The 40 most attractive companies for business students around the world

caption Apple was one of the most sought-after employers among business students around the world. source REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Employer branding expert Universum just released its annual rankings of the World’s Most Attractive Employers, based on the responses of college students in the 12 biggest economies in the world.

Among business students, traditional consulting, finance, and professional services firms rank highly on the list, but big tech brand names like Apple and Google also appear near the top.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business students around the world want to work in traditional consulting, finance, and professional services firms, but also in some of the biggest tech brand names out there, according to a new survey.

Employer branding expert Universum just released its annual rankings of the World’s Most Attractive Employers, based on the responses of college students in the 12 biggest economies in the world.

Universum runs an annual survey of hundreds of thousands of college students across the world, asking them what they’re looking for in their future employers. One of the questions on the survey asks students in various areas of study to list up to five ideal employers. The top employer rankings are based on the share of students who list that company in their top five. Percent shares from each of the 12 countries are weighted by gross domestic product.

Here are the 40 most attractive employers for business students around the world, according to the new 2019 ranking:

40. Intel

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 46

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 6

39. Credit Suisse

source FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

Rank in 2018: 37

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

38. Toyota

caption Toyota Prius. source Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 47

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 9

37. Grant Thornton

Rank in 2018: 33

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 4

36. Daimler/Mercedes-Benz

source Daimler

Rank in 2018: 35

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

35. HSBC

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 36

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

34. Nestlé

source Reuters / Denis Balibouse

Rank in 2018: 31

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3

33. Barclays

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 34

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

32. Facebook

source Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 32

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

31. PepsiCo

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 38

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 7

30. Unilever

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 27

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3

29. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Rank in 2018: 30

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

28. Accenture

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 26

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

27. Citi

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 29

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

26. Johnson & Johnson

Rank in 2018: 28

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

25. IKEA

source Courtesy of Ikea

Rank in 2018: 25

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

24. Deutsche Bank

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 23

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

23. Bain & Company

source Rick Friedman/rickfriedman.com/Corbis via Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 20

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3

22. Sony

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 24

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

21. IBM

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 22

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

20. Bank of America Merrill Lynch

source REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Rank in 2018: 21

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

19. The Coca-Cola Company

Rank in 2018: 19

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

18. Procter & Gamble

source Thomson Reuters

Rank in 2018: 16

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

17. BMW Group

source BMW

Rank in 2018: 17

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

16. Nike

source Reuters / Shannon Stapleton

Rank in 2018: 18

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

15. Adidas

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Rank in 2018: 15

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

14. Morgan Stanley

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 14

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

13. Boston Consulting Group

source Sarah Jacobs

Rank in 2018: 11

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

12. L’Oréal Group

Rank in 2018: 12

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

11. Amazon

source Getty/Michael Kovac

Rank in 2018: 13

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

10. McKinsey & Company

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 9

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

9. JPMorgan Chase

Rank in 2018: 8

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

8. Microsoft

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 10

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

7. Goldman Sachs

source Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 2

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 5

6. KPMG

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 5

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

5. Apple

Rank in 2018: 7

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

4. Deloitte

caption FILE PHOTO: Offices of Deloitte are seen in London source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 4

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

3. PwC

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 6

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 3

2. Ernst & Young

source Glassdoor

Rank in 2018: 3

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

1. Google

caption Google CEO Sundar Pichai source Getty

Rank in 2018: 1

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same