Where US business students want to work: Disney over Deloitte, Apple more than Goldman, and Google above all

caption JPMorgan Chase was the second-most attractive company for business students. source Getty/Mark Wilson

Employer branding specialists Universum just released their annual rankings of the most attractive employers in the US for 2019.

Among students in business and related fields, big tech companies, storied Wall Street banks, and the “big four” accounting and professional-services firms are viewed as ideal employers.

Employer branding specialists Universum have just released their annual rankings of the most attractive employers in the US for 2019. Universum runs a massive annual survey of tens of thousands of students from hundreds of universities, asking them what they look for when considering their future employers.

The most attractive employer rankings are based on a question asking respondents in different areas of study to list up to five ideal employers – the organizations and firms that they most want to work for. The top companies and institutions have an outsized share of potential future employees that view them as great places to work.

Here are the 40 companies and organizations with the highest shares of students in business and related fields naming them as ideal employers:

40. Johnson & Johnson: 2.9% of business students ranked the pharmaceutical giant as one of their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 43

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 3

39. The Federal Reserve: 2.9% of business students ranked the US central bank as one of their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: New in 2019

Change in rank, 2018-2019: n/a

38. Marriott International: 3.0% of business students ranked the hotel chain as one of their top five ideal employers.

caption A Marriott hotel in San Francisco, California. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 33

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 5

37. IBM: 3.0% of business students ranked the technology stalwart as one of their top five ideal employers.

source Michael Hanschke/Reuters

Rank in 2018: 41

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 4

36. Airbnb: 3.0% of business students ranked the peer-to-peer home-rental service among their top five ideal employers.

source Charles Platiau/Reuters

Rank in 2018: n/a

Change in rank, 2018-2019: n/a

35. Estée Lauder: 3.2% of business students ranked the cosmetics icon among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: New in 2019

Change in rank, 2018-2019: n/a

34. Delta: 3.2% of business students ranked the airline as one of their top five ideal employers.

source Delta Air Lines

Rank in 2018: 44

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 10

33. SpaceX: 3.3% of business students ranked Elon Musk’s rocket and space-travel company among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 31

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

32. Target: 3.4% of business students ranked the big-box retailer among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 38

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 6

31. National Geographic: 3.4% of business students ranked the esteemed nature and science publisher among their top five ideal employers.

source Wikimedia Commons

Rank in 2018: 25

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 6

30. L’Oréal Group: 3.8% of business students ranked the cosmetics giant as one of their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 29

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

29. Starbucks: 3.9% of business students ranked the Seattle-based coffee mega-chain among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 30

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

28. Nordstrom: 3.9% of business students ranked the clothing retailer among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 28

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

27. Facebook: 4.0% of business students ranked the social media giant among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 15

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 12

26. Central Intelligence Agency: 4.2% of business students ranked the United States’ main foreign-intelligence agency among their top five ideal employers.

source REUTERS/Larry Downing

Rank in 2018: 27

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

25. The United Nations: 4.3% of business students rated the international organization as one of their top five ideal employers.

source Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 22

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3

24. Boston Consulting Group: 4.5% of business students ranked the consulting firm among their top five ideal employers.

source Sarah Jacobs

Rank in 2018: 26

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

23. Federal Bureau of Investigation: 4.7% of business students ranked the US’s top federal law enforcement agency among their five most ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 18

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 5

22. Coca-Cola: 4.8% of business students ranked the soft-drink conglomerate among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 23

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

21. McKinsey & Company: 4.8% of business students ranked the consulting firm among their top five ideal employers.

source Thompson Reuters

Rank in 2018: 21

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

20. Bank of America: 5.1% of business students ranked the bank among their top five ideal employers.

source REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Rank in 2018: 24

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 4

19. BuzzFeed: 5.3% of business students ranked the online media company among their top five ideal employers.

source Thomson Reuters

Rank in 2018: New in 2019

Change in rank, 2018-2019: n/a

18. Patagonia: 5.6% of business students ranked the outdoor-apparel maker among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 14

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 4

17. Adidas: 6.8% of business students ranked the athletic-apparel maker among their top five ideal employers.

source Getty/Carsten Koall

Rank in 2018: 16

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

16. Microsoft: 7.1% of business students ranked the software giant among their top five ideal employers.

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 19

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 3

15. KPMG: 7.1% of business students ranked the accounting and financial services firm among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 13

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

14. Spotify: 7.4% of business students ranked the music-streaming company among their top five ideal employers.

source JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Spotify told Universum about the company’s proactive efforts to recruit top talent from colleges and universities. Robert Käck, the company’s Global Culture Director, said:

“We work closely with a number of universities to make sure our programming is tailored specifically to their students’ interests, whether they’re focused on engineering, marketing or production. We also invite prospective interns to our offices, giving them backstage access to see what life at Spotify is really like through our student events. Whether it’s coding at a hackathon, rocking out on a band night, or kicking back to one of our fireside chats, students can really get a sense of the Spotify culture.”

Rank in 2018: n/a

Change in rank, 2018-2019: n/a

13. Morgan Stanley: 7.5% of business students ranked the bank among their top five ideal employers.

source Gary Kaminsky

Rank in 2018: 17

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 4

12. Tesla: 8.1% of business students ranked the electric automaker among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 12

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

11. PricewaterhouseCoopers: 8.4% of business students ranked the accounting and professional-services firm among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

Rank in 2018: 10

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

10. Ernst & Young: 9.1% of business students ranked the accounting and professional-services company among their top five ideal employers.

source REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Rank in 2018: 7

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3

9. Netflix: 9.7% of business students ranked the movie and TV-streaming giant among their top five ideal employers.

source Getty

Rank in 2018: 11

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

8. Deloitte: 10.6% of business students ranked the accounting and professional-services giant among their top five ideal employers.

source Thomson Reuters

Rank in 2018: 8

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

7. Nike: 11.5% of business students ranked the athletic-apparel maker among their top five ideal employers.

caption FILE PHOTO: Dow Jones Industrial Average listed company Nike (NKE)’s logo is seen in Los Angeles source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 5

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

6. Disney: 11.9% of business students ranked the entertainment giant among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 2

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 4

5. Goldman Sachs: 12.6% of business students ranked the investment bank among their top five ideal employers.

source Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 9

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 4

4. Apple: 13.7% of business students ranked the iconic electronics company among their top five ideal employers.

source Getty

Rank in 2018: 4

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

3. Amazon: 13.9% of business students ranked the e-commerce giant among their top five ideal employers.

caption Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WIRED25

Rank in 2018: 3

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

2. JPMorgan Chase: 14.8% of business students ranked the bank among their top five ideal employers.

Matt Mitro, JPMorgan Chase’s Global Head of Campus Recruiting, told Universum his thoughts on why the bank is so attractive to students:

“We’re proud that our core values as a company and employer – innovation, community investment, and diversity and inclusion – are being recognized as valuable by students. Through targeted programs like Women on the Move and Advancing Black Pathways, as well as showcasing opportunities for employees to develop cutting-edge technologies or volunteer in their communities, clearly students are excited to start their careers at JPMorgan Chase.”

Rank in 2018: 6

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 4

1. Google: 20.1% of business students ranked the internet giant among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 1

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change