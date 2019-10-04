The 40 companies engineering and IT students around the world say they want to work for

- source
- Employer branding expert Universum just released its annual rankings of the World’s Most Attractive Employers, based on the responses of college students in the 12 biggest economies in the world.
- Among engineering and IT students, big tech companies, storied industrial manufacturers, and name-brand automakers dominate the list.
Engineering and IT students around the world want to work for big tech companies, storied industrial manufacturers, and name-brand automakers, according to a new survey.
Universum runs an annual survey of hundreds of thousands of college students across the world, asking them what they’re looking for in their future employers. One of the questions on the survey asks students in various areas of study to list up to five ideal employers. The top employer rankings are based on the share of students who list that company in their top five. Percent shares from each of the 12 countries are weighted by gross domestic product.
Here are the 40 most attractive employers for engineering and IT students around the world, according to the new 2019 ranking:
40. 3M
Rank in 2018: 38
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2
39. Pfizer
Rank in 2018: 39
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same
38. Volvo
Rank in 2018: 34
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 4
37. Accenture
Rank in 2018: 32
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 5
36. Lenovo
Rank in 2018: 46
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 10
35. Huawei
Rank in 2018: 40
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 5
34. ExxonMobil
Rank in 2018: 33
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1
33. IKEA
Rank in 2018: 30
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3
32. Deloitte
Rank in 2018: 28
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 4
31. Nestlé
Rank in 2018: 29
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2
30. Bosch
Rank in 2018: 42
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 12
29. Shell
Rank in 2018: 27
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2
28. Boston Consulting Group
Rank in 2018: 22
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 6
27. Nissan
Rank in 2018: 36
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 9
26. Adidas
Rank in 2018: 26
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same
25. Procter & Gamble
Rank in 2018: 15
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 10
24. JPMorgan Chase
Rank in 2018: 35
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 11
23. The Coca-Cola Company
Rank in 2018: 17
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 6
22. Facebook
Rank in 2018: 23
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1
21. Goldman Sachs
Rank in 2018: 21
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same
20. Volkswagen Group
Rank in 2018: 20
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same
19. L’Oréal Group
Rank in 2018: 19
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same
18. Dell
Rank in 2018: 25
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 7
17. General Motors
Rank in 2018: 18
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1
16. McKinsey & Company
Rank in 2018: 13
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3
15. Johnson & Johnson
Rank in 2018: 14
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1
14. Daimler/Mercedes Benz
Rank in 2018: 16
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2
13. Toyota
Rank in 2018: 24
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 11
12. Ford Motor Company
Rank in 2018: 12
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same
11. Sony
Rank in 2018: 11
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same
10. General Electric
Rank in 2018: 6
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 4
9. Amazon
Rank in 2018: 10
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1
8. Samsung
Rank in 2018: 9
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1
7. Intel
Rank in 2018: 5
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2
6. Siemens
Rank in 2018: 8
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2
5. IBM
Rank in 2018: 7
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2
4. BMW Group
Rank in 2018: 4
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same
3. Apple
Rank in 2018: 3
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same
2. Microsoft
Rank in 2018: 2
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same
1. Google
Rank in 2018: 1
Change in rank, 2018-2019: Same