the ride will blend “live, dimensional, and animated characters with hyperrealistic media and projection mapping.”

It sounds more reminiscent of the Transformers or Spider-Man rides at other Universal Studios parks.

Where in the park is this going to be located? Near the ‘Despicable Me’ attractions.

Here's how the outside of the attraction looks in the park. It's directly in between the "Walking Dead" and "Minion Mayhem" attractions.

If you’re familiar with Universal Studios Hollywood, the park is split over an upper and lower level. The Secret Life of Pets attraction will be located on the upper, main level of the park, not too far from the “Despicable Me” attractions Minion Mayhem and Super Silly Fun Land. The placement makes sense since they’re both animated features from Illumination.

It will also be close to “The Walking Dead” attraction.

Here’s how it looks on the park map:

The top image shows a zoom out of the upper level of Universal Studios Hollywood. The bottom image shows a zoom in of the exact area in the park where the attraction is located.

The area formerly known as Baker Street will now be known as Pets Place. The themed area will encapsulate the look and feel of a busy New York City street, complete with a New York City subway.

The attraction opens in spring 2020.