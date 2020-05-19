Notre Dame just announced plans to welcome students back to campus in the fall

- source
- The University of Notre Dame is one of the first top colleges to move past cautious optimism and definitively state a return to campus in the fall.
- The school’s president announced a return to campus in a May 18 letter to faculty, staff, and students, despite previously stating to expect a formal plan in mid-June.
- Notre Dame will welcome students back to campus the week of August 10 – two weeks earlier than originally scheduled – forego its week-long fall break, and end the semester before Thanksgiving. According to the announcement, the schedule changes are meant to minimize the chances of students traveling and bringing the coronavirus back to campus.
- The reopening plan includes contact tracing, social distancing and mask requirements, and quarantine and isolation protocols.
- Faculty members have been asked to prepare multiple versions of their fall courses to accommodate unforeseen circumstances, like starting classes later in the fall or ending classes earlier than scheduled due to an outbreak.
