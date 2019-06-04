From NASA to Apple, here are the 40 employers engineering grads are flocking to

caption Robot-maker Boston Dynamics is a newcomer to Universum’s rankings. source Rob Price/Business Insider

Employer branding specialists Universum just released their annual rankings of the most attractive employers in the US for 2019.

Among students in engineering, several automakers, oil companies, aerospace firms, and tech giants made the list of ideal employers.

Engineering students getting ready to enter the workforce see automakers, oil companies, aerospace firms, and tech giants as ideal employers.

Employer branding specialists Universum have just released their annual rankings of the most attractive employers in the US for 2019. Universum runs a massive annual survey of tens of thousands of students from hundreds of universities, asking them what they look for when considering their future employers.

The most attractive employer rankings are based on a question asking respondents in different areas of study to list up to five ideal employers – the organizations and firms that they most want to work for. The top companies and institutions have an outsized share of potential future employees that view them as great places to work.

Here are the 40 companies and organizations with the highest shares of students in engineering fields naming them as ideal employers:

40. Caterpillar: 2.9% of engineering students ranked the industrial-machinery producer among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters / Mike Blake

Rank in 2018: 60

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 20

39. Medtronic: 2.9% of engineering students ranked the medical-device company among their top five ideal employers.

source Thomson Reuters

Rank in 2018: 26

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 13

38. Federal Bureau of Investigation: 2.9% of engineering students ranked America’s highest federal law enforcement agency among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 27

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 11

37. Facebook: 3.0% of engineering students ranked the social media giant among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 37

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

36. United States Air Force: 3.1% of engineering students ranked the branch of the military dedicated to America’s power in the skies among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 18

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 18

35. Procter & Gamble: 3.1% of engineering students ranked the consumer-goods conglomerate among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 29

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 6

34. Nvidia: 3.2% of engineering students ranked the graphics computer-chip maker among their top five ideal employers.

caption Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, shows the NVIDIA Volta GPU computing platform at his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 42

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 8

33. Siemens: 3.2% of engineering students ranked the German industrial manufacturer among their top five ideal employers.

source Thomson Reuters

Rank in 2018: 35

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

32. Chevron: 3.4% of engineering students ranked the oil company among their top five ideal employers.

source Getty/Justin Sullivan

Rank in 2018: 65

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 33

31. Toyota: 3.4% of engineering students ranked the automaker among their top five ideal employers.

source Toyota

Rank in 2018: 75

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 44

30. Samsung: 3.6% of engineering students ranked the Korean industrial conglomerate among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 36

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 6

29. 3M: 3.6% of engineering students ranked the Minnesota-based manufacturer among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 31

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

28. Central Intelligence Agency: 3.6% of engineering students ranked America’s main foreign intelligence agency among their top five ideal employers.

source Pool / Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 19

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 9

27. LEGO: 3.7% of engineering students ranked the legendary toymaker among their top five ideal employers.

source Photo courtesy of ESPN

Rank in 2018: 22

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 5

26. Raytheon: 3.8% of engineering students ranked the defense contractor among their top five ideal employers.

source US Navy

Rank in 2018: 28

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

25. IBM: 3.9% of engineering students ranked the tech stalwart among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 23

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

24. Rolls-Royce: 4.2% of engineering students ranked the automaker among their top five ideal employers.

source Flickr/Armando G Alonso

Rank in 2018: 34

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 10

23. US Department of Energy: 4.3% of engineering students ranked the steward of America’s energy and nuclear resources among their top five ideal employers.

caption Department of Energy employees source REUTERS/Richard Carson

Rank in 2018: 12

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 11

22. Boston Dynamics: 4.4% of engineering students ranked the robotics company among their top five ideal employers.

source Rob Price/Business Insider

Rank in 2018: New in 2019

Change in rank, 2018-2019: n/a

21. US Department of Defense: 4.5% of engineering students ranked the agency overseeing America’s military among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 32

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 11

20. BMW: 4.7% of engineering students ranked the automaker among their top five ideal employers.

source Newspress

Rank in 2018: 24

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 4

19. General Motors: 4.7% of engineering students ranked the auto-manufacturing giant among their top five ideal employers.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

Rank in 2018: 20

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

18. Environmental Protection Agency: 4.7% of engineering students ranked America’s environmental watchdog among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 15

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3

17. Nike: 4.7% of engineering students ranked the athletic-apparel maker among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 25

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 8

16. Ford Motor: 4.9% of engineering students ranked the automaker among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 17

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

15. Johnson & Johnson: 5.0% of engineering students ranked the pharmaceutical maker among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 16

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

14. Intel: 5.7% of engineering students ranked the computer-processor giant among their top five ideal employers.

source Intel

Rank in 2018: 21

Change in rank, 2018-2019: 7

13. Northrop Grumman: 6.2% of engineering students ranked the defense contractor among their top five ideal employers.

caption A Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk drone. source aviation-images.com/UIG via Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 13

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

12. General Electric: 7.0% of engineering students ranked the venerable industrial conglomerate among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 9

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3

11. Disney: 7.2% of engineering students ranked the entertainment giant among their top five ideal employers.

source Wikipedia

Rank in 2018: 8

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3

10. ExxonMobil: 7.2% of engineering students ranked the oil company among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 14

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 4

9. Amazon: 8.5% of engineering students ranked the e-commerce giant among their top five ideal employers.

caption Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. source Getty

Rank in 2018: 10

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

8. Microsoft: 9.3% of engineering students ranked the software company among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 11

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 3

7. Apple: 11.3% of engineering students ranked the consumer-electronics giant among their top five ideal employers.

source REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Rank in 2018: 7

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

6. Lockheed Martin: 14.1% of engineering students ranked the aerospace and defense firm among their top five ideal employers.

source Liz Kaszynski/Lockheed Martin

Rank in 2018: 6

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

5. NASA: 14.5% of engineering students ranked America’s space agency among their top five ideal employers.

source NASA

Rank in 2018: 1

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 4

4. Boeing: 15.7% of engineering students ranked the aerospace giant among their top five ideal employers.

source Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 5

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

3. Google: 16.0% of engineering students ranked the internet company among their top five ideal employers.

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 4

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

2. Tesla: 18.7% of engineering students ranked the electric automaker as one of their top five ideal employers.

caption Tesla Model 3. source Xinhua/Fang Zhe via Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 2

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

1. SpaceX: 20.7% of engineering students ranked the rocket and space-travel company among their top five ideal employers.

source REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rank in 2018: 3

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2