UPenn is offering an online master’s degree in computer science that prepares students for a successful career in tech — for one-third of the on-campus cost

Students who don’t come from a computer science background but want to enter the valuable and lucrative field of computer science can now do so with the help of UPenn’s online Master of Computer and Information Technology (MCIT) program.

The online version of the on-campus graduate-level course, it takes 16 to 40 months to complete, comprises 10 courses, and costs about $26,000 (one-third of the on-campus cost).

The deadline to apply for the fall 2020 semester is May 1, 2020.

With its wide-ranging application to nearly every industry, a major in computer science is more valued and in-demand than ever. According to Glassdoor, it was the highest-paying college major in 2018, with median base salaries starting at $70,000.

People who didn’t major in computer science or take any computer science courses during undergrad can feel like they’re behind or at a disadvantage if they’re now interested in entering the field. However, a new online master’s degree offered by UPenn through e-learning site Coursera intends to break the financial and institutional barriers of gaining a graduate-level education in computer science.

The Master of Computer and Information Technology (MCIT) is the only online graduate-level degree program of its kind: Ivy League caliber and designed for students with a non-computer science background. It’s the same degree that on-campus students earn, but it’s earned through more affordable and flexible means.

The final diploma doesn’t indicate that it was earned online.

The MCIT program is made up of 10 courses (six required courses including Introduction to Software Development, Mathematical Foundations of Computer Science, and Introduction to Computer Systems, and four electives in topics such as machine learning and data science) and can take 16 to 40 months to complete, depending on your pace.

Alumni from this program have been able to combine the computer science education with their existing backgrounds to develop more well-rounded skill sets. 2016 alum Theresa Breiner, for example, earned a BA in Linguistics. After graduating from the on-campus MCIT program, during which she gained a broad understanding of computer science and took linguistics-related electives, she landed a role as a software engineer on Google’s Speech & Keyboard team. Other alumni have gone on to earn positions at Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, and Oracle.

Chris Murphy, an associate professor in Penn Engineering’s Department of Computer and Information Science says, “Not only is computing permeating our everyday lives, but there’s so much potential for it to help solve some of the world’s major problems and have significant social impact. This program will allow people from all backgrounds to participate in that.”

The cost and flexible structure of an online program are also draws. The total cost, tuition plus fees, is $26,300, which is about a third of the cost of the on-campus degree. You can continue to work a full-time job while attending the MCIT program part-time, or you might just prefer the independence an online class offers over the traditional classroom.

To apply, you’ll need a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university, personal statement, two letters of recommendation, unofficial transcripts, résumé, and TOEFL scores (if applicable). You don’t need to submit a GRE score, though the school says that they will be taken into consideration if submitted, and can boost your application.

The program begins in the fall, and the application is now open through May 1, 2020.