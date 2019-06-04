America’s science students say they want to work for space, healthcare, and biotech groups — and also Disney

caption NASA was one of the most attractive employers for natural-science students. source NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin Gill

Employer branding specialists Universum just released their annual rankings of the most attractive employers in the US for 2019.

Among students in the natural sciences, several healthcare and biotech companies and organizations were seen as ideal employers.

Students in the natural sciences getting ready to enter the workforce see several healthcare and biotech companies and organizations as ideal employers.

Employer branding specialists Universum have just released their annual rankings of the most attractive employers in the US for 2019. Universum runs a massive annual survey of tens of thousands of students from hundreds of universities, asking them what they look for when considering their future employers.

The most attractive employer rankings are based on a question asking respondents in different areas of study to list up to five ideal employers – the organizations and firms that they most want to work for. The top companies and institutions have an outsized share of potential future employees that view them as great places to work.

Here are the 40 companies and organizations with the highest shares of students in the natural sciences naming them as ideal employers:

40. Merck: 2.1% of natural-sciences students ranked the pharmaceutical company among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 41

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

39. Thermo Fischer Scientific: 2.3% of natural-sciences students ranked the biotech firm among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 36

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3

38. US Army: 2.4% of natural-sciences students ranked the military branch as one of their top five ideal employers.

source US Army/2nd Lt. Corey Maisch

Rank in 2018: 25

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 13

37. National Security Agency: 2.4% of natural-sciences students ranked the signals intelligence agency among their top five ideal employers.

source REUTERS

Rank in 2018: 35

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

36. US Department of State: 2.5% of natural-sciences students ranked America’s foreign diplomatic service among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters/Joshua Roberts

Rank in 2018: 19

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 17

35. L’Oréal Group: 2.5% of natural-sciences students ranked the cosmetics company among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 40

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 5

34. Adidas: 2.5% of natural-sciences students ranked the athletic-apparel maker among their top five ideal employers.

source Thomson Reuters

Rank in 2018: 32

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

33. US Department of Veterans Affairs: 2.6% of natural-sciences students ranked the agency tasked with caring for America’s veterans among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 34

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

32. Genentech: 2.7% of natural-sciences students ranked the biotech company among their top five ideal employers.

source Lydia Ramsey

Rank in 2018: 30

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

31. Boston Scientific: 2.8% of natural-sciences students ranked the medical-equipment manufacturer among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 38

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 7

30. Teach for America: 2.8% of natural-sciences students ranked the education nonprofit among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 31

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

29. Ecolab: 3.0% of natural-sciences students ranked the technology conglomerate among their top five ideal employers.

source Ecolab

Rank in 2018: 28

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

28. Pfizer: 3.0% of natural-sciences students ranked the pharmaceutical manufacturer among their top five ideal employers.

source Andrew Kelly / Reuters

Rank in 2018: 37

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 9

27. US Navy: 3.5% of natural-sciences students ranked the maritime branch of America’s armed services among their top five ideal employers.

caption USS Gerald R. Ford underway on its own power for the first time in Newport News, Virginia, April 8, 2017. source US Department of Defense

Rank in 2018: 24

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3

26. US Department of Defense: 3.5% of natural-sciences students ranked the agency overseeing America’s military among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 44

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 18

25. US Air Force: 3.6% of natural-sciences students ranked the branch of America’s military dedicated to maintaining control of the skies among their top five ideal employers.

source US Air Force

Rank in 2018: 22

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3

24. Microsoft: 3.7% of natural-sciences students ranked the software giant among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 39

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 15

23. Maxim Healthcare: 3.9% of natural-sciences students ranked the medical-staffing company among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 29

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 6

22. Biogen: 4.2% of natural-sciences students ranked the biotech company among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 21

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

21. Johnson & Johnson: 4.3% of natural-sciences students ranked the pharmaceutical maker among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 26

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 5

20. Amazon: 4.5% of natural-sciences students ranked the e-commerce giant among their top five ideal employers.

source REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rank in 2018: 18

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

19. US Department of Energy: 4.6% of natural-sciences students ranked the agency charged with safeguarding America’s energy and nuclear resources among their top five ideal employers.

caption Department of Energy employees source REUTERS/Richard Carson

Rank in 2018: 15

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 4

18. Nike: 4.7% of natural-sciences students ranked the athletic-apparel giant among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 23

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 5

17. Kaiser Permanente: 4.8% of natural-sciences students ranked the healthcare company among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 20

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 3

16. Tesla: 5.3% of natural-sciences students ranked the electric automaker among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 14

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

15. Atlantic Health System: 5.9% of natural-sciences students ranked the hospital operator among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 16

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 1

14. Apple: 5.9% of natural-sciences students ranked the consumer-electronics giant among their top five ideal employers.

source Apple

Rank in 2018: 17

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 3

13. Disney: 6.8% of natural-sciences students ranked the entertainment and media company among their top five ideal employers.

caption Disney’s “The Avengers: Endgame” source Disney

Rank in 2018: 11

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

12. Peace Corps: 6.8% of natural-sciences students ranked the government-run international aid and development agency among their top five ideal employers.

source Courtesy of Ian Ross

Rank in 2018: 10

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 2

11. Central Intelligence Agency: 6.8% of natural-sciences students ranked America’s main foreign intelligence agency among their top five ideal employers.

source REUTERS/Larry Downing

Rank in 2018: 13

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

10. SpaceX: 6.9% of natural-sciences students ranked the rocket and space-travel company among their top five ideal employers.

source SpaceX

Rank in 2018: 12

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

9. Federal Bureau of Investigation: 7.2% of natural-sciences students ranked the top federal law enforcement agency among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 9

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

8. NASA: 10.6% of natural-sciences students ranked America’s space agency among their top five ideal employers.

caption An illustration of NASA’s Juno spacecraft flying above the clouds of Jupiter. source NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin Gill

Rank in 2018: 5

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 3

7. Environmental Protection Agency: 11.8% of natural-sciences students ranked the nation’s environmental watchdog among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters

Rank in 2018: 6

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Down 1

6. Google: 12.1% of natural-sciences students ranked the internet services giant among their top five ideal employers.

source Stephen Lam/Reuters

Rank in 2018: 8

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

5. American Cancer Society: 13.8% of natural-sciences students ranked the health organization among their top five ideal employers.

source Susan Montgomery/Shutterstock

Rank in 2018: 7

Change in rank, 2018-2019: Up 2

4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: 18.2% of natural-sciences students ranked the public health agency among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 4

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

3. Doctors Without Borders: 18.6% of natural-sciences students ranked the global medical nonprofit among their top five ideal employers.

source Reuters/Denis Balibouse

Rank in 2018: 3

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

2. Mayo Clinic: 23.2% of natural-sciences students ranked the storied medical center among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 2

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change

1. National Institutes of Health: 23.5% of natural-sciences students ranked the health-research agency among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2018: 1

Change in rank, 2018-2019: No change