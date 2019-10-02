A neuroscience major with two campus jobs shares what the first day of class is like at the University of Chicago

caption Meet Zola Yi, a fourth-year University of Chicago student studying neuroscience and visual arts. source Zola Yi

The University of Chicago – founded in 1890 by the world’s richest man, John Rockefeller – is widely regarded as one of the most rigorous and well-respected research universities in the country.

Fall classes started this week, so Insider reached out to current students to see what that first day is like.

Zola Yi, a fourth-year neuroscience student agreed to give us a glimpse of what a day is really like at The University of Chicago.

The first day of school can be an exciting and often intimidating time for US college students. New schedules, hidden classrooms, and demanding professors can all add to the potential stress. For students at the University of Chicago, those first-day jitters happened all over again this week.

The University of Chicago was founded in 1890 by Standard Oil billionaire and history's richest man John Rockefeller. UChicago is regularly recognized as one of the most rigorous and well-regarded institutions in the country. It's also one of the priciest. Earlier this year, the University of Chicago enshrined itself as one of the country's most expensive schools when it announced its $57,642 tuition price for the 2019-2020 school year. When room and board are added, the projected cost of attendance at the school climbs even higher, to $80,277.

To find out what day to day life is really like for students, Insider spoke to University of Chicago class of 2020 neuroscience and visual arts student Zola Yi. Yi agreed to document her first day of classes for the fall 2019 semester.

When she’s not taking classes to complete her degree, Yi works as a research assistant in the school’s neuroscience lab and as a student photographer and social media planner for the college. Yi is a board member of Chicago’s Korean Student Organization and is a member of a sorority.

Follow Yi through her busy first day of classes at the University of Chicago and get a glimpse of what life is like for everyday students.

When she's not studying, Yi serves as a board member for Chicago's Korean Student Organization and splits the rest of her time between two jobs. Oh, and she's also in a sorority!

Yi starts her day bright and early at 8 a.m. She lives in an off-campus apartment with three roommates just a couple of blocks north of Chicago’s campus. Normally, Yi says, she would sleep in an extra 30 minutes, but since today is the first day she wants to be extra prepared. For those who choose to live on campus, Chicago has seven residence halls.

caption Yi starts her day at 8 a.m. source Zola Yi

Anxiously awaiting her first day of classes, Yi made herself a quick breakfast and checked her new schedule one last time. This year, she’s stacked most of her classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

caption Zola Yi checks her class schedule. source Zola Yi

With breakfast out of the way, Yi hopped onto her bike and headed to her first class of the year: Neuroscience of Seeing.

caption Zola Yi rides her bike to class source Zola Yi

The neuroscience class takes place in Chicago’s Biological Science Learning Center, one of the school’s largest buildings. Yi says most undergraduates end up taking a class at this building at some point because the school requires students to take at least one science course.

caption The Biological Science Learning Center at the University of Chicago source Zola Yi

Once her first class is over, Yi speedily bikes back to her apartment to take her dog, Miso, out for a walk. Yi lives near a dog park and says she enjoys taking the quick breaks with her canine friend.

caption Yi takes her dog Miso out for a quick walk between classes. source Zola Yi

At around 11:45 a.m., Yi stops to grab lunch with a friend at Hutchinson Courtyard, a popular, quiet midday destination among Chicago students.

caption Yi stops to grab lunch with her friends. source Zola Yi

Done with lunch, Yi strolls over to her next set of classes located in what students call “The Quad.”

caption The Quad. source Zola Yi

As a part-time photographer for the school, Yi regularly finds herself snapping serene photos of some most beautiful parts of the school’s campus, like this one of Botany Pond.

caption Botany Pond at the University of Chicago source Zola Yi

Yi’s second class of the day, Biological Clocks and Behavior, takes place in the school’s Kent Chemical Laboratory. The University of Chicago is known for its iconic gothic architecture.

caption Yi takes a class in the University’ of Chicago’s historic Kent Chemical Laboratory source Zola Yi

Since it was the first day, Yi’s second class was let out slightly early. Yi used that time to walk over to the Regenstein Library and make some adjustments to her new schedule. Regenstein is one of the university’s six libraries.

caption The view from the University of Chicago’s Regenstein Library. source Zola Yi

Before heading on to her next class, Yi stopped by a student-run cafe in the Regenstein Library to grab a quick croissant.

caption Yi grabs a quick croissant at the student run cafe in the Regenstein Library source Zola Yi

Fueled and ready to go, Yi went over to the school’s on-campus hospital to start her research assistant job in the neuroscience lab. Here, Yi stands beside a research poster she created for that job.

caption Yi’s research poster. source Zola Yi

The first day of school also just happened to be Yi’s roommate’s birthday. She hopped on her bike and rushed home to bake a homemade cake.

caption Yi celebrates her friend’s birthday party. source Zola Yi

After a long day of classes, work, birthday parties, and sorority meetings, Yi finally makes it back home around 9 p.m… to start homework. In addition to classwork, Yi spends the tail end of her day studying and filling out job applications for her fast-approaching post-graduation life.

caption Yi finally returns home and starts her homework at around 9 p.m. source Zola Yi

Once all her homework is completed, Yi ends her day as she began it, with a friendly face cuddled in her bed.