The 40 most attractive companies for business students around the world

Apple was one of the most sought-after employers among business students around the world.

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Business students around the world want to work in traditional consulting, finance, and professional services firms, but also in some of the biggest tech brand names out there, according to a new survey.

Employer branding expert Universum just released its annual rankings of the World’s Most Attractive Employers, based on the responses of college students in the 12 biggest economies in the world.

Universum runs an annual survey of hundreds of thousands of college students across the world, asking them what they’re looking for in their future employers. One of the questions on the survey asks students in various areas of study to list up to five ideal employers. The top employer rankings are based on the share of students who list that company in their top five. Percent shares from each of the 12 countries are weighted by gross domestic product.

Here are the 40 most attractive employers for business students around the world, according to the new 2019 ranking:

40. Intel

Reuters

Rank in 2018: 46

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 6

39. Credit Suisse

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

Rank in 2018: 37

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

38. Toyota

Toyota Prius.
Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 47

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 9

37. Grant Thornton

Facebook / Grant Thornton

Rank in 2018: 33

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 4

36. Daimler/Mercedes-Benz

Daimler

Rank in 2018: 35

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

35. HSBC

Reuters

Rank in 2018: 36

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

34. Nestlé

Reuters / Denis Balibouse

Rank in 2018: 31

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3

33. Barclays

Reuters

Rank in 2018: 34

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

32. Facebook

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 32

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

31. PepsiCo

Reuters

Rank in 2018: 38

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 7

30. Unilever

Reuters

Rank in 2018: 27

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3

29. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 30

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

28. Accenture

Reuters

Rank in 2018: 26

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

27. Citi

Reuters

Rank in 2018: 29

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

26. Johnson & Johnson

Rank in 2018: 28

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

25. IKEA

Courtesy of Ikea

Rank in 2018: 25

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

24. Deutsche Bank

Reuters

Rank in 2018: 23

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

23. Bain & Company

Rick Friedman/rickfriedman.com/Corbis via Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 20

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3

22. Sony

Reuters

Rank in 2018: 24

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

21. IBM

Reuters

Rank in 2018: 22

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

20. Bank of America Merrill Lynch

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Rank in 2018: 21

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

19. The Coca-Cola Company

Rank in 2018: 19

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

18. Procter & Gamble

Thomson Reuters

Rank in 2018: 16

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

17. BMW Group

BMW

Rank in 2018: 17

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

16. Nike

Reuters / Shannon Stapleton

Rank in 2018: 18

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

15. Adidas

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Rank in 2018: 15

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

14. Morgan Stanley

Reuters

Rank in 2018: 14

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

13. Boston Consulting Group

Sarah Jacobs

Rank in 2018: 11

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

12. L’Oréal Group

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 12

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

11. Amazon

Getty/Michael Kovac

Rank in 2018: 13

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

10. McKinsey & Company

Reuters

Rank in 2018: 9

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

9. JPMorgan Chase

Getty/Mark Wilson

Rank in 2018: 8

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

8. Microsoft

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 10

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

7. Goldman Sachs

Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 2

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 5

6. KPMG

Reuters

Rank in 2018: 5

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

5. Apple

Apple was one of the most sought-after employers among business students around the world.

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Rank in 2018: 7

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

4. Deloitte

FILE PHOTO: Offices of Deloitte are seen in London
Reuters

Rank in 2018: 4

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

3. PwC

Reuters

Rank in 2018: 6

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 3

2. Ernst & Young

Glassdoor

Rank in 2018: 3

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

1. Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Getty

Rank in 2018: 1

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same