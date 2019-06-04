Thousands of humanities students were asked where they’d like to work some day. From book publishers to tech giants, here are their top 40 choices.

caption Teach for America was viewed as an ideal employer by many humanities, liberal arts, and education students. source Getty

Employer branding specialists Universum just released their annual rankings of the most attractive employers in the US for 2019.

Among students in the humanities, liberal arts, and education, several publishers and government institutions were viewed as ideal employers.

Students in the humanities, liberal arts, and education who are getting ready to enter the workforce see several publishers and government institutions as ideal employers.

Employer branding specialists Universum have just released their annual rankings of the most attractive employers in the US for 2019. Universum runs a massive annual survey of tens of thousands of students from hundreds of universities, asking them what they look for when considering their future employers.

The most attractive employer rankings are based on a question asking respondents in different areas of study to list up to five ideal employers – the organizations and firms that they most want to work for. The top companies and institutions have an outsized share of potential future employees that view them as great places to work.

Here are the 40 companies and organizations with the highest shares of students in the humanities, liberal arts, and education naming them as ideal employers:

40. US Army: 2.5% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the military branch among their top five ideal employers.

source US Army/Sgt. Christopher McCullough

Rank in 2018: 34

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 6

39. Coca-Cola: 2.6% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the soft-drink giant among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 52

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 13

38. L’Oréal Group: 2.6% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the cosmetics company among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 35

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3

37. US Department of Veterans Affairs: 2.6% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the agency in charge of caring for America’s veterans among their top five ideal employers.

source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Rank in 2018: 31

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 6

36. Sony: 2.7% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the electronics conglomerate among their top five ideal employers.

source Sony

Rank in 2018: 30

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 6

35. Target: 2.8% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the retail chain among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 39

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 4

34. NASA: 2.9% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the nation’s space agency among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 19

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 15

33. Starbucks: 3.0% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the Seattle-based coffee chain as one of their top five ideal employers.

source Starbucks

Rank in 2018: 37

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 4

32. Facebook: 3.2% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the social media giant among their top five ideal employers.

caption FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc’s F8 developers conference in San Jose source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 22

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 10

31. CBS: 3.2% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the TV network among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 62

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 31

30. Adidas: 3.2% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the athletic-apparel maker among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 28

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

29. American Cancer Society: 3.3% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the health nonprofit among their top five ideal employers.

source Susan Montgomery/Shutterstock

Rank in 2018: 38

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 9

28. Microsoft: 3.6% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the software giant among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 32

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 4

27. McGraw-Hill Education: 3.8% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the educational publisher among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 29

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

26. Mayo Clinic: 4.0% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the storied medical center among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 33

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 7

25. HarperCollins Publishers: 4.1% of humanities and liberal-arts majors ranked the publishing company among their top five ideal employers.

source Sam Mellish/In Pictures via Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 25

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

24. Random House: 4.1% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the publishing firm among their top five ideal employers.

caption Visitors browse the Random House stand at the Leipzig Book Fair. source Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 17

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 7

23. Tesla: 4.3% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the electric automaker among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 24

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

22. American Red Cross: 4.6% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the humanitarian organization among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 21

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

21. Patagonia: 5.2% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the outdoor apparel maker among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 23

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

20. National Security Agency: 5.4% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the signals intelligence agency among their top five ideal employers.

caption An aerial view of the The National Security Agency on December 1, 2016 in Fort Meade, Maryland. source Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 14

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 6

19. National Institutes of Health: 5.7% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the health-research agency among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 20

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

18. Nike: 5.8% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the athletic-apparel maker among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 18

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

17. Environmental Protection Agency: 6.5% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the nation’s environmental watchdog among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 15

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

16. US Department of Defense: 6.9% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the agency overseeing America’s military among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 27

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 11

15. Amazon: 7.2% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the e-commerce giant among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 11

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 4

14. Spotify: 8.3% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the music streaming company among their top five ideal employers.

caption Employees hold a meeting at Spotify’s headquarters, on March 10, 2014 in Stockholm, Sweden. source Melanie Stetson Freeman/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images

Spotify’s Global Culture Director Robert Käck told Universum why their internship programs could make the company an attractive employer to students and recent graduates:

“We place just as much emphasis on interns being fully immersed into our culture as we do with full-time employees. Interns take on meaningful projects and have a range of opportunities to learn from Spotifiers across all levels, including regular companywide Q&As with our CEO and other senior executives.”

Rank in 2018: n/a

Change in rank, 2018-2019: n/a

13. Teach for America: 8.9% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the education nonprofit among their top five ideal employers.

source Getty

Rank in 2018: 13

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

12. Apple: 9.3% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the consumer-electronics company among their top five ideal employers.

source Getty

Rank in 2018: 12

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

11. Peace Corps: 10.7% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the international aid and development agency among their top five ideal employers.

source Courtesy of Ian Ross

Rank in 2018: 10

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

10. BuzzFeed: 11.2% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the digital-media company among their top five ideal employers.

source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Rank in 2018: New in 2019

Change in rank, 2018-2019: n/a

9. US Department of State: 12.0% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the nation’s diplomatic service among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 4

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 5

8. US Department of Education: 12.0% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the federal agency dealing with educational matters among their top five ideal employers.

caption US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos source Aaron Bernstein/Reuters

Rank in 2018: 7

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

7. Central Intelligence Agency: 12.2% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked America’s main foreign intelligence agency among their top five ideal employers.

source Pool/Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 8

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

6. Netflix: 13.1% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the online video-streaming giant among their top five ideal employers.

caption Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” source Netflix

Rank in 2018: 9

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 3

5. National Geographic: 13.7% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the venerable nature publisher among their top five ideal employers.

source Wikimedia Commons

Rank in 2018: 6

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

4. Federal Bureau of Investigation: 14.5% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the top federal law enforcement agency among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 5

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

3. Disney: 16.4% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the entertainment powerhouse among their top five ideal employers.

source Kent Phillips/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Rank in 2018: 2

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

2. Google: 16.8% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the internet services company among their top five ideal employers.

source Google

Rank in 2018: 3

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

1. The United Nations: 20.4% of humanities and liberal-arts students ranked the international organization among their top five ideal employers.

source United Nations, CC BY-NC-ND

Rank in 2018: 1

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change