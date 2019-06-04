Where US business students want to work: Disney over Deloitte, Apple more than Goldman, and Google above all

- source
- Getty/Mark Wilson
- Employer branding specialists Universum just released their annual rankings of the most attractive employers in the US for 2019.
- Among students in business and related fields, big tech companies, storied Wall Street banks, and the “big four” accounting and professional-services firms are viewed as ideal employers.
Business students getting ready to enter the workforce see big tech companies, storied Wall Street banks, and the “big four” accounting and professional-services firms as ideal employers.
Employer branding specialists Universum have just released their annual rankings of the most attractive employers in the US for 2019. Universum runs a massive annual survey of tens of thousands of students from hundreds of universities, asking them what they look for when considering their future employers.
The most attractive employer rankings are based on a question asking respondents in different areas of study to list up to five ideal employers – the organizations and firms that they most want to work for. The top companies and institutions have an outsized share of potential future employees that view them as great places to work.
Here are the 40 companies and organizations with the highest shares of students in business and related fields naming them as ideal employers:
40. Johnson & Johnson: 2.9% of business students ranked the pharmaceutical giant as one of their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2018: 43
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 3
39. The Federal Reserve: 2.9% of business students ranked the US central bank as one of their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2018: New in 2019
Change in rank, 2018-2019: n/a
38. Marriott International: 3.0% of business students ranked the hotel chain as one of their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Rank in 2018: 33
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 5
37. IBM: 3.0% of business students ranked the technology stalwart as one of their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Michael Hanschke/Reuters
Rank in 2018: 41
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 4
36. Airbnb: 3.0% of business students ranked the peer-to-peer home-rental service among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Charles Platiau/Reuters
Rank in 2018: n/a
Change in rank, 2018-2019: n/a
35. Estée Lauder: 3.2% of business students ranked the cosmetics icon among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2018: New in 2019
Change in rank, 2018-2019: n/a
34. Delta: 3.2% of business students ranked the airline as one of their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Delta Air Lines
Rank in 2018: 44
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 10
33. SpaceX: 3.3% of business students ranked Elon Musk’s rocket and space-travel company among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Flickr/SpaceX
Rank in 2018: 31
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2
32. Target: 3.4% of business students ranked the big-box retailer among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Reuters
Rank in 2018: 38
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 6
31. National Geographic: 3.4% of business students ranked the esteemed nature and science publisher among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Rank in 2018: 25
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 6
30. L’Oréal Group: 3.8% of business students ranked the cosmetics giant as one of their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2018: 29
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1
29. Starbucks: 3.9% of business students ranked the Seattle-based coffee mega-chain among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2018: 30
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1
28. Nordstrom: 3.9% of business students ranked the clothing retailer among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Reuters
Rank in 2018: 28
Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change
27. Facebook: 4.0% of business students ranked the social media giant among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2018: 15
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 12
26. Central Intelligence Agency: 4.2% of business students ranked the United States’ main foreign-intelligence agency among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- REUTERS/Larry Downing
Rank in 2018: 27
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1
25. The United Nations: 4.3% of business students rated the international organization as one of their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images
Rank in 2018: 22
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3
24. Boston Consulting Group: 4.5% of business students ranked the consulting firm among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Sarah Jacobs
Rank in 2018: 26
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2
23. Federal Bureau of Investigation: 4.7% of business students ranked the US’s top federal law enforcement agency among their five most ideal employers.
Rank in 2018: 18
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 5
22. Coca-Cola: 4.8% of business students ranked the soft-drink conglomerate among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2018: 23
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1
21. McKinsey & Company: 4.8% of business students ranked the consulting firm among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Thompson Reuters
Rank in 2018: 21
Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change
20. Bank of America: 5.1% of business students ranked the bank among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rank in 2018: 24
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 4
19. BuzzFeed: 5.3% of business students ranked the online media company among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Thomson Reuters
Rank in 2018: New in 2019
Change in rank, 2018-2019: n/a
18. Patagonia: 5.6% of business students ranked the outdoor-apparel maker among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Yukiko Matsuoka/Flickr
Rank in 2018: 14
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 4
17. Adidas: 6.8% of business students ranked the athletic-apparel maker among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Getty/Carsten Koall
Rank in 2018: 16
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1
16. Microsoft: 7.1% of business students ranked the software giant among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Rank in 2018: 19
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 3
15. KPMG: 7.1% of business students ranked the accounting and financial services firm among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Reuters
Rank in 2018: 13
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2
14. Spotify: 7.4% of business students ranked the music-streaming company among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images
Spotify told Universum about the company’s proactive efforts to recruit top talent from colleges and universities. Robert Käck, the company’s Global Culture Director, said:
“We work closely with a number of universities to make sure our programming is tailored specifically to their students’ interests, whether they’re focused on engineering, marketing or production. We also invite prospective interns to our offices, giving them backstage access to see what life at Spotify is really like through our student events. Whether it’s coding at a hackathon, rocking out on a band night, or kicking back to one of our fireside chats, students can really get a sense of the Spotify culture.”
Rank in 2018: n/a
Change in rank, 2018-2019: n/a
13. Morgan Stanley: 7.5% of business students ranked the bank among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Gary Kaminsky
Rank in 2018: 17
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 4
12. Tesla: 8.1% of business students ranked the electric automaker among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2018: 12
Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change
11. PricewaterhouseCoopers: 8.4% of business students ranked the accounting and professional-services firm among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Reuters/Danish Siddiqui
Rank in 2018: 10
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1
10. Ernst & Young: 9.1% of business students ranked the accounting and professional-services company among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rank in 2018: 7
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3
9. Netflix: 9.7% of business students ranked the movie and TV-streaming giant among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Getty
Rank in 2018: 11
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2
8. Deloitte: 10.6% of business students ranked the accounting and professional-services giant among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Thomson Reuters
Rank in 2018: 8
Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change
7. Nike: 11.5% of business students ranked the athletic-apparel maker among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Reuters
Rank in 2018: 5
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2
6. Disney: 11.9% of business students ranked the entertainment giant among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2018: 2
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 4
5. Goldman Sachs: 12.6% of business students ranked the investment bank among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Rank in 2018: 9
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 4
4. Apple: 13.7% of business students ranked the iconic electronics company among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Getty
Rank in 2018: 4
Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change
3. Amazon: 13.9% of business students ranked the e-commerce giant among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WIRED25
Rank in 2018: 3
Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change
2. JPMorgan Chase: 14.8% of business students ranked the bank among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Getty/Mark Wilson
Matt Mitro, JPMorgan Chase’s Global Head of Campus Recruiting, told Universum his thoughts on why the bank is so attractive to students:
“We’re proud that our core values as a company and employer – innovation, community investment, and diversity and inclusion – are being recognized as valuable by students. Through targeted programs like Women on the Move and Advancing Black Pathways, as well as showcasing opportunities for employees to develop cutting-edge technologies or volunteer in their communities, clearly students are excited to start their careers at JPMorgan Chase.”
Rank in 2018: 6
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 4
1. Google: 20.1% of business students ranked the internet giant among their top five ideal employers.
- source
- Reuters
Rank in 2018: 1
Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change