The 40 companies engineering and IT students around the world say they want to work for

caption Google was the most attractive employer for engineering and IT students. source Beck Diefenbach/Reuters

Employer branding expert Universum just released its annual rankings of the World’s Most Attractive Employers, based on the responses of college students in the 12 biggest economies in the world.

Among engineering and IT students, big tech companies, storied industrial manufacturers, and name-brand automakers dominate the list.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Engineering and IT students around the world want to work for big tech companies, storied industrial manufacturers, and name-brand automakers, according to a new survey.

Employer branding expert Universum just released its annual rankings of the World’s Most Attractive Employers, based on the responses of college students in the 12 biggest economies in the world.

Universum runs an annual survey of hundreds of thousands of college students across the world, asking them what they’re looking for in their future employers. One of the questions on the survey asks students in various areas of study to list up to five ideal employers. The top employer rankings are based on the share of students who list that company in their top five. Percent shares from each of the 12 countries are weighted by gross domestic product.

Here are the 40 most attractive employers for engineering and IT students around the world, according to the new 2019 ranking:

40. 3M

Rank in 2018: 38

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

39. Pfizer

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 39

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

38. Volvo

source Volvo

Rank in 2018: 34

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 4

37. Accenture

source Glassdoor

Rank in 2018: 32

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 5

36. Lenovo

source Lenovo/BestBuy

Rank in 2018: 46

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 10

35. Huawei

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 40

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 5

34. ExxonMobil

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 33

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

33. IKEA

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 30

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3

32. Deloitte

source Jack Taylor/Getty

Rank in 2018: 28

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 4

31. Nestlé

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 29

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

30. Bosch

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 42

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 12

29. Shell

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 27

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

28. Boston Consulting Group

source Sarah Jacobs

Rank in 2018: 22

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 6

27. Nissan

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Rank in 2018: 36

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 9

26. Adidas

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Rank in 2018: 26

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

25. Procter & Gamble

Rank in 2018: 15

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 10

24. JPMorgan Chase

caption JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon source Business Insider

Rank in 2018: 35

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 11

23. The Coca-Cola Company

source Mike Kemp/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 17

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 6

22. Facebook

Rank in 2018: 23

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

21. Goldman Sachs

source Reuters/ Lucas Jackson

Rank in 2018: 21

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

20. Volkswagen Group

Rank in 2018: 20

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

19. L’Oréal Group

source Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 19

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

18. Dell

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Rank in 2018: 25

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 7

17. General Motors

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 18

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

16. McKinsey & Company

source dragonpreneur/flickr

Rank in 2018: 13

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3

15. Johnson & Johnson

Rank in 2018: 14

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

14. Daimler/Mercedes Benz

Rank in 2018: 16

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

13. Toyota

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 24

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 11

12. Ford Motor Company

Rank in 2018: 12

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

11. Sony

source Best Buy

Rank in 2018: 11

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

10. General Electric

Rank in 2018: 6

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 4

9. Amazon

source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 10

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

8. Samsung

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 9

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

7. Intel

source David Silverman/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 5

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

6. Siemens

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 8

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

5. IBM

source Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 7

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

4. BMW Group

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 4

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

3. Apple

source MASON TRINCA / Reuters

Rank in 2018: 3

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

2. Microsoft

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 2

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same

1. Google

source YouTube

Rank in 2018: 1

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same