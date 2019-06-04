From IBM to Nintendo and Microsoft, here are the 40 companies computer science students hope will hire them

caption Microsoft came in at no. 2 in the rankings. source Stephen Brashear / Stringer

Employer branding specialists Universum just released their annual rankings of the most attractive employers in the US for 2019.

Among students in computer science, several video game publishers and big-name tech firms made the list.

Computer science students getting ready to enter the workforce see several video game publishers and big-name tech firms as ideal employers.

Employer branding specialists Universum have just released their annual rankings of the most attractive employers in the US for 2019. Universum runs a massive annual survey of tens of thousands of students from hundreds of universities, asking them what they look for when considering their future employers.

The most attractive employer rankings are based on a question asking respondents in different areas of study to list up to five ideal employers – the organizations and firms that they most want to work for. The top companies and institutions have an outsized share of potential future employees that view them as great places to work.

Here are the 40 companies and organizations with the highest shares of students in computer science naming them as ideal employers:

40. Dell: 2.7% of computer science students ranked the computer manufacturer among their top five ideal employers

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 40

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

39. Cisco Systems: 2.7% of computer science students ranked the networking hardware manufacturer among their top five ideal employers.

source Cisco

Rank in 2018: 33

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 6

38. LinkedIn: 3.0% of computer science students ranked the professional social network among their top five employers.

source Comparably

Rank in 2018: 34

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 4

37. Bloomberg: 3.1% of computer science students ranked the financial information giant among their top five ideal employers.

caption Traders work at Bloomberg terminals on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. source REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Rank in 2018: 57

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 20

36. Uber: 3.2% of computer science students ranked the ride-sharing company among their top five ideal employers.

caption The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ride-hailing company Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi, on stage during an event in New York City, New York. source Reuters/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Rank in 2018: 45

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 9

35. Adobe Systems: 3.3% of computer science students ranked the maker of photo-and-video-editing software among their top five ideal employers.

source Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 30

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 5

34. Electronic Arts: 3.5% of computer science students ranked the video game giant among their top five ideal employers

caption Art from recent EA release “Apex Legends” source Apex Legends

Rank in 2018: 26

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 8

33. Oracle: 3.6% of computer science students ranked the enterprise software company among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 36

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 3

32. Ubisoft: 3.7% of computer science students ranked the video game publisher among their top five ideal employers.

caption Ubisoft’s “Far Cry: New Dawn” source Ubisoft

Rank in 2018: 21

Change in rank 2018-2019: Down 11

31. Boeing: 3.7% of computer science students ranked the aerospace company among their top five ideal employers.

caption An illustration of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. source Boeing

Rank in 2018: 35

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 4

30. Goldman Sachs: 4.0% of computer science students ranked the investment bank among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 32

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

29. Airbnb: 4.0% of computer science students ranked the online accommodations broker among their top five ideal employers.

source Gabrielle Lurie/Reuters

Rank in 2018: 28

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

28. Twitter: 4.5% of computer science students ranked the microblogging social network among their top five ideal employers.

caption Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. source REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Rank in 2018: 25

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3

27. Activision Blizzard: 4.5% of computer science students ranked the video game publisher among their top five ideal employers.

source Overwatch League

Rank in 2018: 10

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 17

26. Department of Defense: 4.7% of computer science students ranked the agency overseeing America’s military among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 46

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 20

25. Nike: 4.7% of computer science students ranked the athletic apparel maker among their top five ideal employers.

caption A woman holds a Nike shoe in Vancouver, Canada, in June 2015. source Rich Lam/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 29

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 4

24. Valve: 4.7% of computer science students ranked the video game publisher among their top five ideal employers.

caption Valve’s “Dota 2” source Valve

Rank in 2018: 19

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 5

23. JPMorgan Chase: 4.7% of computer science students ranked the bank among their top five ideal employers.

Matt Mitro, JPMorgan Chase’s Global Head of Campus Recruiting, told Universum his thoughts on why the bank is so attractive to students:

“We’re proud that our core values as a company and employer – innovation, community investment, and diversity and inclusion – are being recognized as valuable by students. Through targeted programs like Women on the Move and Advancing Black Pathways, as well as showcasing opportunities for employees to develop cutting edge technologies or volunteer in their communities, clearly students are excited to start their careers at JPMorgan Chase.”

Rank in 2018: 31

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 8

22. Samsung: 4.9% of computer science students ranked the Korean conglomerate among their top five ideal employers.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Rank in 2018: 23

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

21. Lockheed Martin: 5.0% of computer science students ranked the aerospace company and defense contractor among their top five ideal employers.

source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 27

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 6

20. Riot Games: 5.1% of computer science students ranked the video game publisher among their top five ideal employers.

caption Riot Games’ “League of Legends” source Ben Gilbert / Tech Insider

Rank in 2018: 18

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

19. Nvidia: 5.3% of computer science students ranked the chipmaker among their top five ideal employers.

source Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 24

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 5

18. Sony: 5.3% of computer science students ranked the tech conglomerate among their top five ideal employers.

source Sony

Rank in 2018: 22

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 4

17. Federal Bureau of Investigation: 6.1% of computer science students ranked America’s top federal law enforcement agency among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 15

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

16. Intel: 6.3% of computer science students ranked the chipmaker among their top five ideal employers.

source James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 16

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

15. National Security Agency: 6.3% of computer science students ranked the signals intelligence agency among their top five ideal employers.

caption An aerial view of the The National Security Agency on December 1, 2016 in Fort Meade, Maryland. source Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 17

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

14. NASA: 6.7% of computer science students ranked America’s space agency among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters/NASA/JPL

Rank in 2018: 9

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 5

13. Disney: 7.0% of computer science students ranked the entertainment giant among their top five ideal employers.

caption Disney subsidiary Pixar’s “Toy Story” source Pixar

Rank in 2018: 11

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

12. Central Intelligence Agency: 8.3% of computer science students ranked America’s main foreign intelligence agency among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 20

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 8

11. IBM: 9.6% of computer science students ranked the venerable tech firm among their top five ideal employers.

source Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 13

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

10. Netflix: 9.9% of computer science students ranked the video-streaming giant among their top five ideal employers.

caption Netflix’s “Stranger Things” source Netflix

Rank in 2018: 14

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 4

9. Nintendo: 11.0% of computer science students ranked the video game maker among their top five ideal employers.

source Nintendo

Rank in 2018: 6

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3

8. Spotify: 11.1% of computer science students ranked the music-streaming service among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Spotify’s Global Culture Director Robert Käck told Universum why he thinks the company has improved on the rankings over the last year:

“We’ve broadened our outreach and student engagement significantly over the past year, and we’ve amplified our internship experience. Interns at Spotify find themselves right at the heart of major projects, working with teams of passionate people.”

Rank in 2018: 12

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 4

7. SpaceX: 12.4% of computer science students ranked the rocket and space-travel company among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 8

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

6. Tesla: 14.3% of computer science students ranked the electric-car maker among their top five ideal employers.

source REUTERS/Alexandria Sage/File Photo

Rank in 2018: 7

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

5. Facebook: 17.3% of computer science students ranked the social media giant among their top five ideal employers.

source Getty

Rank in 2018: 5

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

4. Amazon: 21.3% of computer science students ranked the e-commerce company among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 3

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

3. Apple: 27.2% of computer science students ranked the consumer-electronics company among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 4

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

2. Microsoft: 29.6% of computer science students ranked the software company among their top five ideal employers.

source Stephen Brashear / Stringer

Rank in 2018: 2

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

1. Google: 47.8% of computer science students ranked the internet-services giant among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 1

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change