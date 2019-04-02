After the murder of a University of South Carolina student, state lawmakers have introduced a bill to make rideshare services safer

source Spencer Platt/Getty

A University of South Carolina student was murdered after mistakenly getting into a car she believed to be her Uber ride, according to police.

South Carolina lawmakers are introducing a bill that will require rideshare services, like Uber and Lyft, to display illuminated signs on their vehicles, in response to her death.

The proposed bill will be titled the “Samantha L. Josephson Ridesharing Safety Act” in honor of the slain student.

The proposed bill, titled the “Samantha L. Josephson Ridesharing Safety Act” in honor of the slain student, would make it easier to identify rideshare vehicles and require signs to be visible from at least 50 feet away. Currently, South Carolina law requires reflective stickers to be displayed on car windshields “so as to be seen in darkness,” and allows those signs to be “magnetic or removable in nature.”

“Helping riders avoid psychos is a no-brainer,” State Rep. Micah Caskey, a Republican who plans to cosponsor the bill, said on Twitter. “I’m hopeful we can get this bipartisanship bill through this legislature quickly.”

While Uber announced a feature called “Beacon” more than two years ago that was designed to attach to windshields and change colors so the rider knows which car is picking them up, it has only been released in a limited number of markets, according to the company’s website. Uber acknowledged in a 2017 blog post announcing its “check your ride” awareness campaign that “unauthorized individuals may pose as rideshare drivers and target people who appear to be distracted or impaired.”

Uber and Lyft did not immediately respond to requests by INSIDER for comment.

“It makes me sick to my stomach that this happened,” Dem. Rep. Seth Rose, who plans to introduce the bill, told The Post and Courier. “I can’t imagine the pain the family’s going through. It’s a very senseless tragedy and disgusting act.”

USC mourns at vigil held for slain student Samantha Josephson https://t.co/2o4TN9d1BM via @postandcourier — John A. Carlos II (@jac2photo) April 1, 2019

During a vigil for his daughter on Sunday, Seymour Josephson called out rideshare services and urged companies to improve safety.

“I don’t want anyone else to go through this again – I can’t tell you how painful this is,” Josephson told the crowd. “You guys have to travel together.”