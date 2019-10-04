The 40 most attractive companies for business students around the world

- source
- Employer branding expert Universum just released its annual rankings of the World’s Most Attractive Employers, based on the responses of college students in the 12 biggest economies in the world.
- Among business students, traditional consulting, finance, and professional services firms rank highly on the list, but big tech brand names like Apple and Google also appear near the top.
Business students around the world want to work in traditional consulting, finance, and professional services firms, but also in some of the biggest tech brand names out there, according to a new survey.
Universum runs an annual survey of hundreds of thousands of college students across the world, asking them what they’re looking for in their future employers. One of the questions on the survey asks students in various areas of study to list up to five ideal employers. The top employer rankings are based on the share of students who list that company in their top five. Percent shares from each of the 12 countries are weighted by gross domestic product.
Here are the 40 most attractive employers for business students around the world, according to the new 2019 ranking:
40. Intel
Rank in 2018: 46
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 6
39. Credit Suisse
Rank in 2018: 37
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2
38. Toyota
Rank in 2018: 47
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 9
37. Grant Thornton
Rank in 2018: 33
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 4
36. Daimler/Mercedes-Benz
Rank in 2018: 35
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1
35. HSBC
Rank in 2018: 36
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1
34. Nestlé
Rank in 2018: 31
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3
33. Barclays
Rank in 2018: 34
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1
32. Facebook
Rank in 2018: 32
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same
31. PepsiCo
Rank in 2018: 38
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 7
30. Unilever
Rank in 2018: 27
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3
29. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Rank in 2018: 30
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1
28. Accenture
Rank in 2018: 26
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2
27. Citi
Rank in 2018: 29
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2
26. Johnson & Johnson
Rank in 2018: 28
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2
25. IKEA
Rank in 2018: 25
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same
24. Deutsche Bank
Rank in 2018: 23
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1
23. Bain & Company
Rank in 2018: 20
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3
22. Sony
Rank in 2018: 24
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2
21. IBM
Rank in 2018: 22
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1
20. Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Rank in 2018: 21
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1
19. The Coca-Cola Company
Rank in 2018: 19
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same
18. Procter & Gamble
Rank in 2018: 16
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2
17. BMW Group
Rank in 2018: 17
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same
16. Nike
Rank in 2018: 18
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2
15. Adidas
Rank in 2018: 15
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same
14. Morgan Stanley
Rank in 2018: 14
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same
13. Boston Consulting Group
Rank in 2018: 11
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2
12. L’Oréal Group
Rank in 2018: 12
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same
11. Amazon
Rank in 2018: 13
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2
10. McKinsey & Company
Rank in 2018: 9
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1
9. JPMorgan Chase
Rank in 2018: 8
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1
8. Microsoft
Rank in 2018: 10
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2
7. Goldman Sachs
Rank in 2018: 2
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 5
6. KPMG
Rank in 2018: 5
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1
5. Apple
Rank in 2018: 7
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2
4. Deloitte
Rank in 2018: 4
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same
3. PwC
Rank in 2018: 6
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 3
2. Ernst & Young
Rank in 2018: 3
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1
1. Google
Rank in 2018: 1
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same